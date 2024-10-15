CHPT3 Transit Cycling Shoe

CHPT3's Transit urban cycling shoes offer premium-level style and build quality, with off-the-bike walking ability, and very impressive on-the-bike power transfer. They're not cheap but, then again, they certainly don't feel it either.
> Buy now: CHPT3 Transit urban cycling shoes for £195 from CHPT3
If you're looking at riding your bike to work but don't want to wear Lycra, check out our guide to the best casual cycling commuter wear.
The Transits are the product of three years of design and development to create what CHPT3 is billing as 'David Millar's ultimate urban cycling sneaker'. To do this, it has taken all the requirements of the former pro, the professional experience and expertise of former Adidas man – and Millar's CHPT3 co-founder – James Carnes, and a no-expense-spared approach to the spec sheet.
Quite before we look at how everything works together, even in terms of its component ingredients, the Transit is pretty impressive. There's a 3D moulded insole, a moulded EVA midsole, a ventilated mesh tongue, a reflective element at the heel, some super-tactile cushioned lining, luxury-grade leather and 'revolutionary new micro-plate technology' that provides pedalling efficiency without the off-bike stiffness of a normal plate.
In style, the Transit is comparable to a retro trainer, albeit a top-end example made by a premium shoemaker; this is a beautifully made cycling shoe. Perhaps the only thing marking the Transit out as something different to a typical shoe is the sole thickness, which is noticeably more substantial than you'd probably see on a non-cycling equivalent. That translates to a walking experience that is fairly firm underfoot, although – like 'proper' high-quality shoes – your feet and insole develop a pretty harmonious relationship the more you wear them in.
A more apples-with-apples comparison is with cycling-specific urban shoes, such as Giant's Jacket IIs or Pearl Izumi's X-Alp Flows. Even in this comparison, the Transits are still just a tad stiffer; the plush, soft lining is certainly welcoming but there's a definite sense of rigidity once your foot is in place.
On the bike, this translates to impressive performance and a really direct feeling of power transfer. That surefootedness is matched by grip on the pedals. Obviously, pedal choice plays a part in this, but even modestly studded flats will pair with these very nicely.
Or you can remove the cleat bracket cover and fit SPD, Crank Bros or XTR cleats into the sole's recessed section. As one would expect, this takes your connection with the bike a significant step forward and, without looking at your feet, it would be easy to think you are wearing dedicated road or touring shoes – albeit ones that are uniquely comfortable. Thanks to the recessed nature of the cleat position, it doesn't affect walking, either.
I tested the Transits on some balmy late summer days and, despite their substantial build, they didn't cause my feet to heat up unnecessarily at all, though I don't know how they'll fare in the cold, yet. They're not claimed to be waterproof and there's no membrane – as they're made of leather there's a certain resistance, but you're not going to want to get them too wet.
So, all in all, very good, with only a couple of very minor complaints or perhaps constructive criticisms. The first is the lack of a lace garage or retaining band. The laces are very stiff and you can easily keep them away from the drivetrain, but a subtle bit of dedicated engineering here wouldn't go amiss.
And the second issue is this off-white colour. They look amazing out of the box, but the nature of urban cycling means you're going to end up getting oil and general filth on them probably sooner rather than later. CHPT3 does a black version with white sole, and my personal thought is that they're probably the best option for smart long-term use.
Value
At £195, the Transits are far from cheap, but CHPT3 really does know how to present it as a premium product. Inside the smart box, complete with CAAD-style engineering diagram on the lid, you get a nice shoe bag for storage. But it's the obvious quality of the shoes themselves that makes you feel you are getting something special for your money.
That said, there are other exciting options out there for a little less. Earlier this year, George reviewed Adidas's Velosamba COLD.RDY cycling shoes and thought they were great on the bike – though not so great off it – and they're now £120. Quoc also makes some smart and comfortable SPD-compatible Chelsea boots for £180.
Overall
If I was to make a fairly direct analogy, I would say the difference between CHPT3's Transits and your typical urban cycling shoes is very similar to the difference between buying a pair of smart shoes from M&S or Next, and a pair of handmade English shoes from Barkers or Church's. There's absolutely nothing wrong with the less expensive option, but the Transits just have an extra sense of substance and solidity – and quality – about them.
