review
Socks
Northwave Extreme Air Sock2023 Northwave Extreme Air Sock - 1.jpg

Northwave Extreme Air Sock

9
by Ben Woodhouse
Tue, Jun 11, 2024 15:45
0
£13.49

VERDICT:

9
10
Excellent summer socks – comfortable, breathable and reasonably priced
Comfortable
Breathable
Look good
Six colours to choose from
Could be easier to get on and off
Weight: 
38g
Contact: 
www.northwave.com
How we test

The Northwave Extreme Air Socks are excellent: comfortable, highly breathable and reasonably priced – and sure to make it into our best cycling socks buyer's guide.

The Extreme Air socks are designed for spring and summer rides, and I had no problems with my feet overheating on a recent trip to Spain in 28℃.

2023 Northwave Extreme Air Sock - 4.jpg

They come up quite high – the 17cm cuff length comes up to the lower calf – and they do a good job of staying in place, even on a long ride.

The fit around the foot and calf is quite compressive – there isn't a huge amount of stretch, which doesn't make these the easiest to get on and off.

The white pair on test got dirty fairly easily, but they came up clean after washing and still look good after a few months of wear, which hasn't always been the case with other white socks. They are also available in five other colours.

Quality-wise these are great. Walking around the garage and garden after taking my shoes off can make socks look worn quickly, but after a few months of regular use these are holding up well.

At £13.49 for a pair, they're pretty good value, too – GripGrab's Lightweight Summer Socks are £15.95 and Assos' Monograms are £16, although Orro's highly rated Sportive Socks are just £9.99.

Verdict

road.cc test report

Make and model: Northwave Extreme Air Sock

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

Northwave says: "Spring/summer socks designed to keep your feet cool and dry during warm weather"

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Northwave lists these details:

Qskin yarn provides bacteriostatic natural balance and odour-free

Super-breathable openwork knit on the entire surface grants amazing airflow

Double elastic hem

Height: 17 cm

Rate the product for quality:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Great, they were breathable and comfortable.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The material feels nice and they were breathable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

I'm not keen on white socks, but they come in other colours.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £13.49 these are mid-range for a pair of summer socks: GripGrab's Lightweight Summer Socks are £15.95 and Assos' Monograms are £16, while Orro's highly rated Sportive Socks are just £9.99.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes – in a different colour.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Overall, these are excellent summer socks. Comfortable, breathable and reasonably priced. They could be a touch easier to get on and off, but that's my only quibble.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 178cm  Weight: 73kg

I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix  My best bike is: Cervelo S3

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor

Latest Comments

 