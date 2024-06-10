The upgraded Pedla SuperFit 2.0 bib shorts now feature a more comfortable brace and some minor detail enhancements to make what was already a brilliant pair of bib shorts even better – though the legs still come up slightly short for taller/longer-legged riders.

Ben reviewed the original version of the SuperFits and thought they were excellent; I've not worn those, but going by his findings I'm pretty certain these are even better.

They're summer shorts with a race fit, made from an Italian-sourced fabric that consists of 78% polyamide and 22% elastane. Designed in Melbourne and assembled in China, they're delivered direct from the warehouse in Australia, though you'll need to spend a minimum of £200 to get free overseas shipping.

The new version, Pedla says, has been upgraded with 'an advanced brace system for superior support and ventilation'... and that's about it – at least in terms of features. Whereas the old model featured a brace with mesh throughout, the new brace only uses mesh at the back.

The front features thicker, more substantial nylon straps. Given there are no raised edges on the material as before, I'd guess these offer more comfort than the mesh version. I certainly found them so comfortable I didn't notice them there.

Visually, there are a couple of changes: a reflective Pedla logo now features in large type along the left leg, replacing the row of reflective dots (those on the right leg remain)…

…while four large reflective dots now feature on the back of the bibs, addressing the issue of the lack of reflectivity on the outgoing model.

While the original bib shorts only came in a few colours, these updated ones are available in black, pumice, navy, paprika, olive, evergreen, and stormy (on test – and my favourite). As before, sizes go from 2XS to 2XL.

The Elastic Interface Performance Carbonium chamois appears to be unchanged, but given just how comfortable it is, why would you? Pedla says the pad is rated for eight hours, which I'd say is a fair assessment based on other long-distance EI pads I've used – it's certainly up to the job, and its low profile doesn't get in the way. I did notice that the bib shorts needed to be adjusted perfectly before setting off – if the pad was ever so slightly in the wrong place it would cause some discomfort – but that could just be a me thing.

Elsewhere, the SuperFit 2.0s have the same high-quality construction and lack of seams as the originals, meaning they are super comfortable to wear and feel very luxurious. There's a slight compression to them, and although they feel quite substantial overall, they breathe well in warm weather, though they're perhaps not the lightest option.

The silicone grippers around the hem are as super grippy as before, which is great once you've got the legs in place, but they can be awkward to adjust.

The front of the shorts is just about low enough, and stretchy enough, for when nature calls.

I'd suggest going bigger if you are in between sizes. I tested a large, my usual size in bib shorts, but in some Italian-fit clothing I tend to size up to XL, and I think that would have been ideal here. While I appreciated the snug fit of the large on test, and the brace was comfortable over my shoulders, the legs come up a little short for my liking (as they did for Ben in the outgoing version).

Value

These version 2.0s are up a tenner from the originals (which are now available in some sizes and colours for £92).

Pricey as the 2.0s are, there are more expensive options out there. The Assos Equipe RS Schtradivari Bib Shorts S11 Long, for example, come in at £215, and look to be on a par performance-wise with the SuperFit 2.0s, and Rapha's Pro Team Powerweaves are £300.

You can get a similar level of quality and performance for a bit less money, though: the Albion ABR1 Bib Shorts I reviewed a few years back also feature a super-comfortable Elastic Interface pad, a great fit (with slightly longer legs) and quality materials, for £155 with pockets, £145 without, but the SuperFit 2.0s ace them for overall fit and finish.

Conclusion

These are excellent bib shorts that would be perfect (for me) if the legs could be just slightly longer, and would no doubt have slightly more universal appeal if the price was slightly lower. That said, I still think these are worth the money given the level of performance they offer.

Verdict

Fantastic pair of bib shorts at the premium end that could just do with slightly longer legs