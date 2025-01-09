road.cc Recommends Cycle Clothing of the Year 2024/25: the best jackets, jerseys, tights, shorts, shoes & more

Check out the best cycle clothing from road.cc Recommends in 2024. We've rounded up a fantastic selection, from comfy shorts and tights to top-performing jerseys and jackets, plus some socks and shoes to complete your kit.

How we made our picks

Each month, we select the top bikes, components, accessories, and items of clothing from our reviews on road.cc, off.road.cc, and ebiketips and add them to road.cc Recommends, the section of the site dedicated to excellence. A product must be incredibly impressive to get in – no compromises.

For this selection, we've revisited all of our 2024 road.cc Recommends picks and selected the very best of the best. While these aren’t ranked in any order, we’re giving out three types of award

Bargain Buy This goes to the product that we feel gives exceptional value for money on a bangs-for-your-buck basis.



Money No Object We take the price out of the equation for this one; it’s all about the performance.



Editor’s Choice This award goes to the product that gives the best combination of performance and value for money.

All of the prices listed below were correct at the time of our original reviews; they’re what we based our findings on. Some may have changed since.

Before we start, let's give a quick namecheck to a couple of items from Velocio that would have gone onto our list if they were still included in the range: the Velocio Alpha Merino Air Jacket and the Velocio Foundation Bib Tight. The CHPT3 Transit Cycling Shoes would have earned a place too, but CHPT3 has recently ceased trading. You might be lucky enough to find stock somewhere.

Okay, let’s dive into the cycling clothing that most impressed us over the past 12 months.

Galibier Liberté Insulated Packable Jacket £82

The Galibier Liberté Insulated Packable Jacket is a superb lightweight layer that offers Primaloft-like insulation and a water-repellent finish. It’s perfect for cool-weather cycling and comes at a reasonable price.

The Liberté is made with a 100% recycled polyester main fabric and it’s insulated with 40g of recycled polyester which still works when it’s wet. A durable water-repellent (DWR) coating stands up well against light rain, keeping you warm even in damp conditions.

Reviewer Iwein Dekoninck found the level of insulation to be just right for chilly rides, whether layered over a jersey or base layer, and versatile enough for urban commutes and longer road rides. If temperatures dip near zero, it keeps you cosy with just a T-shirt underneath. The cycling-specific cut, with a dropped back and long sleeves, keeps you covered while riding, and it packs into a compact stuff sack, making it ideal for bikepacking.

Two zippered front pockets are convenient for essentials like your keys and phone on short rides, although there are no rear pockets. Still, that’s easily solved by wearing a jersey underneath. The removable hood fits comfortably under a helmet, offering extra warmth on frosty days.

At 275g with the hood, this jacket is lightweight as well as being warm and packable, and it’s a very good price compared with options from rival brands. If you’re looking for reliable insulation without breaking the bank, this would make a practical addition to your wardrobe

Why it’s here Warm, packable layer that is perfect for riding in cold weather, at a great price

Read the review

MAAP Atmos Jacket £270

The MAAP Atmos Jacket is a high-performance, ultra-lightweight rain jacket that’s impressively breathable and waterproof. It’s an ideal option if you’re ready to invest in comfort and protection against unpredictable weather. It’s certainly pricey, but this compact jacket justifies the investment with superb materials and an excellent design.

Weighing only 150g, the Atmos packs easily into a jersey pocket when not in use, making it a top choice for carrying with you when rain is a possibility. The Pertex Shield fabric is soft, stretchy, and highly waterproof, with a 20,000mm hydrostatic rating, making it comfortable and reliable without feeling restrictive. Although it lacks external pockets, the two-way zipper allows you to access jersey pockets underneath with a bit of adjustment, keeping essentials within reach.

MAAP goes with a snug, close-to-the-body cut that doesn’t flap in the wind. The high collar and minimal elastic cuffs add to the weatherproofing, while the reflective details and sharp colour choices boost visibility and style.

The Atmos really scores in terms of breathability handling high-effort climbs without letting sweat build up. After hours of riding in rain and low temperatures, it keeps the moisture out and warmth in, all while staying comfortable. If you’re looking for a super-light, top-tier rain jacket that performs as well as it looks, the MAAP Atmos is an impressive option that won’t disappoint – if you’re willing to invest this much.

