Deda Loop bar tape

Deda Loop is a medium-density, road-biased bar tape designed to offer a blend of control and comfort. While I'd probably go thicker for gravel or mountain bike excursions, it offers decent insulation from intrusive, lower-level vibration.

Measuring 200cm long and 2.5mm thick, the tape should dress most drop bars with decent overlap, even with scope for some gel underlay. Achieving a smooth, flowing effect was straightforward, and it's also proving very tolerant of being re-wound, though I have had some issues with the bar end plugs and finishing strips.

Although the plugs look good quality, the expander system is less secure than others – and in fact they escaped along a mucky lane during the test period. I eventually substituted them for a push-fit from my spares jar (and the Corky mirror I've been reviewing), and chose electrical tape over the provided finishing strips which, typically, aren't as sticky as I'd want.

Materials-wise it's polyurethane with an EVA foam backing for comfort and damping, and it's done an excellent job of insulating against intrusive low-level vibration – the sort typical from several hours along B-roads and winding lanes.

Grip has been favourable, too, affording good purchase and control, regardless of how wet and wintry conditions became.

It's also easy to keep clean. Black helps (it's available in 10 different colours), but so far wintry grime has been easily dismissed with bike wash and a warm water rinse.

It isn't the cheapest – it's a fiver more than Enve Handlebar tape, which Patrick thought was excellent and is available in three colours, is a whopping 250cm long and 3mm thick, and it's also twice as much as Cycology's 8 days Handlebar Tape, another relatively long model (235cm uncut) employing PU and EVA foam. However, while that weathered well, the adhesive didn't, and it crumbled when I removed it to replace a cable some six months later.

Another cheaper option I've used is Ciclovation Grind Touch Handlebar Tape, which is £35.99, comes in four subtle colours and is 3mm thick. However, I've found it requires more patience to get a visually pleasing effect, and again, after a few seasons the backing disintegrated.

There's a lot of choice when it comes to bar tapes (see our buyer's guide for more), but overall I reckon the Deda Loop covers most bases for riders wanting a funky yet practical, mid-price option for general road riding.

Verdict

Grippy, comfortable tape, but the finishing strips and bar end plugs could be more tenacious