While they are a tad stiff in comparison to non-cycling trainers, they're still immeasurably more comfortable for on-feet excursions than rigid-soled cycling shoes. And when you add in their general comfort, smart styling and on-bike performance that gives little away to nylon-soled road shoes, it's hard not to be impressed.
> Buy now: CHPT3 Transit urban cycling shoes for £195 from CHPT3
Verdict
High-quality premium cycling trainers that mean business on the bike, and look the business off it
Make and model: CHPT3 Transit Cycling Shoe
Tell us what the product is for
This is an urban cycling shoe, designed to provide performance on the bike while also offering the ability to comfortably walk off of it.
CHPT3 says: "A high-performance cycling shoe with Microplate for fast and stylish urban riding.
"The power of a pro cycling shoe, the comfort of a luxury sneaker. A first of its kind cycling shoe engineered for riding in the city. Wear it on the road, to the office, the café, the club – you can ride, walk, jump, and dance everywhere."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
CHPT3 lists:
Luxury-grade leather
Full-length EVA foam
Compatible with flat pedals and 2-bolt SPD and Crank Bros systems
Noiseless as cleats are housed in recessed area
Designed by ex-Adidas James Carnes and ex-pro cyclist David Millar
Unique microplate ensures pedal stability without restricting walking flex
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
It's got to be a good product to warrant 'exceptional', but these are the most beautifully made urban cycling shoes I've ever seen.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
On-bike performance is fantastic – excellent power transfer and fantastic comfort. Off the bike, performance is still very good.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
From a technical and performance point of view, I have few concerns. From an aesthetic point of view – which can't be discounted as these are stylish shoes – I expect the leather and suede areas to alter in time and perhaps not look quite so premium. The off-white colour scheme I think will show its age.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Nice secure fit. The shoe opening is well cushioned and holds your foot comfortably. No issues with toe-box width.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
Fairly comparable to other similar shoes. The Adidas Velosamba COLD.RDY are 876g, so these are a bit heavier, but I would argue the quality construction justifies the weight increase.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Very comfortable. Even off the bike, despite being a bit stiff, they feel good.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Any urban shoe costing £195 needs to justify its price. The Transit does this and more, but I can't argue that it's a bargain.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The leather and especially suede elements will be an issue to clean, especially if dirtied by chain oil.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
On the bike, this is a fantastic shoe that transfers power far more efficiently than its aesthetics would suggest. Off the bike, it's a very stylish shoe that will allow you to mix and walk in the urban environment with ease.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I think the overall sense of quality – these just feel special.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I don't want to get them dirty!
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's high. Adidas's Velosamba COLD.RDY cycling shoes are great on the bike, if not so great off it, and cost £130. If you want something even smarter than the CHPT3 Transits, Quoc makes some smart and comfortable SPD-compatible Chelsea boots for £180.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Because of a couple of fairly minor issues – the lack of a lace-retaining system and the sole stiffness being just a fraction less forgiving than a typical trainer – I can't quite award the CHPT3 Transit full marks. But this is a very, very impressive cycling shoe that does two things – performance on the bike, style off it – exceptionally well.
Age: 39 Height: 6'0 Weight: 16 stone
I usually ride: Islabikes Beinn 29 My best bike is: 25-year-old Dawes Galaxy
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb, Leisure
Add new comment
13 comments
Anything attached with the spoiler of my childhood dreams David Millar is a no from me. Had a poster of him on my wall until the day after he was caught.
White? Would last about five minutes before being ruined for ever on a rainy day.
The firm feel underfoot is presumably down to having a stiff sole plate for cycling and cleat attachment rather than the sole's thickness.
Similar in style to the original Axo filter skate shoe-style spd and now the 5/10s. Run those for well over a decade now with SPDs, this style of shoe seems to last for ever, I've got a pair I bought on sale 2 years ago that are still boxed waiting for the current pair to finally die.
As the review mentions, they are available in black as well.
(I agree with your comments, though - I have a pair of 5/10s that do a very similar job.)
Still white soles though which seems silly. Even tan wall would have been better.
