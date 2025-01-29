Deda Loop bar tape

Deda Loop is a medium-density, road-biased bar tape designed to offer a blend of control and comfort. While I'd probably go thicker for gravel or mountain bike excursions, it offers decent insulation from intrusive, lower-level vibration.
Measuring 200cm long and 2.5mm thick, the tape should dress most drop bars with decent overlap, even with scope for some gel underlay. Achieving a smooth, flowing effect was straightforward, and it's also proving very tolerant of being re-wound, though I have had some issues with the bar end plugs and finishing strips.
Although the plugs look good quality, the expander system is less secure than others – and in fact they escaped along a mucky lane during the test period. I eventually substituted them for a push-fit from my spares jar (and the Corky mirror I've been reviewing), and chose electrical tape over the provided finishing strips which, typically, aren't as sticky as I'd want.
Materials-wise it's polyurethane with an EVA foam backing for comfort and damping, and it's done an excellent job of insulating against intrusive low-level vibration – the sort typical from several hours along B-roads and winding lanes.
Grip has been favourable, too, affording good purchase and control, regardless of how wet and wintry conditions became.
It's also easy to keep clean. Black helps (it's available in 10 different colours), but so far wintry grime has been easily dismissed with bike wash and a warm water rinse.
It isn't the cheapest – it's a fiver more than Enve Handlebar tape, which Patrick thought was excellent and is available in three colours, is a whopping 250cm long and 3mm thick, and it's also twice as much as Cycology's 8 days Handlebar Tape, another relatively long model (235cm uncut) employing PU and EVA foam. However, while that weathered well, the adhesive didn't, and it crumbled when I removed it to replace a cable some six months later.
Another cheaper option I've used is Ciclovation Grind Touch Handlebar Tape, which is £35.99, comes in four subtle colours and is 3mm thick. However, I've found it requires more patience to get a visually pleasing effect, and again, after a few seasons the backing disintegrated.
There's a lot of choice when it comes to bar tapes (see our buyer's guide for more), but overall I reckon the Deda Loop covers most bases for riders wanting a funky yet practical, mid-price option for general road riding.
Grippy, comfortable tape, but the finishing strips and bar end plugs could be more tenacious
Make and model: Deda Loop bar tape
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Deda says: "The new Loop bar tape is a professional level addition to your bike with incredibly light weight and outstanding comfort. This bi-color grip has a unique aesthetic and comes in many different color combinations. The tape comes with aluminum end plugs in the same color as the tape. It is made with two different layers for a final thickness of 2.5 mm and 200 cm length to strike the perfect balance of lightness, durability and grip. The tape features an adhesive gel which makes it easy to wrap and keeps the handlebar clean once it is removed."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
From Deda:
Material: PU tape combined with EVA foam
Length: 200 cm
Thickness: 2,5 mm
It comes in a choice of 10 colours. Aside from our silver/black, there's celeste, black/red, black/green, black/yellow, white/black, white/red, white/blue, POB (Polish on Black) black/brown.
Silver, carbon-friendly expander end plugs, finishing strips, and 'cheater strips' complete the package.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall performance has been very favourable. Being 2.5mm thick, its relatively low profile achieves a flattering aesthetic and affords a more direct connection with the bar without being detrimental to damping, and might be a good choice for riders with smaller hands. Grip has been dependable in all conditions and it's simple to care for; the tape's texture also proved useful when leaning the bike up against brickwork, poles, and so on, preventing unwanted movement.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Lots of colour options, surprisingly grippy, and with good damping despite being thinner than the more recent generation of tapes. I've also discovered the silver patterning an effective reflective, drawing attention when I've been negotiating busier roads and cruising on the hoods.
No length issues with 44cm riser-type road drops, and being 2.5mm thick it doesn't give a bulky aesthetic.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Not a major dislike, more a minor niggle, but the bar-end plugs and finishing strips could be more secure.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's not bad value, but it's a fiver more than Enve Handlebar tape (£35), which Patrick thought was excellent. It's available in three colours, and is a whopping 250cm long and 3mm thick.
It's twice as much as Cycology's 8 days Handlebar Tape, another relatively long model (235cm uncut) employing PU and EVA foam. However, while that weathered well, the adhesive didn't, and it crumbled when I removed it to replace a cable, some six months later.
Another cheaper option I've used is Ciclovation Grind Touch Handlebar Tape, which is £35.99, comes in four subtle colours and is 3mm thick. Despite the density (and great properties) it doesn't give a chunky aesthetic. However, I've found it requires more patience to get a visually pleasing effect, and again, after a few seasons the backing disintegrated.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? For general road-biased riding, yes.
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's good: a stylish, competent, and low-maintenance bar tape for general riding. Minor points, but I'd prefer more tenacious plugs and finishing strips.
'It's not bad value' SHAUN what are they paying you at road.cc where £40 bartape is It's not bad value?