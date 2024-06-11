The Extreme Air socks are designed for spring and summer rides, and I had no problems with my feet overheating on a recent trip to Spain in 28℃.
They come up quite high – the 17cm cuff length comes up to the lower calf – and they do a good job of staying in place, even on a long ride.
The fit around the foot and calf is quite compressive – there isn't a huge amount of stretch, which doesn't make these the easiest to get on and off.
The white pair on test got dirty fairly easily, but they came up clean after washing and still look good after a few months of wear, which hasn't always been the case with other white socks. They are also available in five other colours.
Quality-wise these are great. Walking around the garage and garden after taking my shoes off can make socks look worn quickly, but after a few months of regular use these are holding up well.
Make and model: Northwave Extreme Air Sock
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Northwave says: "Spring/summer socks designed to keep your feet cool and dry during warm weather"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Northwave lists these details:
Qskin yarn provides bacteriostatic natural balance and odour-free
Super-breathable openwork knit on the entire surface grants amazing airflow
Double elastic hem
Height: 17 cm
Rate the product for quality:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Great, they were breathable and comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The material feels nice and they were breathable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I'm not keen on white socks, but they come in other colours.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £13.49 these are mid-range for a pair of summer socks: GripGrab's Lightweight Summer Socks are £15.95 and Assos' Monograms are £16, while Orro's highly rated Sportive Socks are just £9.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes – in a different colour.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, these are excellent summer socks. Comfortable, breathable and reasonably priced. They could be a touch easier to get on and off, but that's my only quibble.
Age: 35 Height: 178cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix My best bike is: Cervelo S3
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor
