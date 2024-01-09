The Castelli Entrata Bibtight is a no-nonsense piece of kit that's a great choice for rides on cool days down to around 5°C. They're warm, comfortable and have a high-quality chamois, but what really sets them apart is that, when similar products can cost up to £200 or beyond, these are yours for just £120 while still sporting the familiar Castelli badge.
Want to keep cycling through winter? Our best winter bib tights covers our favourite men's and women's tights for all sorts of riding at a wide range of prices.
The Entrata is Castelli's lowest-price cycling kit range, but don't be fooled by the budget price, as a budget range today is far removed from a similar one from a decade ago. While trickle-down economics may be a busted flush, these tights genuinely benefit from trickle-down technology to leave you with high-performance kit that doesn't cost the earth.
Bib tights are one of the areas of cycling clothing where you can really tell the difference between something that is well priced and a product that is, well, just 'cheap'. Fortunately for us, Castelli's Entrata bib shorts fall very much into the former category.
The high quality starts with the material used throughout the tights. The Thermoflex fabric may have been superseded by Nano Flex fabric more recently but over the years Castelli used it in a lot of its high-end arm and leg warmers. It is still an excellent material, with a comfortable fleecy inner and a good amount of stretch. This mean the tights fitted me well without ever leaving me feeling constricted.
During testing I also had no issues with breathability – there was never an occasion where I felt I was overheating, in spite of riding in some quite mild temperatures. The fabric also wicked away sweat effectively, which is crucial in gear designed for colder weather.
Keeping you warm is obviously one of the key elements of a pair of bib tights, and I found that these worked well down to around 5°C. If the temperature falls below this I'd consider layering them with leg warmers beneath or wearing tights better suited to near-freezing temperatures. But a lower temperature of 5°C in effect covers about 95% of the rides most of us are likely to tackle in a regular British winter. That said, if you're planning to ride regularly at temperatures nearer to zero I'd consider going for a warmer pair of tights.
Castelli has gone for its seamless, dual-density KISS Air 2 pad in these tights. I have worn a lot of Castelli bib shorts over the last few years and have always got on well with its pads – and that was the case here too. Pads are, of course, a very personal thing, but I found the KISS Air 2 worked very well, keeping me comfortable while I was riding as well as managing heat and sweat effectively.
The straps were equally comfortable, and if anything I prefer the straps of these budget Entrata tights to those on its higher-end Premio range products.
The mesh straps are bordered by a thicker elasticated material and they sit comfortably on your shoulders.
As you would expect from winter kit, the straps start higher on the body so that your body is better insulated by the tights' fleecy Thermotex fabric.
It does mean that nature breaks are a little bit more challenging and awkward, but overall I feel the design works well.
The lower legs have zips that allow you to not only get the tights on more easily but they also help you fit them over the top of overshoes to create a very effective barrier against the elements.
The zip covers are made from a reflective material for added night-time visibility.
This is increased further by a large reflective Castelli logo on the right leg – the correct leg for UK riding – further helping other road users see you.
Value
The £120 price is fantastic for a pair of high-quality bib tights from one of the big Italian names.
The Rapha Core Winter Tights with Pad are a little dearer at £140 but David thought they were lovely, rating them highly for their warmth and comfort.
Like the Raphas the Pactimo Alpine Thermal Bib tights cost £140 and they're also designed to be worn in temperatures down to 5°C, and Iwein found them comfortable when he tested them. They also feature cargo pockets, which may appeal to you.
I reviewed the Santini Lava Mens Winter Thermofleece Bib Tights a couple of years ago. These are a tenner more expensive than the Castellis and are more suited to colder rides, but I don't think the pad is of a comparable quality to the Castelli's chamois.
Conclusion
I was very impressed with these bib tights that have a top-end quality with a more budget-friendly price – which is not always a combination you find. Castelli may not have used the latest high-end technologies or fabrics, but this doesn't stop its Entrata tights from delivering an impressive performance, fit and comfort for rides on all but the very coldest winter days.
Verdict
Excellent bib tights for temperatures down to 5°C, with good breathability, a high-quality chamois – and an attractive price
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Castelli Entrata Bibtight
Tell us what the product is for
"Less is more" is the concept behind this tight. With quality fabrics, a soft seat pad and reduced seam patterning, this tight simply keeps you warm and comfortable on all but the coldest days.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Thermoflex fabric for warmth and comfort
KISS Air2 seat pad is so good it's the choice of some of our pro riders
Mesh bib straps
Ankle zippers for easy on/off
Reflective logo below knee
Reflective flap over ankle zipper for extra visibility
The Entrata Bibtight reflects the same obsessive drive for function, comfort and performance seen in all our tights, combined with fabrics and components that were top of the line a few years ago. Our Thermoflex fabric was considered a breakthrough, the best you could get, until a decade ago when we developed Nano Flex and added water repellency. If you don't ride in cold, wet conditions you'll appreciate the luxurious warmth and stretch of this fabric. The tight has minimal seams for comfort, and our KISS Air2 seat pad features generous padding and quite possibly the softest surface fabric in the business. It's everything you need to comfortably enjoy dry winter rides.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Well made with strong stitching throughout and a good choice of fabric.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Very good for cool days, though I'd choose something with more insulation for seriously cold conditions.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
No reason to think that they wouldn't last - they held up well despite being put through the worst a UK winter could throw at them.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
The material has an impressive amount of stretch, which means that they fit comfortably.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
The large size that I tested fitted as I would have expected for an Italian brand.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
They are warm enough for cool if not super-cold rides, wick well, and have good breathability
Rate the product for value:
8/10
Very impressive for the quality you get.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Simple, I threw it into a 30°C wash without problems.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They performed very well, offering a decent amount of insulation on cold rides while keeping me warm.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The price - it is impressive that this is priced so competitively while offering Castelli's quality.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
They are not as warm as some other bib tights you can buy.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
There are bib tights better suited for colder conditions down to around freezing, and there are those that are waterproof or offer more technology – but pound for pound these are a pair of superb bib tights that offer excellent quality without an extortionate price tag.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
QED.
And the stated aim of hamas is the complete destruction of Israel as an essential condition for the liberation of Palestine and the establishment...
Barsham woman now home after New Year's Eve (2022) car crash...
None of these rules are new, it's just the visibility that HMRC have over online sales platform activity that has changed. ...
conked out car is news why? ...
The common factor in both is English collonialism.
Yeah, what happened to traffic wardens?
for a period of time Orange led the way, or were at least one of the leaders, but their stubborn fixation with the single pivot folded metal design...
Oh come on the police are actually doing something I don't believe it .apart from going through a no left turn stopping to get doughnuts then...
Some appalling trolling comments on this thread. Might take a bit of implimenting, but a way of voting down comments might be a good way to stop...