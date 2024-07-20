The Gorewear Spinshift Breathe Jersey Women's is a lightweight design made for everything the average British summer isn't – warm and dry. That being said, on those four days of summer we had in June, it performed brilliantly, and I can't really fault it. The fit is excellent, and it's so light and breathable that it kept me as cool as can be when someone living in Yorkshire is suddenly faced with 27 degrees weather.

I've been reviewing this jersey for a couple of months, and we've had some wild weather swings in that time. From the short glimpses of summer to June-tober, I've worn this jersey across a spectrum of temperatures and weather conditions, and firstly, I'd say Gorewear's label of the Spinshift being a summer jersey is absolutely spot on.

And not just a Yorkshire summer, but a proper summer, where it's warm for more than three days in a row, and long rides in the sun beckon you day after day. It's incredibly lightweight, at just 95g in this XS size, and uses strategically placed 'body-mapped mesh zones', which Gorewear says optimises airflow.

These mesh zones are what make the jersey unique. It uses thinner material on the arms, which are quite long (as is the trend these days), and slightly thicker fabric on the front and rear panel. It works well; it's breathable without feeling like you're just wearing a string vest, but it's also thick enough on the front and back panels that if you are a bit ambitious with the weather forecast, you won't end up freezing.

The material isn't so thin that you feel a bit dodgy going out in public with it on, but if you wear a brightly coloured sports bra then that will be seen through it. Surprisingly, though, and that might just be my ginger genes coming into play, but I didn't get any weird-looking tan lines through the material – though I would still recommend putting on sun cream if you're not wearing a baselayer underneath it.

The rear pockets are a decent size, and I was able to put my Google Pixel 8 Pro phone in there with no issues. Similarly with my Ridepac wallet.

I also appreciated the zipped valuables pocket, which you don't always see on lighter jerseys.

I was also impressed with how well the jersey stood up to a good few weeks of constant washing and wear. It has genuinely become my go-to jersey, and has seen more abuse than most in my wardrobe. The only thing it can't stand up to is an overly excited dog with unclipped nails, jumping up to say hello when you've come back from a ride. That, perhaps, says more about my inability to train my dog rather than the durability of the jersey, but two tiny holes remain from the encounter.

Fit and sizing

Interestingly, the fit guide on the Gorewear website suggests the jersey runs small. I tried an XS, and thought it fitted perfectly, when I'm usually borderline between XS and S depending on the brand. I've always felt that Gorewear kit runs a little large, but as this is so form-fitting, I think it runs a bit more true to size than some of its other options.

The fit is really spot on. It's not overly tight or unforgiving, there's still stretch to be had. The sleeves are long and don't have as much stretch as the body, so beware if that's something that may be of concern.

A soft silicone gripper on the hem keeps it in place well; I didn't experience any major riding up of the jersey, nor did it sit uncomfortably anywhere.

I also quite like the colour. It's not overly 'girly' and there are two other options to choose from if purple and blue isn't your thing.

Value

At £109.99 it's not a cheap option, but it does compare well with some: the Le Col Women's Pro Air Jersey that Emily tested last year offers similar performance benefits but costs £30 more, though it does weigh less too, just 77g.

Similarly, the Santini Redux Stamina Women's Short Sleeve Jersey that Anna reviewed a few years ago is another solid summer bet, but it's £151.

That's not to say you can't find cheaper options that do as good a job – Emily thought the Bioracer Icon Coldblack Women's Jersey was excellent and it's just £55.50. The low-cut collar might not suit everyone, and it's a little heavier at 139g (size S), but the construction offers a great fit and breathability for warm weather.

Conclusion

Overall, the Spinshift Breathe does exactly what it sets out to – it's a lightweight, breathable option for summer riding. It's not so thin that it can't be used for day-to-day British weather, but it does really come to life in temperatures about 18°C and above. I genuinely can't fault it. It's a super comfortable bit of kit, and I'm tempted to buy one of the other colours as a second summer outfit.

Verdict

Seriously lightweight, high-performance summer jersey that's a go-to for warm weather riding