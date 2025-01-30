"A huge problem": Pro cycling disappearing behind £372-a-year TNT Sports paywall a "huge shame", Tao Geoghegan Hart says in lengthy post questioning "how many people have cancelled subscriptions" over price hike? + more on the live blog

Here's your 60-second cheat sheet for everything we've learnt this week.
TNT Sports is closing Eurosport down in the UK and Ireland, integrating all the channel's content onto its main TNT channels. As a result, cycling fans will no longer be able to simply purchase the cheaper £6.99 monthly subscription to watch racing and will have to buy a £30.99-a-month premium discovery+ sub.
That £30.99 is a monthly fee and there is no annual or six-month savings available either. In short, if you want to watch bike racing it's going to cost £371.88-a-year. That's considerably more (443 per cent more, in fact) than the £83.88-a-year your old £6.99 sub would have cost. Oh, and that's before taking into account you could get it cheaper buying an annual pass or via various promotions.
Eurosport will be integrated to TNT Sports on 28 February, after which point the channel will close in the UK and Ireland, although it will continue elsewhere in Europe. TNT Sports says the move is about consolidating all its sports content on one platform, making it simpler for viewers and growing smaller sports by broadcasting them adjacent to larger, more popular sports such as Premier League football fixtures. TNT also believes it will take cycling coverage to the next level.
The bottom line for fans who only want to watch cycling is that for the same races (bar the women's Giro d'Italia which has been added to TNT Sports' rights for 2025 and wasn't previously available on Eurosport), you'll be paying a hell of a lot more to watch them.
In 2025, ITV will still have its free-to-air coverage/highlights of the Tour de France, Paris-Nice and Critérium du Dauphiné. After this year, Warner Bros. Discovery has exclusive rights to those races and they'll be on TNT Sports.
When pushed on if there will still be free-to-air coverage of the Tour de France after 2025, the TNT Sports figures we've spoken to haven't given much cause for optimism, but equally didn't completely rule it out. A free-to-air highlights package seems the most likely option, although TNT Sports says it is too far in the future and production plans haven't been finalised. Given this week's price hike, they'll have to forgive cycling fans for assuming the worst on the free-to-air front.
Warner Bros. Discovery also owns Quest and will be putting some free-to-air content on there, including highlights of the Grand Tours and Paris-Roubaix. There is also to be a new weekly cycling show. 'The Ultimate Cycling Show' will be hosted by Orla Chennaoui and Adam Blythe and launches on February 27th, promising to cover "key parts of the season" and editorially "designed to cater to the seasoned fan, plus attract and engage new audiences".