The SportJock Super Sports Bra is ideal for cycling, offering great comfort with a medium amount of support.

Over the years I've found it tough to find a sports bra that fits my needs and my breasts, while offering the right level of support that I want. I've gone through many different brands and struggled to find the perfect one.

Throw into the mix that since 2022 I've had a metal plate drilled into my left clavicle, and some of my old faithful sports bras dug into the metalwork, causing pain and discomfort. This was super annoying, especially on long days on the bike.

But this SportJock bra has been amazing. I'm a size medium in most sports bras and that's what I wore here (32-36, from cup size C to F), and found it really comfortable from the off. Like many women, my breasts do change slightly in size depending on the time of month, but even during the time in which I noticed an increase in size, the bra was still super comfy, not restrictive at all.

That's not to say it will be comfortable for everyone, of course. If you are looking for more support or have particularly large breasts, I'm not sure this will be supportive enough – despite SportJock saying it will 'ensure that ladies with a cup size D-F are fully supported for medium to high impact activities'.

Another aspect I really liked about the bra was that when I was training hard and drawing in deep breaths, I didn't have any tightness around the underband when my chest was expanding. I was really impressed that it wasn't at all restrictive, as I've found many big name brand sports bras have a tendency to be too restrictive and tight.

> Read more reviews of women’s cycling kit here

Also, with regards to the fit, the SportJock bra didn't pull on my back or traps area, which can sometimes occur with sports bras that have thicker straps. After hours on the bike, I was still comfy and without any shoulder or back pain.

I'm impressed with the fabrics used, too – they're very soft against my sensitive skin and feel really nice – and there's also no metal wiring, added to the high levels of comfort. Plus, although there is the double layer construction inside, it's all still very breathable; it didn't just absorb my sweat, it wicked it away well.

It's available in nine colours – I really like the teal one I've been wearing, which looks really nice without being too loud or in your face. The bra also washes well, with no colour run, which is great.

I also think the £32 RRP is very reasonable, given the high quality. A lot of bras from bigger sportswear companies come in around the £30 mark – the Nike Swoosh Light Support is £32.99 and the Adidas Aeroreact Training Light-Support Bra £28 – but some are much higher: the Anita Active Performance Sports Bra is £48, for example (though Emily did think it was worth the money if you're looking for high support), and the cycling-specific Sportful Pro Bra is £50. In comparison, the SportJock bra is a bit of a bargain.

Verdict

Wonderful medium support sports bra that offers excellent comfort and softness