Why it’s here A very light, pocketable and stylish jacket that's super-comfortable, with a great cut and best-in-class waterproofing

Read the review

Gorewear Phantom Jacket Womens £189.99

The Gorewear Phantom Jacket is a versatile two-in-one cycling jacket that’s perfect for unpredictable spring and autumn weather—and it holds up well in winter with layering.

Essentially, you get a short-sleeved jersey and two removable sleeves, each of which uses a pair of zips to attach it to the jersey’s shoulder – over the shorter sleeves. The short sleeves are made of a thin material, with the longer detachable sleeves made of the same wind- and water-repellent Gore-Tex Infinium fabric as the jacket's body. It stands up to the elements, keeping light rain and cold breezes at bay.

At first, reviewer Suvi Loponen was sceptical about the double-layer sleeves on the upper part of the jacket, but the Phantom’s comfort won her over. The breathable fabric prevents any boil-in-the-bag moments, even during intense rides, while soft, snug cuffs and a high collar keep chills out. Grippers ensure the dropped tail stays in place, while three rear pockets and a zippered security pocket offer handy storage.

Suvi found the fit relaxed (but not baggy), making it easy to wear over other layers. Although the convertible sleeves add a little bulk, it’s worth it for the extra practicality. Reflective details on the arms and pockets improve your visibility.

Gorewear has created an impressive two-in-one softshell jacket for commuters and those who appreciate the option of taking off sleeves mid-ride. While expensive, that versatility certainly adds to the Phantom’s value – and prices were down to as low as £90 from Gorewear last time we checked.

Why it’s here Great convertible cycling jacket for autumn and spring – and as part of a winter layering system

Read the review

Bioracer Icon Coldblack Women’s Jersey Olive £55.50

The Bioracer Icon Coldblack Women’s Jersey is an excellent choice for summer riding, offering comfort, breathability, and a high-quality feel at a reasonable price. Made with Coldblack fabric from Schoeller Technologies – designed to reflect sunlight to keep you cool and protect you from UV rays – it is ideal for rides in temperatures above 20°C.

Despite the dark colour of our review sample, the Icon Coldblack stayed impressively cool and breathable during UK rides in mid-20s temperatures. Its honeycomb design wicks moisture effectively and it dries quickly. The sleeves, made from a smooth Lycra-like fabric, are raw cut with reflective details, and they stay in place well without grippers. This gives the jersey a sleek look.

Bioracer describes the cut as “classic body fit,” which is looser than its race-fit options but still form-fitting. It suggests sizing down if you prefer a snugger fit.

The practical details are spot-on: a silicone-gripped waistband keeps the jersey securely in place, and three generously sized back pockets (plus a fourth valuables pocket) provide plenty of storage space. While the low-cut collar might not be to everyone’s taste, the full-length zip is easy to handle mid-ride.

This jersey offers remarkable value, holding its own against pricier options from other brands. This is a smart choice if you’re looking for a high performance without spending a fortune.

Why it’s here High-quality jersey without the high price tag, offering a great fit and breathability for summer riding

Read the review

7mesh Men’s Atlas Jersey SS £130

The 7mesh Men's Atlas Jersey is a cracking short-sleeved top that feels as impressively comfortable on warm rides as on cooler days with a base layer underneath. The cut isn’t skin-tight but it’s not so loose that it flaps on descents, while the arms cover your biceps and 7mesh’s Anything Series Pocket System makes it perfect for all-day adventures.

Anything Series? This means that the pockets, made from three layers of fabric, aren’t anchored to the hem, just at the top and sides, so they stay put if you bend over while they’re stuffed. This prevents the jersey from riding up, a frequent issue when you’re fully loaded for a long day out.

Alongside the traditional three rear pockets, you get two more which are accessed by hidden zips on the left and right sides. You end up with plenty of space for everything from snacks and your phone to arm warmers, a gilet and the like. All of this is especially valuable because 7mesh is targetting the gravel-adventure market here, where you’re likely to find yourself many miles from civilisation and carrying lots of gear.

If you’re out in the sun all day, it's good to know the UPF 20-rated fabric provides sun protection along with loads of comfort.

While the 7mesh Atlas is pricey, it’s still cheaper than some, and the extra engineering, fabric and zips justify the price if you’re looking for both functionality and fit.

Why it’s here Supremely comfortable, stylish and capable stuff-hauling jersey

Read the review

Gorewear Spinshift Breathe Jersey Women’s £109.99

The Gorewear Spinshift Breathe Jersey Women's is a superb lightweight jersey that’s ideal for those (admittedly rare) warm and dry British summer days. This jersey performs beautifully to keep you cool in higher temperatures. It is comfortable and highly breathable and the fit is spot on. It stays in place well thanks to a soft silicone gripper on the hem.

