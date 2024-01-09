The Castelli Entrata Bibtight is a no-nonsense piece of kit that's a great choice for rides on cool days down to around 5°C. They're warm, comfortable and have a high-quality chamois, but what really sets them apart is that, when similar products can cost up to £200 or beyond, these are yours for just £120 while still sporting the familiar Castelli badge.

The Entrata is Castelli's lowest-price cycling kit range, but don't be fooled by the budget price, as a budget range today is far removed from a similar one from a decade ago. While trickle-down economics may be a busted flush, these tights genuinely benefit from trickle-down technology to leave you with high-performance kit that doesn't cost the earth.

Bib tights are one of the areas of cycling clothing where you can really tell the difference between something that is well priced and a product that is, well, just 'cheap'. Fortunately for us, Castelli's Entrata bib shorts fall very much into the former category.

The high quality starts with the material used throughout the tights. The Thermoflex fabric may have been superseded by Nano Flex fabric more recently but over the years Castelli used it in a lot of its high-end arm and leg warmers. It is still an excellent material, with a comfortable fleecy inner and a good amount of stretch. This mean the tights fitted me well without ever leaving me feeling constricted.

During testing I also had no issues with breathability – there was never an occasion where I felt I was overheating, in spite of riding in some quite mild temperatures. The fabric also wicked away sweat effectively, which is crucial in gear designed for colder weather.

Keeping you warm is obviously one of the key elements of a pair of bib tights, and I found that these worked well down to around 5°C. If the temperature falls below this I'd consider layering them with leg warmers beneath or wearing tights better suited to near-freezing temperatures. But a lower temperature of 5°C in effect covers about 95% of the rides most of us are likely to tackle in a regular British winter. That said, if you're planning to ride regularly at temperatures nearer to zero I'd consider going for a warmer pair of tights.

Castelli has gone for its seamless, dual-density KISS Air 2 pad in these tights. I have worn a lot of Castelli bib shorts over the last few years and have always got on well with its pads – and that was the case here too. Pads are, of course, a very personal thing, but I found the KISS Air 2 worked very well, keeping me comfortable while I was riding as well as managing heat and sweat effectively.

The straps were equally comfortable, and if anything I prefer the straps of these budget Entrata tights to those on its higher-end Premio range products.

The mesh straps are bordered by a thicker elasticated material and they sit comfortably on your shoulders.

As you would expect from winter kit, the straps start higher on the body so that your body is better insulated by the tights' fleecy Thermotex fabric.

It does mean that nature breaks are a little bit more challenging and awkward, but overall I feel the design works well.

The lower legs have zips that allow you to not only get the tights on more easily but they also help you fit them over the top of overshoes to create a very effective barrier against the elements.

The zip covers are made from a reflective material for added night-time visibility.

This is increased further by a large reflective Castelli logo on the right leg – the correct leg for UK riding – further helping other road users see you.

Value

The £120 price is fantastic for a pair of high-quality bib tights from one of the big Italian names.

The Rapha Core Winter Tights with Pad are a little dearer at £140 but David thought they were lovely, rating them highly for their warmth and comfort.

Like the Raphas the Pactimo Alpine Thermal Bib tights cost £140 and they're also designed to be worn in temperatures down to 5°C, and Iwein found them comfortable when he tested them. They also feature cargo pockets, which may appeal to you.

I reviewed the Santini Lava Mens Winter Thermofleece Bib Tights a couple of years ago. These are a tenner more expensive than the Castellis and are more suited to colder rides, but I don't think the pad is of a comparable quality to the Castelli's chamois.

Conclusion

I was very impressed with these bib tights that have a top-end quality with a more budget-friendly price – which is not always a combination you find. Castelli may not have used the latest high-end technologies or fabrics, but this doesn't stop its Entrata tights from delivering an impressive performance, fit and comfort for rides on all but the very coldest winter days.

Verdict

Excellent bib tights for temperatures down to 5°C, with good breathability, a high-quality chamois – and an attractive price

