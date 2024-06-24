Bioracer Icon Coldblack Women’s Jersey Olive

The Bioracer Icon Coldblack Women's Jersey is a comfortable and breathable top for summer riding or intense efforts. It's made with sun-reflective technology and feels more expensive than it is, though the low-cut collar may not appeal to everyone.
For more options, check out our guide to the best summer cycling jerseys.
> Buy now: Bioracer Icon Coldblack Women’s Jersey for £55.50 from Bioracer
Bioracer is the cycling apparel partner for Uno-X Mobility men's ProTeam and women's WorldTour team, as well as the official partner of the Belgian Cycling team since 1994, and has previously been the partner for Team Ineos Grenadiers. It takes performance seriously with its kit, and the Icon Coldblack Women's Jersey doesn't disappoint. It's designed for warm-weather riding and Bioracer recommends it for temperatures above 20°C.
It uses Coldblack material from Schoeller Technologies which is 'a finishing technology designed for textiles that are exposed to sunlight over extended periods'. Schoeller Technologies says that Coldblack prevents the textile from heating up and provides protection from UV rays. This fabric makes up the main body of the jersey and has a honeycomb design.
While I couldn't test the UV protection or whether the fabric heated up any more or less than a standard cycling jersey, I found the Icon Coldblack jersey very breathable during a couple of weeks of riding in mid-20s temperatures in the UK, despite its relatively dark colour. As well as the Olive on test, it's available in Black, Bordeaux (er, burgundy), and Nautica (dark blue).
It also wicked moisture effectively, didn't feel wet while riding, and dried quickly after washing.
The sleeves are a different fabric to the front and back of the jersey, more of the silky type of Lycra, similar to that found on race-fit jerseys. They are raw cut with reflective details on the edges, offering a good length and a comfortable fit, staying in place well without silicone grippers.
The raw cut sleeves and close fit give the jersey a high-performance look, making it feel much more expensive than it is.
The waistband has a silicone gripper and is partially elasticated at the back, and kept the jersey in place effectively when I was riding, without digging in anywhere.
At the back, there are three good sized pockets, easily swallowing my smartphone and other ride essentials.
There is also an extra fourth valuables pocket that's a substantial size. It's accessed on the side of the three pockets and runs the width of all three. This does add a second layer behind the jersey, which may limit breathability in very high temperatures, but as mentioned, I found the jersey very breathable in temperatures around the mid-20 degrees.
The full-length zip has a long grippy tag, making it easy to unzip when riding, but there's no guard at the top. However, the collar is low cut, so the zip is away from your neck anyway.
Fit
Bioracer's Icon jerseys have a 'classic body fit', which it describes as being looser than its Epic line jerseys, which are its 'race position fit' jerseys. However, the Icon Coldblack jersey is by no means baggy; I'd certainly describe it as a performance fit and it's still pretty form-fitting but not so much so that it restricts movement or is overly short when standing up, like some race-fit jerseys can be.
Every jersey range has its own section on the Bioracer size chart, so don't assume you'll be the same size for all jerseys.
The Icon Coldblack comes in six sizes from XS-XXL, and I chose a 2/S, which fitted me perfectly. The length in the body is good and it was tight without being restrictive. If you prefer a tighter fit in the Icon jerseys, Bioracer suggests going for one size smaller.
Value
The Icon Coldblack feels much more expensive than it is, and I'd say you're getting a high-quality jersey for a good price.
Many performance-orientated jerseys designed for summer riding come with a much higher price tag. For example, Le Col's Women's Pro Air Jersey is £140, and though I found it to be a great lightweight top, you could get some interesting tan lines.
> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling kit here
Like the Icon Coldblack Women's Jersey, Castelli's Endurance Women's Jersey isn't a race-fit jersey but Emma said it offers exceptional performance and comfort in warm weather. That's also more than twice the price, at £120.
You can spend less, though – Van Rysel's RCR Women's Short-Sleeve Cycling Jersey is now £34.99, and Caroline said it's a lovely hot weather jersey with lots of pockets!
Overall
The quality and fit of this jersey put it up there with jerseys double the price. It's comfortable and breathable, making it ideal for summer riding.
> Buy now: Bioracer Icon Coldblack Women’s Jersey for £55.50 from Bioracer
Verdict
High-quality jersey without the high price tag, offering a great fit and breathability for summer riding
Make and model: Bioracer Icon Coldblack Women's Jersey Olive
Tell us what the product is for
Bioracer says:
"The Icon Coldblack Women's Jersey is an excellent choice to protect you from the sun. It has a body fit and a feminine cut.
Made of Coldblack material, this jersey is ideal for all your sunny rides. Reflecting the sun's heat, this is the only black apparel that will not make you overheat in the burning sun and that always feels dry.
The elastic waistband with silicone gripper ensures that your jersey remains perfectly in place during the entire ride. The 4-way stretch and clean-cut sleeves give you more freedom of movement.
At the back, there is enough space to store your valuables in the three easily accessible open back pockets and one zipped pocket."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Bioracer lists:
Weight 0.25 kg
Color Black
Fit Body fit
Sports Gravel, Road
Weather Warm
Collection Coldblack, Icon
Temperatures >20°C
Product Type Jerseys
Gender Women
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Breathable and comfortable jersey for summer riding, though the valuables pocket may impact breathability at higher temperatures.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Seems well made, no problems so far.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
It's form-fitting without feeling restrictive.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
All of Bioracer's jerseys have a different size guide, so check it carefully. It is described as a looser fit (than the Epic jerseys) but I found the size small to be form-fitting, so size up or down according to your preference.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Not as lightweight as some jerseys designed purely for high temperatures, such as Le Col's Women's Pro Air Jersey that weighs 77g.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Extremely comfortable jersey that stayed in place well without digging in anywhere.
Rate the product for value:
8/10
The materials and fit put it up there with jerseys over double the price.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Standard 30 degree wash and dries quickly.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's designed for summer riding in temperatures of about 30 degrees. Riding in temperatures in the mid 20s I found it to be very breathable and moisture wicking.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fit – it's very comfortable and looks performance-orientated without restricting movement or being overly short when standing up, like some race fit jerseys. I liked the price too!
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
A small niggle – I don't find the low neck line as flattering as standard cycling jerseys.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's very reasonably priced for a summer jersey. Le Col's Women's Pro Air Jersey is £140 and Castelli's Endurance Women's Jersey £120.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's excellent! A great quality jersey that's breathable and comfortable to wear on summer rides, without the typical high price tag.
Age: 23 Height: 175 Weight: 64
I usually ride: specialised tarmac sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
"Despite my dislike of cyclists" As if it's the most normal thing in the world. Weirdo.
Difficult to tease apart though - people do drive out to a destination "to get some air" / "take a break", where I might just go for a cycle. ...
When I raced at Hern Hill track a long time ago we had two consultant surgeons taking part in the races - I take it these are the sort of people...
I think I may understand where you're coming from here. I remember my reaction years ago when some activists said "why ask for a narrow bike lane?...
I might be making this up as my memory is quite shocking but wasn't it police scotland that basically said they can't persue dangerous driving from...
What what friend in Oxford have told me Oxford city coucil have done a good job with the LTNs, but needed to be a bit braver and put in more bus...
well that remains to be seen. It's pretty unlikely, becasue the only remaining charge is a misdemenaor; but it hasn't gone to trial yet....
And The Jag, especially the utterly ridiculous SUV ones...
Surely you mean Liz Truss' book?
There's a link to a Vitus bike. They seemingly can no longer be purchased following Fraser Group taking over Wiggle/CRC.