Weighing just 95g (XS), the Spinshift Breathe Jersey is incredibly light, and Gorewear’s “body-mapped mesh zones” work wonders for airflow. Thinner mesh on the sleeves and slightly thicker material on the front and back panels keep it breathable without being too sheer. Even though it’s lightweight, the jersey still provides enough coverage, although brightly coloured underlayers show through slightly.

The rear pockets are a good size and hold essentials like a phone and wallet comfortably, and the zipped valuables pocket is a neat addition. The jersey holds up well to regular wear and the washing that goes with it.

Gorewear suggests the fit runs small, but reviewer Rebecca Bland found the XS true to size and form-fitting without being restrictive. With long, lightly stretchy sleeves, it’s a snug fit in all the right places.

The Spinshift Breathe Jersey isn’t the cheapest option, but the quality and performance are well worth the price. It’s a comfortable and stylish choice for any summer cycling wardrobe, and prices were as low as £65.99 from Gorewear when we recently checked.

Why it’s here Seriously lightweight, high-performance summer jersey that's a go-to for warm weather riding

Read the review

Northwave Extreme Air Sock £13.49

The Northwave Extreme Air Socks are a superb in warm-weather rides, offering comfort and breathability at a reasonable price. Reviewer Ben Woodhouse found these socks perfect for spring and summer, keeping his feet cool even during 28°C days in Spain.

The 17cm cuff length reaches just below the calf and stays snug and secure throughout long rides. They give quite a compressive fit around the foot and calf, although it doesn't make these the easiest to get on and off. Once on, though, they’re really comfortable and stay put.

The pair Ben tested did get dirty quickly, but that’s usually the way with white. They came clean after washing and still looked good after a few months of regular use. They come in five other colours if white isn’t your thing. The quality is impressive, too – these have held up well.

The Northwave Extreme Air Socks offer pretty good value compared with options from other brands. Combining comfort and durability, they’re fantastic for the warmer weather.

Why they’re here Excellent summer socks – comfortable, breathable and reasonably priced

Read the review

Shimano RX6 Shoes £159.99

The Shimano RX6 is a cracking all-rounder for gravel riding, coming with a comfortable SPD-compatible sole that’s stiff enough for most non-racing applications, including all-day rides. The price is pretty reasonable too.

The BOA dial system makes these easy to get on, adjust, and remove, while the Velcro strap and wrap-around upper provide a snug and comfortable fit without noticeable pressure points. The synthetic leather upper is easy to clean with a damp cloth, and also durable.

Shimano’s RX6’s carbon-reinforced nylon sole, which it rates at eight out of 12 for stiffness, offers enough rigidity for efficient pedalling without sacrificing comfort when you’re walking. The TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) lugs dig into wet tracks but these lack the option of screw-in studs, making them less suitable than Shimano’s XC7 shoes, say, for muddy cyclocross courses.

The RX6 is well-ventilated, holes in its uppers allowing air to flow. The soles are well-drained, too, with holes in front of the cleats and under the heel.

Overall, the RX6 is a fantastic choice if you’re looking for a versatile, durable shoe that performs well across various types of terrains. It’s a comfortable, stylish, and practical option at a very good price.

Why they’re here Comfortable and stiff-enough gravel SPD shoe that works equally well on the road too

Read the review

Quoc Escape Road Lace Shoes £130

The Quoc Escape Road Lace cycling shoes offer the perfect balance of comfort, performance and style. A superbly stiff carbon composite sole is complemented by a secure-fitting and comfortable polyurethane (PU) upper which offers a durable and long-lasting finish. They're also excellent value – half the price of some rivals.

As a fan of a lace-up closure, reviewer Sam Smith appreciated how these provided a snug and secure fit with minimal pressure points. In fact, the construction of these shoes is impressive throughout. Sam experienced no noticeable flex in the sole, for example, even when pushing hard during sprints or climbs – and he weighs 90kg

These shoes also breathe well to keep your feet comfortable in warm weather, although you’ll need overshoes to stop water from getting in during wet rides.

In terms of craftsmanship, Quoc has nailed the details. From the stitching to the classy, understated design, these shoes not only perform but also look the part. Sizing, however, runs large; Sam usually wears a 45.5-46EU, but the 47 was the best fit, so it's advisable to try before you buy.

