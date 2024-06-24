Bioracer Icon Coldblack Women’s Jersey Olive

The Bioracer Icon Coldblack Women's Jersey is a comfortable and breathable top for summer riding or intense efforts. It's made with sun-reflective technology and feels more expensive than it is, though the low-cut collar may not appeal to everyone.

Bioracer is the cycling apparel partner for Uno-X Mobility men's ProTeam and women's WorldTour team, as well as the official partner of the Belgian Cycling team since 1994, and has previously been the partner for Team Ineos Grenadiers. It takes performance seriously with its kit, and the Icon Coldblack Women's Jersey doesn't disappoint. It's designed for warm-weather riding and Bioracer recommends it for temperatures above 20°C.

It uses Coldblack material from Schoeller Technologies which is 'a finishing technology designed for textiles that are exposed to sunlight over extended periods'. Schoeller Technologies says that Coldblack prevents the textile from heating up and provides protection from UV rays. This fabric makes up the main body of the jersey and has a honeycomb design.

While I couldn't test the UV protection or whether the fabric heated up any more or less than a standard cycling jersey, I found the Icon Coldblack jersey very breathable during a couple of weeks of riding in mid-20s temperatures in the UK, despite its relatively dark colour. As well as the Olive on test, it's available in Black, Bordeaux (er, burgundy), and Nautica (dark blue).

It also wicked moisture effectively, didn't feel wet while riding, and dried quickly after washing.

The sleeves are a different fabric to the front and back of the jersey, more of the silky type of Lycra, similar to that found on race-fit jerseys. They are raw cut with reflective details on the edges, offering a good length and a comfortable fit, staying in place well without silicone grippers.

The raw cut sleeves and close fit give the jersey a high-performance look, making it feel much more expensive than it is.

The waistband has a silicone gripper and is partially elasticated at the back, and kept the jersey in place effectively when I was riding, without digging in anywhere.

At the back, there are three good sized pockets, easily swallowing my smartphone and other ride essentials.

There is also an extra fourth valuables pocket that's a substantial size. It's accessed on the side of the three pockets and runs the width of all three. This does add a second layer behind the jersey, which may limit breathability in very high temperatures, but as mentioned, I found the jersey very breathable in temperatures around the mid-20 degrees.

The full-length zip has a long grippy tag, making it easy to unzip when riding, but there's no guard at the top. However, the collar is low cut, so the zip is away from your neck anyway.

Fit

Bioracer's Icon jerseys have a 'classic body fit', which it describes as being looser than its Epic line jerseys, which are its 'race position fit' jerseys. However, the Icon Coldblack jersey is by no means baggy; I'd certainly describe it as a performance fit and it's still pretty form-fitting but not so much so that it restricts movement or is overly short when standing up, like some race-fit jerseys can be.

Every jersey range has its own section on the Bioracer size chart, so don't assume you'll be the same size for all jerseys.

The Icon Coldblack comes in six sizes from XS-XXL, and I chose a 2/S, which fitted me perfectly. The length in the body is good and it was tight without being restrictive. If you prefer a tighter fit in the Icon jerseys, Bioracer suggests going for one size smaller.

Value

The Icon Coldblack feels much more expensive than it is, and I'd say you're getting a high-quality jersey for a good price.

Many performance-orientated jerseys designed for summer riding come with a much higher price tag. For example, Le Col's Women's Pro Air Jersey is £140, and though I found it to be a great lightweight top, you could get some interesting tan lines.

Like the Icon Coldblack Women's Jersey, Castelli's Endurance Women's Jersey isn't a race-fit jersey but Emma said it offers exceptional performance and comfort in warm weather. That's also more than twice the price, at £120.

You can spend less, though – Van Rysel's RCR Women's Short-Sleeve Cycling Jersey is now £34.99, and Caroline said it's a lovely hot weather jersey with lots of pockets!

Overall

The quality and fit of this jersey put it up there with jerseys double the price. It's comfortable and breathable, making it ideal for summer riding.

Verdict

High-quality jersey without the high price tag, offering a great fit and breathability for summer riding