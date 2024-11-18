The Fizik Tempo Beat Shoes are a superb design for the multi-hyphen nature of modern cycling, working well for casual, gravel, touring and commuting/city riding, offering an ideal balance of stiffness and suppleness to make them effective on the bike and comfortable off it.
As gravel continues to expand in the cycling world, in addition to touring and commuting, there has been an increase in demand for shoes that are good both on and off the bike. My go-tos for this sort of riding have always been Giro's Republics, which in my opinion have been the best in class for this over many years, but Fizik's new Tempo Beats are definitely giving them a run for their money.
Construction & design
First off, the basic technical elements are as you would expect for a mixed-use shoe. They are two-bolt SPD only, with thick buffers around the cleats to allow them to be recessed but still usable, and have a sole that offers enough stiffness to give decent performance on the bike while still being comfortable to walk in. (If you'd rather not clip in at all, have a look at the choices in our guide to the best flat pedal shoes.)
They are more similar in looks to svelte road shoes than chunky off-road shoes, with smooth lines and very few seams across them. In fact the only thing that makes them look different to a high-end road shoe is the chunky and colourful sole.
These rubber outsoles are undoubtedly going to be the most talked-about element of the shoes, especially in these sage green/desert versions I tested, which I'd describe as almost turquoise at the front fading into gum at the back; it's more fun than just a block colour throughout, but won't be for everyone. They come in white/orange too (with a bit of purple in the sole), and boring black if that's more your thing.
Uppers & closures
As you can see from the photos, they use a traditional and smart-looking lace system, with neatly hidden loops to keep the simple and clean aesthetic. They worked very effectively, with the laces locking well and not loosening during a ride. There's also an easy-to-use lace garage complete with easy-pull loop on the top, allowing you to tuck or untuck laces easily with gloved or cold hands.
The one-piece fabric upper has just a single seam at the rear, covered by a leather strip. There is a degree of water resistance, but these aren't shoes you should expect to stay dry in if the heavens open.
There is also reinforcement across the toe box and on the heel.
Inside, the removable insoles with a couple of densities were comfortable whether I was walking or riding. There are several holes in the inner sole, which would normally be for ventilation, but the outer sole completely covers them. In fact, the only noticeable ventilation is through the perforated tongue, so while perfectly comfortable in the autumn temperatures I used them in, I would go for something with a little more ventilation in hotter weather.
> Everything you need to know about cycling shoes – from materials and sole stiffness to closure systems and cleat compatibility
An area of silicone gripper in the heel helps to keep the foot secure and prevents rubbing – I have seen similar in Giro's high-end road shoes and appreciate it becoming common throughout its ranges.
Soles
Fizik has given the rubber outsoles a stiffness rating of 4 (for comparison, its top-of-the-line Vento Infinito Carbon 2s have a rating of 10), and in my opinion it provides a great balance between walkability and on-bike performance.
Off the bike there is a natural roll to the soles, which makes walking easier than either more flat-bottomed mountain bike shoes or stiff road shoes, and the TPU gripper covering gives them decent grip. I managed to really mess up changing my tyres and was two miles away from civilisation when I realised, so I had ample opportunity to test how these performed when walking...
On the bike they are more than good enough for general use. Although they may 'only' be a 4 on the stiffness rating, this still enabled me to maintain good pedalling efficiency and to put the pedal down when I wanted to. While Biniam Girmay (green jersey winner at this year's Tour de France) might struggle with them, for the average cyclist on a relaxed Saturday morning outing these should be fine.
Value & conclusion
An RRP of £179.99 is about what I'd expect for shoes of this quality that aren't designed for high-end performance but for everyday commuting, touring or light gravel use, and is similar to their rivals – Shimano's RX6 shoes come in at £159.99, for example, and Giro's Empire R Knits are – or were – £149.99 (if you can find them).
The RX6s are more traditional utilitarian gravel shoes but with broadly similar qualities in that they're comfortable to walk in and comfortable off the bike, and Iwein thought they were excellent. But the Giros, which I reviewed a couple of years ago, are the shoes to beat in this area in my opinion, and I reckon the two are broadly a score draw: both are very comfortable on and off the bike, have a performance element, and are robust and well made.
Perhaps that is the best compliment I can give them: that they are the equal of the Giro Republics, in ease of use, comfort and styling. I have used that shoe in different forms almost every day for the last seven years, which shows how much I like them, and these are every bit as good. There isn't much higher praise I can give them.
Verdict
Impressive do-it-all shoes that perform admirably both on and off the bike
Make and model: Fizik Tempo Beat Shoes
Tell us what the product is for
Fizik says: "Beat is a versatile, casual road cycling shoe that combines a sleek silhouette with the convenience of an SPD outsole for riders who enjoy exploring both on and off the tarmac. A lace-up road spd shoe for simple adjustability and superior comfort."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Fizik:
FOR ALL RIDERS AND EVERY ROAD
The classic considerations of a road shoe have been redefined with the Beat, for riders who won't be limited to just one type of terrain. With a redesigned shape and streamlined outsole that hides a two-bolt cleat track, this shoe is the most versatile in the entire range, inviting riders to choose their own path and enjoy every outing to the fullest, from rolling on smooth tarmac to exploring light gravel tracks.
A BIT MORE WIGGLE ROOM
For this shoe, we went with a completely new shape, one with a more spacious toe box to provide the type of comfort needed for your rides, whether that means long days on the bike or easier all-road outings with friends. A simple lace-up closure system combined with a soft fabric upper wraps your foot in support while providing a secure and pressure-free fit to keep you spinning further.
ALL-NEW OUTSOLE
In addition to a new shape, Beat also features an entirely new outsole: SPD compatible with a sleek design that hides a two-bolt cleat track. With a stiffness index of 4, the Beat outsole balances both comfort and good pedaling efficiency''responsive for when you need a burst of speed but forgiving enough to help you forget the bumps and buzz of rougher roads. To improve walkability during off-bike moments as well as stability while on the pedals, the new Beat outsole is covered with a grippy TPU tread.
SIMPLE, COMFORTABLE''SPD
Whether it's your first foray into clipped-in riding or you're simply looking for a shoe with the right versatility to transition easily from paved roads to winding gravel paths''and from task to task in your dynamic daily routine, Beat is ready to help you express yourself through cycling. Simple, comfortable, and easier to navigate than traditional road cleats, clip in and ride out with the locked-in feeling you want for the fun, boundless exploration you desire.
CROSSOVER DESIGN: Built to blur the lines between road and all-road for riders who push boundaries
BEAT OUTSOLE: An innovative new outsole that houses a hidden two-bolt cleat track
LACE-UP CLOSURE: A simple closure system for foot-cradling comfort, a casual look, and infinite adjustability
Engineered mesh upper: soft and breathable upper for long-lasting comfort
Lace-up closure: reliable closure system designed for a pressure-free fit and infinite adjustability
Outsole: TPU tread with a nylon shank, stiffness index 4
Weight: 355 g
Sizes: 36-48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
There are very few seams to split, the sole is secure and thick, but with enough flex to allow for ease of walking.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
These offer the exact level of performance you would want from a do-all shoe – great on and off the bike.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
No seams to come apart, a beefy and firm sole – there is no reason to think these shoes won't last a very long time.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Very good fit; my feet were held well, helped by the silicone grippers on the heel.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
At 790g they aren't the lightest, but these weren't designed with weight as a particularly important factor.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Very comfortable both on and off the bike.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy to wipe clean when needed.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – they were just as comfortable on the pavement as on the pedals, which for this kind of shoe is the most important aspect.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The ease of walking is a real highlight – I've tried many shoes over the past decade and it's only these and the Giro Republics that I would describe as genuinely comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing major, but the colour of the soles on some options won't be for everyone.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Shimano's RX6 Shoes come in at £159.99. They are more traditional gravel shoes, and don't look as casual with their BOA dial, but Iwein thought they were excellent, with broadly similar qualities to the Fiziks in being comfortable to walk in and comfortable off the bike.
Slightly cheaper are the Giro Republic R Knits, which I reviewed two years ago and are the shoes to beat in this area, in my opinion, coming in at £149.99, if you can find them. These are broadly a score draw I reckon, which is saying a lot; both are very comfortable on and off the bike, have a performance element, and are robust and well made.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're excellent: a superb pair of do-it-all shoes that are as good off the bike as they are on it.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
This research is totally, completely, entirely bollards.
But did you swear at them ?!
Excellent - for comparison, and to make the statistics in any way valid, I'm sure they have identified all the other sources of transport-related...
A bit like underarm, surely?
Hopefully the new device is a big success, but wahoo do have a lot work to do in terms of convincing that their quality control has improved. ...
Agree that the moaning comes from a place of priveledge and ultimately "if only there weren't so many other people driving"....
Have added some clarification....
I was tempted to try Galibier gloves but opted for Endura Freezing Point from LBS last year. Not cheap (£60, I think). I'd prefer a shorter cuff...
I can't wait that long! Here's a series that any good vlogger / 'grammer would surely recognise....
At 2.30pm on Saturday a small hatchback car "came to rest on its side in a precarious position" near the hamlet of Ratlinghope on the west side of...