The Quoc Escape Road Lace shoes are excellent value, offering quality on par with higher-priced rivals. If you're after a stylish, high-performance shoe without a premium price tag, these are a fantastic choice.

Why they’re here Fantastically stiff and comfortable road shoes at an amazing price

Read the review

Van Rysel Road Cycling Shoes RCR £169.99

The much-anticipated Van Rysel Road Cycling Shoes RCR from Decathlon’s high-end bike and kit brand bring pro-level performance at a fraction of the price of premium competitors. Of course, £169.99 is still a fair wedge of cash, but these offer remarkable value with features like a stiff full-carbon sole, a comfortable fit, and an effective twin-dial retention system. These shoes do run slightly long and narrow, so we’d recommend trying them on in-store before parting with your cash, but that's about their only downside.

In terms of performance, the Van Rysels are comparable with top-end shoes like Specialized’s S-Works 7. They provide impressive stiffness for efficient power transfer and excellent ventilation to keep your feet cool when you’re working hard in hot temperatures. The twin-dial closure system (labelled Habu, designed and developed by BOA), allows secure fit and precise adjustments, even on the fly.

The RCRs offer a sleek, timeless aesthetic. In the white colourway, they’re about as sharp-looking as can be. However, keeping them pristine requires a bit of effort. After each ride, reviewer Josh Price found himself reaching for baby wipes to maintain their fresh look. You could always choose the black finish if you don’t fancy this cleaning regime.

These shoes provide a high level of comfort as long as you find the right fit. They offer exceptional quality, proving that Decathlon’s Van Rysel brand can compete perfectly well with prestigious rivals. If you’re looking for race-ready shoes at a very reasonable price, these are a fabulous choice.

Why they’re here A high-quality pair of top-end shoes at an excellent price compared with the opposition – though the fit is slightly odd

Read the review

Rockrider Mountain Bike/Gravel Shoes Race 900 £80

Decathlon’s Rockrider Mountain Bike/Gravel Shoes Race 900 deliver seriously impressive performance and comfort at a stunning price. These shoes are reasonably stiff and provide effective grip in the mud thanks to heavily lugged nylon soles despite coming with no fixed studs or toe stud mounts.

Those soles offer durability, while the uppers, a blend of polyurethane and polyester, come with no vents. They’re not waterproof, so you’ll need overshoes if you do a lot of wet riding or commuting, but they provide decent windproofing for cooler weather. Although they may feel warm in hot summer conditions, we’d say they’re an ideal option for autumn, winter, and spring, as long as it’s not too wet. That smooth upper is easy to clean, too – bonus!

The Habu dial closure system provides simple, precise adjustments and a secure fit. If you need to retighten mid-ride, that’s easily done one-handed from the saddle so there’s no need to stop.

In terms of fit, Decathlon classes these as medium width and we can see a lot of people being happy with that. Reviewer Patrick Joscelyne certainly found them wider at the front than Shimano shoes and they pinched his toes less.

Decathlon includes a two-year warranty on the shoes and a lifetime warranty on the Habu dial, adding great value for the price.

If you’re after affordable, durable off-road shoes, the Rockrider Race 900 is an incredible deal. Some people might want more ventilation or increased support from the insole but these are excellent shoes and we recommend them highly for gravel and mountain bike use.

Why they’re here A fantastic pair of off-road shoes for both gravel and mountain biking

Read the review

Udog Cento Shoes £250

The Udog Cento cycling shoes balance comfort, adjustability, and durability. They’re an excellent choice with a stiff carbon sole and a toe box that caters to those with wider feet.

Two Micro Twist dials offer a high level of adjustability, working with the woven laces of Udog's Tension Wrap System (TWS 2.0) to distribute pressure evenly across the bridge and sides of your foot. Reviewer Sam Smith reported a secure and comfortable fit with no hot spots or discomfort, even on longer rides.

The laser-perforated microfibre upper is soft, breathable and easy to clean, and the carbon soles provide excellent power transfer. A grippy heel cup means that slippage isn’t an issue back there.

Setting up your cleats is straightforward enough, the shoes offering a good range of fore-aft adjustability, and the titanium cleat nuts provide durability and reduce the risk of corrosion. Udog’s crash replacement and repair service adds further peace of mind.

The Centos represent a significant investment, but they’re more affordable than similarly specced competitors from many rival brands. The high build quality and neat design features justify the price.

