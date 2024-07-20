The Gorewear Spinshift Breathe Jersey Women's is a lightweight design made for everything the average British summer isn't – warm and dry. That being said, on those four days of summer we had in June, it performed brilliantly, and I can't really fault it. The fit is excellent, and it's so light and breathable that it kept me as cool as can be when someone living in Yorkshire is suddenly faced with 27 degrees weather.
I've been reviewing this jersey for a couple of months, and we've had some wild weather swings in that time. From the short glimpses of summer to June-tober, I've worn this jersey across a spectrum of temperatures and weather conditions, and firstly, I'd say Gorewear's label of the Spinshift being a summer jersey is absolutely spot on.
And not just a Yorkshire summer, but a proper summer, where it's warm for more than three days in a row, and long rides in the sun beckon you day after day. It's incredibly lightweight, at just 95g in this XS size, and uses strategically placed 'body-mapped mesh zones', which Gorewear says optimises airflow.
These mesh zones are what make the jersey unique. It uses thinner material on the arms, which are quite long (as is the trend these days), and slightly thicker fabric on the front and rear panel. It works well; it's breathable without feeling like you're just wearing a string vest, but it's also thick enough on the front and back panels that if you are a bit ambitious with the weather forecast, you won't end up freezing.
The material isn't so thin that you feel a bit dodgy going out in public with it on, but if you wear a brightly coloured sports bra then that will be seen through it. Surprisingly, though, and that might just be my ginger genes coming into play, but I didn't get any weird-looking tan lines through the material – though I would still recommend putting on sun cream if you're not wearing a baselayer underneath it.
The rear pockets are a decent size, and I was able to put my Google Pixel 8 Pro phone in there with no issues. Similarly with my Ridepac wallet.
I also appreciated the zipped valuables pocket, which you don't always see on lighter jerseys.
I was also impressed with how well the jersey stood up to a good few weeks of constant washing and wear. It has genuinely become my go-to jersey, and has seen more abuse than most in my wardrobe. The only thing it can't stand up to is an overly excited dog with unclipped nails, jumping up to say hello when you've come back from a ride. That, perhaps, says more about my inability to train my dog rather than the durability of the jersey, but two tiny holes remain from the encounter.
Fit and sizing
Interestingly, the fit guide on the Gorewear website suggests the jersey runs small. I tried an XS, and thought it fitted perfectly, when I'm usually borderline between XS and S depending on the brand. I've always felt that Gorewear kit runs a little large, but as this is so form-fitting, I think it runs a bit more true to size than some of its other options.
The fit is really spot on. It's not overly tight or unforgiving, there's still stretch to be had. The sleeves are long and don't have as much stretch as the body, so beware if that's something that may be of concern.
A soft silicone gripper on the hem keeps it in place well; I didn't experience any major riding up of the jersey, nor did it sit uncomfortably anywhere.
I also quite like the colour. It's not overly 'girly' and there are two other options to choose from if purple and blue isn't your thing.
Value
At £109.99 it's not a cheap option, but it does compare well with some: the Le Col Women's Pro Air Jersey that Emily tested last year offers similar performance benefits but costs £30 more, though it does weigh less too, just 77g.
Similarly, the Santini Redux Stamina Women's Short Sleeve Jersey that Anna reviewed a few years ago is another solid summer bet, but it's £151.
That's not to say you can't find cheaper options that do as good a job – Emily thought the Bioracer Icon Coldblack Women's Jersey was excellent and it's just £55.50. The low-cut collar might not suit everyone, and it's a little heavier at 139g (size S), but the construction offers a great fit and breathability for warm weather.
Conclusion
Overall, the Spinshift Breathe does exactly what it sets out to – it's a lightweight, breathable option for summer riding. It's not so thin that it can't be used for day-to-day British weather, but it does really come to life in temperatures about 18°C and above. I genuinely can't fault it. It's a super comfortable bit of kit, and I'm tempted to buy one of the other colours as a second summer outfit.
Verdict
Seriously lightweight, high-performance summer jersey that's a go-to for warm weather riding
Make and model: Gorewear Spinshift Breathe Jersey Women's
Tell us what the product is for
Gore says: "Heat doesn't have to derail your training plans. This superlight, form-fitting jersey is constructed with two different open mesh materials to optimize airflow and wick away sweat.
"This superlight jersey is ideal for warm temperatures and high-intensity efforts. It's made with two different soft mesh materials and body-mapped to optimize airflow and wick away sweat for optimum moisture management. A close-to-body fit minimizes drag without compromising freedom of movement."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Gore lists:
Superlight, form fit materials for a close-to-body fit
Quick-drying moisture management for next-to-skin comfort
Made with recycled content
Two strategically placed, body-mapped mesh zones optimize airflow
Three rear pockets and additional zip pocket for storage
Soft silicone gripper on hem to hold jersey in place
Reflective details for visibility
Weight:
101 grams
MAIN: 91% Polyester (recycled), 9% Elastane INSERT: 94% Polyester (recycled), 6% Elastane
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Incredibly breathable and light; if you're riding in warm weather and prone to sweating a lot, then I would 100% recommend trying out this jersey.
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
By its very nature, the material is mesh. So don't expect it to last forever, or after an excitable dog greets you with nails that are overdue a trim.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
The website suggests the jersey sizes up small, but I actually think it sizes up just right. I can't speak for the larger sizes, but I tried the XS and I thought it fitted perfectly.
Rate the product for weight:
10/10
Incredibly light. Gorewear says 101g and our XS was just 95g.
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
Quite possibly the most comfortable summer jersey I've ever tried.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Compared with some – the Le Col Women's Pro Air Jersey, for example, which costs £140 and uses a similar mesh construction – it's not bad value. However, there are cheaper options, like the Bioracer Icon Coldblack Women's Jersey at just £55.50.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
It has lasted well through several 30 degree washes; no obvious signs of fraying or wear from washing.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I tested it throughout brief spells of very warm weather (above 20 degrees in these parts) and in the mid-teens and felt it was seriously impressive. It's breathable, I never felt like I needed to unzip on a climb, and it hasn't left me with any weird tan lines from the mesh construction.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fit and how lightweight it is.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
By design, it's mesh material so it's not meant to be the most durable item of apparel in the world, but it does need a bit more care than some (and protection from dogs whose nails need trimming…).
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £109.99 it's not cheap, but you can also spend a lot more on similar performing jerseys, such as the Le Col Women's Pro Air, which costs £140 and uses an even thinner looking mesh.
At the other end of the scale there is the Bioracer Icon Coldblack Women's Jersey, which Emily reviewed recently. It costs significantly less, at £55.50, and offers similar benefits to the Gorewear.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Spinshift Breathe jersey is a piece of cycling kit I keep going back to. I've worn it on nearly every long ride over the last month or so because it's so comfortable and effective. It fits really well, and personally I think it's quite flattering, too. It's lightweight and breathable enough to wear on really hot days, but its two different types of mesh fabrics didn't leave me feeling freezing cold when I was a bit optimistic about the weather forecast. It's excellent.
Age: 29 Height: 5'5 Weight: 55kg
I usually ride: Trek Émonda My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
