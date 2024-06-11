Northwave Extreme Air Sock

The Northwave Extreme Air Socks are excellent: comfortable, highly breathable and reasonably priced – and sure to make it into our best cycling socks buyer's guide.

The Extreme Air socks are designed for spring and summer rides, and I had no problems with my feet overheating on a recent trip to Spain in 28℃.

They come up quite high – the 17cm cuff length comes up to the lower calf – and they do a good job of staying in place, even on a long ride.

The fit around the foot and calf is quite compressive – there isn't a huge amount of stretch, which doesn't make these the easiest to get on and off.

The white pair on test got dirty fairly easily, but they came up clean after washing and still look good after a few months of wear, which hasn't always been the case with other white socks. They are also available in five other colours.

Quality-wise these are great. Walking around the garage and garden after taking my shoes off can make socks look worn quickly, but after a few months of regular use these are holding up well.

At £13.49 for a pair, they're pretty good value, too – GripGrab's Lightweight Summer Socks are £15.95 and Assos' Monograms are £16, although Orro's highly rated Sportive Socks are just £9.99.

Verdict

Excellent summer socks – comfortable, breathable and reasonably priced