If you’re looking for high-performance shoes that are roomy and adjustable, the Udog Centos are a versatile and reliable option.

Why they’re here Wide-fitting and well-designed premium road shoes that perform brilliantly

Read the review

Fizik Tempo Beat Shoes £179.99

The Fizik Tempo Beat Shoes are excellent, working well for casual, gravel, touring and commuting/city riding. They balance stiffness and suppleness, making them effective on the bike and comfortable off it.

Designed to be used with a two-bolt SPD-style clipless pedal system and recessed cleats, the Tempo Beats come with soles that are reasonably stiff and efficient on the bike while remaining comfortable to walk in. The TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) tread isn’t as chunky as you’ll find on most off-road shoes, but it offers a decent amount of grip.

In terms of looks, the Tempo Beats have more in common with svelte road shoes than heavily built off-road shoes, the one-piece fabric upper coming with a single seam at the rear, covered by a leather strip. The laces run through hidden loops, helping with the clean aesthetic. A lace garage keeps the ends tidily out of the way and it’s easy to use, even with gloved or cold hands.

Reinforcement across the front of the toe box and around the heel grips adds durability. While there’s a degree of water resistance, these aren’t fully waterproof, and although the perforated tongue offers some ventilation, you may want more in hotter conditions.

Overall, though, the Fizik Tempo Beat Shoes are comfortable, robust, and stylish. If you’re after versatility, these are hard to beat.

Why it’s here Impressive do-it-all shoes that perform admirably both on and off the bike

Read the review

Galibier Mistral Toe Covers £12.90

The Galibier Mistral Toe Covers are a brilliant choice if you want an effective, affordable way to protect your toes from the elements. These provide great coverage for toes and forefoot, making them a convenient alternative to full overshoes, and they’re very reasonably priced.

The neoprene upper does a fantastic job of repelling rain and road spray to keep your feet dry even on wet rides. Plus, they’re easier to slip on and off than full overshoes, making mid-ride adjustments to your shoes a breeze, whatever their closure system. Kevlar reinforcement adds durability at the sole, which is especially valuable if you need to put a foot down at stops or walk a bit. After some solid testing, reviewer Charlotte Broughton found that the material showed no signs of wear. They wash well too, so you can keep them looking good ride after ride.

The Mistral Toe Covers come in only two sizes, and only the S/M version was still available when we recently checked, which will be a drawback for many. Charlotte found that they didn’t sit completely flush over her S-Works Torch shoes due to the protruding Boa dials, but this will vary with different shoe types.

Overall, though, the Galibier Mistral Toe Covers offer great performance and value. They compete well with pricier options while being durable. They represent a practical choice for chilly, damp days on the road.

Why they’re here High-quality toe covers that keep your feet dry at a great price

Read the review

Gorewear Sleet Insulated Overshoes £99.99

The Gorewear Sleet Insulated Overshoes are a great choice if you’re after plenty of warmth for cold-weather riding. Primaloft insulation is combined with a Gore-Tex outer layer to provide an impressive mix of warmth, waterproofing and breathability. If you struggle with keeping your extremities warm then these are an excellent choice.

On a 400km ride through wind, rain, and shifting temperatures, these overshoes kept reviewer Matt Swaine’s feet dry and warm. They were also easy to stash in a rear pocket when things warmed up, making them versatile enough for rides with mixed weather.

In terms of fit, these overshoes are snug. Sizing up is advisable, especially if you wear shoes on the upper end of the stated size range. The offset zip and durable water-repellent cuff are nice touches that help keep out water without sacrificing comfort or flexibility.

For visibility, the bright neon-yellow colour and reflective details are excellent, helping motorists spot movement at your feet. Plus, they wash well, so getting them clean after long, muddy rides isn’t a problem.

While bulkier than some, these insulated overshoes excel at keeping your feet warm and dry. They’re ideal if you struggle with the cold or plan to do a lot of winter and night riding. Still available in S-L sizes, they were down to £53.99 from Gorewear when we recently checked.

Why they’re here Waterproof, warm and breathable as well as light and easy to roll up, an excellent and very flexible piece of kit

Read the review

Assos Equipe RS Schtradivari Bib Shorts S11 Long £215

The Assos Equipe RS Schtradivari Bib Shorts S11 blend style with impressive performance. The semi-mobile chamois does an excellent job of avoiding chafing, and faults are hard to find… if you can ignore the price tag. They’re certainly a premium choice, but they deliver where it counts.

