How fast?! New road bike 10-mile time trial record set at 51.6km/h average speed for 18:41 clockingGeorge Fox breaks 10-mile road bike TT record (George Fox)

How fast?! New road bike 10-mile time trial record set at 51.6km/h average speed for 18:41 clocking

George Fox set a time of 18:41 on the F11/10 course in Hertfordshire on Sunday
by Dan Alexander
Wed, May 10, 2023 17:09
The 10-mile time trial, a staple of the British racing scene, is now with a new record for the road bike discipline after George Fox set a blistering time of 18:41 on Sunday. 

Just last month Cycling Time Trials introduced a road bike category to all of its events in a bid to "get more people time trialling", just don't expect to get too close to George's 51.6km/h average speed if you do fancy giving it a go.

On his mind since 2019, George admitted previously setting a time of 19:19 "almost by accident" but that it "sparked the interest in just seeing what was physically possible".

"This winter came a real concerted effort into testing equipment and spending a lot more time in the position," he told road.cc. "I've road raced the bike for most of this year, various crits and a local handicap series which proved really useful to force myself to hold an aero position as training for Sunday essentially.

> Road bike category introduced by British time trial governing body to "get more people time trialling"

"Everything fell into place really nicely on the day, it was no accident that I was ready for the occasion though as the date had been written on the wall in the office ever since the CTT calendar got posted in the new year!

"We're in a science based sport now and all I had to do was apply the same approach that I do with the riders I coach and bike fit to myself, along with outside support from my coach James Millard and a couple of other very supportive people."

George Fox breaks 10-mile road bike TT record (George Fox)

George set his time aboard an Argon E-17 frame, with a Princeton 7580 wheel up front and a VeloElite 88mm at the rear. That eye-catching dinner plate of a chainring is a whopping 62t and the chain runs through one of Ceramic Speed's (very expensive) aero pulley wheel systems.

The rear derailleur is Shimano Ultegra Di2 11-speed and the bars are Prime's carbon aero offering in 36cm width for getting nice and tucked. The finishing kit includes a Syncros Belcarra carbon saddle, profile design Aria stem and Speedplay pedals.

George's power meter shows he held a normalised power of 378w for the 18:41 mins of effort, hitting a maximum speed of 75.5km/h and averaging a cadence of 86, while his average heart rate was 182bpm, rising as high as 191bpm by the final metres.

George Fox breaks 10-mile road bike TT record (George Fox)

 

