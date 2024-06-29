SportJock Super Sports Bra

Over the years I've found it tough to find a sports bra that fits my needs and my breasts, while offering the right level of support that I want. I've gone through many different brands and struggled to find the perfect one.
Throw into the mix that since 2022 I've had a metal plate drilled into my left clavicle, and some of my old faithful sports bras dug into the metalwork, causing pain and discomfort. This was super annoying, especially on long days on the bike.
But this SportJock bra has been amazing. I'm a size medium in most sports bras and that's what I wore here (32-36, from cup size C to F), and found it really comfortable from the off. Like many women, my breasts do change slightly in size depending on the time of month, but even during the time in which I noticed an increase in size, the bra was still super comfy, not restrictive at all.
That's not to say it will be comfortable for everyone, of course. If you are looking for more support or have particularly large breasts, I'm not sure this will be supportive enough – despite SportJock saying it will 'ensure that ladies with a cup size D-F are fully supported for medium to high impact activities'.
Another aspect I really liked about the bra was that when I was training hard and drawing in deep breaths, I didn't have any tightness around the underband when my chest was expanding. I was really impressed that it wasn't at all restrictive, as I've found many big name brand sports bras have a tendency to be too restrictive and tight.
Also, with regards to the fit, the SportJock bra didn't pull on my back or traps area, which can sometimes occur with sports bras that have thicker straps. After hours on the bike, I was still comfy and without any shoulder or back pain.
I'm impressed with the fabrics used, too – they're very soft against my sensitive skin and feel really nice – and there's also no metal wiring, added to the high levels of comfort. Plus, although there is the double layer construction inside, it's all still very breathable; it didn't just absorb my sweat, it wicked it away well.
It's available in nine colours – I really like the teal one I've been wearing, which looks really nice without being too loud or in your face. The bra also washes well, with no colour run, which is great.
I also think the £32 RRP is very reasonable, given the high quality. A lot of bras from bigger sportswear companies come in around the £30 mark – the Nike Swoosh Light Support is £32.99 and the Adidas Aeroreact Training Light-Support Bra £28 – but some are much higher: the Anita Active Performance Sports Bra is £48, for example (though Emily did think it was worth the money if you're looking for high support), and the cycling-specific Sportful Pro Bra is £50. In comparison, the SportJock bra is a bit of a bargain.
Make and model: Sportjock Super Sports Bra
Tell us what the product is for
This sports bra is for anyone wanting a low/medium amount of support (despite what SportJock says) with maximal comfort when exercising.
SportJock says: "This sports bra acts both as a compression bra and encapsulation to ensure that ladies with a cup size D-F are fully supported for medium to high impact activities such as running, cycling, hiking, yoga and gym."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
SportJock lists these features:
Our Powerband technology provides comfortable support that won't ride up as you move.
The racerback features a keyhole design to ensure proper ventilation.
The double-layer construction wicks away perspiration and keeps you dry.
Made with CoolMax and Supplex materials, this sports bra is soft and great for high impact activities.
This bra washes brilliantly in the washing machine, retaining its shape and performance.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
The materials used are super soft and cause no irritation, which is great. The deep teal colour I've been wearing is lovely and it washes really well without any fading (and there are nine colours to choose from).
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Very impressive in terms of comfort; the level of support is really great for cycling-specific use.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Personally I found this sports bra fitted me and my geometry very well in a size medium (32-36 from cup size C to F). I normally pick an M size sports bra so I was very happy that it fitted me as well as it did. The straps were also very comfortable which was great: I didn't experience any digging into my shoulders.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
I did not have any issues with the sizing, as I normally opt for a size M in sports bras and T-shirt bras.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
It didn't feel heavy and bulky, although weight isn't really something I'm too bothered about with bras. Thicker padded ones can feel too restrictive the heavier they are, but this one felt light (105g) and comfortable, which was great.
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
Truly exceptional comfort. After wearing this sports bra on longer rides (four hours plus) I found it incredibly comfortable. It didn't pull or put any pressure anywhere, and the straps at the top didn't pull on my neck or sit too close to my collarbone to hurt my left side which has a plate in.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Although there are some popular sports bras on the market for a similar price, such as the Nike Swoosh Light Support at £32.99, for the level of comfort and quality here, I think it's good value – a lot cheaper than Sportful's Pro Bra.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Following the washing instructions I had no issues. The colour didn't run and the quality hasn't deteriorated. It's very easy to care for.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed very well. The level of comfort is pretty much unmatched compared with any other sports-specific bra I've used of a similar design. I also found it didn't get too heavy with sweat, so I didn't feel horrible and clammy, even after tough training sessions.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I've had issues with sports bras digging into my back and neck, causing discomfort, so I tend to steer clear of those with bigger straps like this one. However, because of the stretchy nature of the SportJock, I didn't have any of these issues, so I was particularly impressed.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I didn't really dislike anything, although it claims to be a maximum support sports bra that accommodates up to a cup size F, and as someone with B cup breasts, I can't see how it could be maximum support. It felt more like a medium support bra to me.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The RRP of £32 is reasonable for the quality. A lot of bras from bigger sportswear companies come in around the £30 mark but some are much higher – the Anita Active Performance Sports Bra is £48, for example, and the cycling-specific Sportful Pro Bra is £50 – so I think it's a good price given the performance.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I'm giving this an overall score of 9 for excellent, because of the high levels of comfort and soft materials used. I really like the way it fits, and for the price I think it's a brilliant option for cyclists.
Age: 25 Height: 173cm Weight: 65kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is: Road bike
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
