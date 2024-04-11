Quoc Escape Road Lace shoes

When it comes to cycling shoes, finding the perfect balance of comfort, performance and style can often feel like chasing a mirage. However, after riding with the Quoc Escape Road Lace cycling shoes in a mix of conditions, from soggy Somerset to sunny Mojácar, I think they have all those boxes ticked. The superbly stiff carbon composite sole is complemented by a secure-fitting and comfortable PU upper which offers a durable and long-lasting finish. They're also excellent value – half the price of some rivals.
Perhaps the standout feature of these shoes is their lace-up closure system. I'm a big fan of laces, and I found the Quocs to be exceptionally comfortable, providing a snug and secure fit with minimal pressure points.
On a couple of longer rides (over 160km) I did experience some very minor rubbing at the top of the tongue, the result of a combination of the shoes' minimalist padding and my feet having a particularly high instep. I must stress, these are like slippers when you put them on, and it's just my high instep that caused the issue on really long days – it's certainly not something that would stop me from buying them, and it's likely not a problem for most riders, but just something to be aware of.
Aside from this, the overall construction of the shoes is impressive. The sole, in particular, is incredibly stiff, with no observable flex even under my 90kg frame as I pushed hard during sprints or climbs.
This stiffness not only enhances power transfer but also contributes to a more efficient pedalling motion, allowing me to maintain higher speeds with ease. Whether I was accelerating towards town signs or outpacing my ride companions, the Escapes provided a reliable platform that instilled confidence in my every pedal stroke.
Riding in warm Spanish spring sunshine, the shoes offered plenty of cooling both through both the ventilated sole and perforated PU upper material – never did my feet feel hot. The only downside to this breathability is that in the UK the shoes did let rain and road spray in quite easily, but that's nothing a good pair of overshoes couldn't fix.
The craftsmanship of these shoes is top notch, too. From the attention to detail in the stitching to the choice of materials, it's evident that Quoc has spared no expense in creating a product that not only performs well but also looks the part. The classic, stylish aesthetics of the shoes drew many compliments from fellow cyclists, further reinforcing their appeal beyond just their functionality.
One thing Quoc does need to pay more attention to, though, is the sizing. While I typically wear a 45.5 or 46EU in both cycling shoes and trainers, the size 47s sent in for review fitted me perfectly. Getting the right fit is crucial for comfort and performance, so I'd strongly recommend trying them on at a local bike shop if you can, before parting with your cash.
Value
Comparing the Quoc Escape Road Lace shoes with similar options on the market, such as the Udog Tensiones, reveals some interesting insights. While the shoes are a similar price, the Quocs offer a much stiffer sole, akin to that of the Specialized S-Works Torch Lace shoes and Giro's Empire SLXs, which retail for significantly more – the S-Works £300, the Giros £329.95.
If you're seeking high performance without breaking the bank, the Quocs are excellent value for money.
Conclusion
Overall, the Quoc Escape Road Lace cycling shoes excel in comfort, performance and style. Despite minor issues with sizing and padding, their stiff sole, comfortable lace closure system and elegant design make them a worthy addition to your kit. Whether you're tackling winter roads, pushing yourself on indoor training sessions, or embarking on sunny cycling adventures, these shoes will make sure it's an enjoyable riding experience.
Verdict
Fantastically stiff and comfortable road shoes at an amazing price
Make and model: Quoc Escape Road Lace shoes
Tell us what the product is for
Summer road cycling and tap dancing.... probably best not used for supermarket shopping, ice skating or other scenarios with slippery floors.
Quoc says:
"The Escape Road Lace takes the comfort and performance of the dial shoe and combines it with an elegant, laced aesthetic. With a carbon composite outsole that optimally balances stiffness and comfort, this ultra-distance road shoe is not sensitive to the odd section of unpredictable terrain.
"The lightweight, streamlined silhouette is primed for miles of exploration, while malleable heel padding and a foot-hugging fit delivers the all-day comfort needed for leaving no road undiscovered. A reinforced guard protects the toe cap and the upper makes use of a highly resilient, easy-to-clean premium material. Whether stopping to photograph a sunrise, foraging for fruit, or filling your bottle in a cold stream, QUOC’s Escape Road shoe represents an end to tiptoeing around worrying about scratches and scuffs.
"A favourite among those who value style as highly as performance, the lace system allows for reliability on long rides and offers even pressure distribution across the top of the foot. and well-positioned airflow ventilation holes ensure a breathable ride that bridges climates and seasons."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Quoc:
Double lock, anti-slip laces for multi-point adjustment
Carbon composite outsole balancing stiffness and comfort
Durable, easy-to-clean PU upper
Malleable heel padding and supportive, foot-hugging fit
Reinforced guard protecting the toe cap
Organically structured ventilation air holes for breathability
Nature-inspired reflective strip
Reflective zig-zag detailing lace-guide
Replaceable Heel Pad
3-bolt road cleat compatible (Look/Speedplay)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very neatly put together; no flaws in stitching or gluing.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Extremely stiff sole with no wastage of watts when sprinting for town signs or the cafe stop.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
The durable and easy-to-clean PU upper should prove long-lasting. Over the past few weeks I've seen no signs of wear while road riding or accidental gravel path shortcut, though the lack of replaceable heel pads is a shame.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Width is middle of the road, not as narrow as brands like Fizik but certainly not as roomy as the likes of Lake.
The laces allow for optimal restraint and even pressure across the foot.
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
Much smaller than the labelled size; I'm usually a 45.5/46 but the test shoes were a 47 and fitted fine!
I'd strongly recommend you visit your LBS to try before you buy, if you can.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Super lightweight feel on the feet, largely down to the simplicity of the laces. For comparison, Lake's CX238 Carbons are 674g in size 46 with two Boa dials, whereas these are a mere 611g.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Breathability through the upper material is great, with the sole also offering excellent ventilation.
Only on a couple rides over 160km did I experience very slight rubbing at the top of the tongue due to its minimal padding, though this is mainly down to my relatively high instep.
Rate the product for value:
9/10
£130 is seriously undercutting the top tier competition – the S-Works Torch Lace or Giro Empire SLX shoes, for example, are both in the region of £300.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Water, soap, sponge. Done. Easy.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Exceptionally well indeed; these are well-made, comfy daps with the one crucial feature that's vital to high-performance cycling shoes: very, very stiff soles.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Use of laces is both functional and beautifully stylish; confirmed by many admiring comments while on a Spanish bike trip.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Very, very minor rubbing at the top of the tongue.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're extremely competitive against other high-end, high-performance shoes such as the Giro Empire SLX and Specialized S-Works Torch Laces, both of which are light, have lace closures and very stiff carbon soles, and both of which cost double.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Aside from some questionable sizing, the exceptional light weight, stiff sole and ease of use are all major positives of the Quoc Escape Road Lace. For the price, they're excellent, verging on exceptional!
Age: 33 Height: 190cm Weight: 94kg
I usually ride: Santa Cruz Stigmata My best bike is: Factor One Disc
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Gravel and Zwifting
What about the cleat position? Some brands place them further forward than others. How does this compare to say Lake or North Wave?