A ‘semi-mobile chamois’? It’s the highlight here. It is only attached at either end and is otherwise free to slip over the outer fabric to some degree. This helps you stay comfortable on long rides.

Chamois ventilation is good too, thanks to the strategically placed holes, and the multi-layered padding feels both soft and springy. Assos’s online tool will help you get the correct size, although if we’re really nitpicking, reviewer Alex Bowden found the mesh straps slightly taut.

That said, these bibs are high-quality and impressively comfortable. Yes, you can find other top-tier options for less, but if you’re open to the price, these are excellent. They’re among the best cycling shorts you can buy.

Why they’re here Obvious quality and excellent comfort – only the auto-satirical packaging is misjudged

Read the review

Pedla SuperFit 2.0 Bib Shorts £191

A more comfortable brace and some minor detail enhancements have made the already brilliant Pedla SuperFit bib shorts even better, although the legs are still slightly short for taller/longer-legged riders.

These summer shorts are made from a premium Italian-sourced fabric blend (78% polyamide, 22% elastane), offering a race fit with a touch of compression. The new brace system replaces full mesh with thicker, supportive straps in the front and mesh at the back, which reviewer Hollis Jones found comfortable enough to forget they were there. Reflective detailing has also improved, with a reflective logo on the left leg and additional dots on the back for improved visibility.

The Elastic Interface Performance Carbonium chamois is unchanged, which makes sense – it’s super-comfortable and performs well on long rides. The shorts feel luxurious, with smooth seams and excellent breathability, although they’re not the lightest option. Silicone grippers around the hem hold firmly but can be tricky to adjust.

These bibs are a bit pricey but with premium construction, excellent fit, and long-distance comfort, they’re worth the investment. If you’re looking for high-quality bibs with a sleek look and good durability, the SuperFit 2.0s are a great choice.

Why they’re here Fantastic pair of bib shorts at the premium end that could just do with slightly longer legs

Read the review

Castelli Entrata Bibtight £120

The Castelli Entrata Bibtights are a solid, high-value option for rides down to about 5°C. Offering warmth, comfort, and a well-designed chamois, these tights stand out for their quality at a wallet-friendly price — a refreshing alternative to winter bibs priced £200 or more.

The Entrata line may be Castelli’s entry-level range, but these tights are packed with technology and thoughtful features. The high quality starts with the Thermoflex fabric which feel soft and fleecy on the inside, with just the right amount of stretch to fit comfortably without restriction.

The tights breathe well too, so you won’t overheat, even on mild days. They’ll keep you cosy down to about 5°C although you might want something warmer if you’re planning to ride regularly in temperatures closer to freezing.

Seatpad preference is a personal thing, but reviewer George Hill found Castelli’s KISS Air 2 pad to be a highlight. It’s comfortable, manages moisture well, and will keep you cushioned on long rides. The mesh straps are also a plus, sitting comfortably on your shoulders and keeping everything in place. Reflective details add visibility on dark winter rides and ankle zips not only make it easier to get the tights on but also help you fit them over the top of overshoes to create an effective barrier against the elements.

Overall, Castelli’s Entrata Bibtights deliver top performance for all but the very coldest days – an ideal option that doesn’t break the bank. Many dealers are low on stock, but you should find your size if you look around online.

Why they’re here Excellent bib tights for temperatures down to 5°C, with good breathability, a high-quality chamois – and an attractive price

Read the review

SportJock Super Sports Bra £32

The SportJock Super Sports Bra is fantastic for cycling, providing comfort and medium support at a good price.

Finding the right sports bra can be challenging, but reviewer Charlotte Broughton found the SportJock to be comfortable right from the start – supportive without being tight or restrictive – and there was no tightness around the underband when her chest expanded while training hard and drawing in deep breaths.

The soft fabric feels good against your skin and the SportJock bra doesn’t cause uncomfortable pressure on your back and traps, which is a common issue with some. This bra’s breathable, double-layer construction wicks away sweat, staying cool even during hard efforts.

The SportJock bra is priced reasonably alongside similar bras from other brands and it’s a bit of a bargain compared with some.

Available in nine different colours, it’s stylish without being too bold. Plus, it washes well and hangs on to its looks. If you’re looking for comfort and quality and don’t want to spend too much, this is a high-quality choice.

Why it’s here Wonderful medium support sports bra that offers excellent comfort and softness

Read the review