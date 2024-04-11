Quoc Escape Road Lace shoes

When it comes to cycling shoes, finding the perfect balance of comfort, performance and style can often feel like chasing a mirage. However, after riding with the Quoc Escape Road Lace cycling shoes in a mix of conditions, from soggy Somerset to sunny Mojácar, I think they have all those boxes ticked. The superbly stiff carbon composite sole is complemented by a secure-fitting and comfortable PU upper which offers a durable and long-lasting finish. They're also excellent value – half the price of some rivals.

Perhaps the standout feature of these shoes is their lace-up closure system. I'm a big fan of laces, and I found the Quocs to be exceptionally comfortable, providing a snug and secure fit with minimal pressure points.

On a couple of longer rides (over 160km) I did experience some very minor rubbing at the top of the tongue, the result of a combination of the shoes' minimalist padding and my feet having a particularly high instep. I must stress, these are like slippers when you put them on, and it's just my high instep that caused the issue on really long days – it's certainly not something that would stop me from buying them, and it's likely not a problem for most riders, but just something to be aware of.

Aside from this, the overall construction of the shoes is impressive. The sole, in particular, is incredibly stiff, with no observable flex even under my 90kg frame as I pushed hard during sprints or climbs.

This stiffness not only enhances power transfer but also contributes to a more efficient pedalling motion, allowing me to maintain higher speeds with ease. Whether I was accelerating towards town signs or outpacing my ride companions, the Escapes provided a reliable platform that instilled confidence in my every pedal stroke.

Riding in warm Spanish spring sunshine, the shoes offered plenty of cooling both through both the ventilated sole and perforated PU upper material – never did my feet feel hot. The only downside to this breathability is that in the UK the shoes did let rain and road spray in quite easily, but that's nothing a good pair of overshoes couldn't fix.

The craftsmanship of these shoes is top notch, too. From the attention to detail in the stitching to the choice of materials, it's evident that Quoc has spared no expense in creating a product that not only performs well but also looks the part. The classic, stylish aesthetics of the shoes drew many compliments from fellow cyclists, further reinforcing their appeal beyond just their functionality.

One thing Quoc does need to pay more attention to, though, is the sizing. While I typically wear a 45.5 or 46EU in both cycling shoes and trainers, the size 47s sent in for review fitted me perfectly. Getting the right fit is crucial for comfort and performance, so I'd strongly recommend trying them on at a local bike shop if you can, before parting with your cash.

Value

Comparing the Quoc Escape Road Lace shoes with similar options on the market, such as the Udog Tensiones, reveals some interesting insights. While the shoes are a similar price, the Quocs offer a much stiffer sole, akin to that of the Specialized S-Works Torch Lace shoes and Giro's Empire SLXs, which retail for significantly more – the S-Works £300, the Giros £329.95.

If you're seeking high performance without breaking the bank, the Quocs are excellent value for money.

Conclusion

Overall, the Quoc Escape Road Lace cycling shoes excel in comfort, performance and style. Despite minor issues with sizing and padding, their stiff sole, comfortable lace closure system and elegant design make them a worthy addition to your kit. Whether you're tackling winter roads, pushing yourself on indoor training sessions, or embarking on sunny cycling adventures, these shoes will make sure it's an enjoyable riding experience.

Verdict

Fantastically stiff and comfortable road shoes at an amazing price

