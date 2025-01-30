"A huge problem": Pro cycling disappearing behind £372-a-year TNT Sports paywall a "huge shame", Tao Geoghegan Hart says in lengthy post questioning "how many people have cancelled subscriptions" over price hike? + more on the live blog

British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart has joined the flood of reaction since TNT Sports announced on Tuesday that Eurosport's coverage of cycling in the UK and Ireland would be ending and the races would be put behind a premium £30.99-a-month subscription instead.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Geoghegan Hart wrote: "For those in need of some context, the cost of watching racing has gone from £87 a year to £370. As of yet, I've seen little comment from pro cycling itself, especially from the many GB riders whose profiles, families & fans it impacts so greatly.

"Let's be clear, the sport going behind such a large paywall is a huge problem. Professional sports are all competing for the same audience. Cycling is completely reliant on this audience, it is how teams justify themselves to sponsors spending millions a year. Only a few teams can realistically promise a sponsor to win the Tour, but all teams can demonstrate good ROI when capturing so many eyes, hearts & minds. It's not only wins that can be of value. It's the journey & the heartache too.

"I find it hard to believe many fans will be able to justify this increase in costs to follow our races & those of our female colleagues. This is a huge shame. Cycling provides such great entertainment and inspiration to so many. GB fans are living a real high point of the sport. There are so many GB professionals, with Tom Pidcock winning his first race for his new team this afternoon a great example of that.

"To be clear on something that many don't understand, teams receive zero remuneration from TV rights. What do I want to say? For amateur riders, cycling has become a very expensive sport or passion. Now as a GB fan, following the upper echelons of the sport has also suddenly and massively increased in cost. I think it is now very relevant to realise where this money is going and where it is not. And perhaps to question the monopoly held over the sports UK coverage.

"I welcome all opinions on this and am curious to hear how many people have cancelled their subscriptions. This season I'll try to champion more accessible media. I'll remain incredibly grateful to our sponsors. I'll also be very interested to hear from you all which platforms myself and Lidl-Trek should consider collaborating with. We want and need to remain available to all of the huge 🇬🇧 audience that has been built up over the last 15 years of astronomic success."

Alex Dowsett replied to post: "Well said." It also received plenty of support from the fans who commented underneath, one thanking Tao for "sticking your head above the parapet and speaking out" about "cycling fans who will be priced out by this corporate greed".

Another wrote: "Potentially next year (2026) it will be the first time in 40 years I will not be able to watch Le Tour. How sad is that as a fan of cycling that it has come to this. I could pay the £30/month but out of principle for those that cannot I will not."