Why do near all shoes have to use dead animal skins. Plenty of good alternatives
Speaking as someone who doesn't wear leather, I find cycling one of the easiest pursuits for which to buy non-leather shoes. Nearly all road and gravel shoes have synthetic uppers nowadays, and if you want a pair of non-leather casual shoes like these, the Adidas Vegan Velosambas are synthetic, available for half the price (even list price, available in limited sizes on Sports Direct for 20% of the price) and in my humble opinion are a lot cooler than these.
Leather is a by-product of the meat industry, unless we are discussing about fur. Animal protections organisations accept that no extra animals are killed for leather, but try to say that this is a co-product instead of a by-product, that makes animal farming more profitable, thus attractive. But there is another angle on this issue that few ethical vegans dare to touch.
I see making a huge war on leather stuff, but almost not a single mention to cat and dog food that are composed of meat industry byproducts and despite the fact that established organisations like PETA have stated that carnivore pets can survive healthy on a vegan diet.
Every time I see a hardcore ethical vegan having a carnivore pet, I start to question the whole stucture of logic. When I see ethical vegans, buy and cook meat exclusively for their pets, I really worry about the future of this world.
Can I just ask, are you a vegan yourself or are you one of the vast army of people who for some reason prefer picking holes in other people's ethical codes rather than addressing their own ethics*? Apologies if you are the former but trying to drag the question of vegan pets into comments on a review of a pair of shoes rather makes me suspect the latter.
*My personal favourite: being called a hypocrite for watching cricket on the television in a pub because of the leather ball…
No I am not, but I hope I could in the future and I welcome vegans, as any people becoming vegan is good for everybody, including me, with the reduction of greenhouse gases emissions. Meat industry emissions are huge and few actually realize the impact. We are talking about cycling and sustainability all the time, whereas someone having a fast ride and then eating a juicy beef burger, actually produces much more emissions than if the travel was made by car.
Having been bitten by dogs though a couple of times and another one nearly having been knocked off my bicycle somewhere with poor legal framework, I think I could be a little ranty about pet dogs. Actually no, ranty is not enough, if I add the dog poo I have stepped onto, nights hearing dogs barking and walking on the street seeing guys carrying a deadly weapon controled by an equivalent human two year old and in bestcase restrained by a leash.
Well obviously as a vegan I entirely agree with what you say about emissions, although of course none of us is perfect - my food emissions could be a lot lower if I could resist the temptation of avocados and imported wine… I think we should all encourage each other rather than point out our foibles though, if somebody tells me they are becoming a vegetarian, or even that they are just trying to eat meat less regularly, I say good for you, go for it, I don't immediately ask them why they are not becoming vegan; unfortunately if one mentions one is a vegan (something which, contrary to popular cliche, I never do unless there is a context which makes it necessary to do so, e.g., if somebody invites me to dinner) many people immediately start trying to find the chinks in one's armour - I've literally had people demanding to see the label of my shoes to prove they aren't leather!
As far as pet dogs goes, I sympathise with the reasons for your antipathy although I love them myself and would have one (with a vegan diet, naturally) if our garden was big enough. However, what you were talking about there really is not bad dogs but the bad owners, I would be all in favour of greater policing of and sanctions for bad dog owners, in particular I would love to see a £1000 fine for anyone who lets their dog crap on the street and doesn't pick it up. Of course I wouldn't apply that to the people who do pick it up and then hang the bag on a bush or tree, them I would send straight to prison…
Cats and veganism is a more difficult one, as HollisJ says, cats are obligate carnivores and so it's difficult to keep meat out of their diet. There are a range of interesting new products coming to the market and a number of studies that have shown that cats can thrive just as well with the essentials they get from meat, such as taurine, provided by substitutes synthesised from plant life, but these products and the research are very much in their infancy.
I do happen to have three cats living with me but as it was my wife (who is not vegan or vegetarian) who chose them and paid the rescue shelter fees and buys their food, they are hers really. The fact that they might come and sit on my lap or that I regularly play with them and that I adore them is merely coincidental… I fully recognise my hypocrisy in this respect!
How can you complain about climate change, you flew somewhere once?
That might be true of dogs but certainly not of cats, who are obligate carnivores. I've had the same cats for 11 years now (i went vegan only five years ago), so could hardly kick them out on the street due to a change in my ethics.
Even so, being vegan isn't about being perfect, as The Vegan Society quote goes: 'Veganism is a philosophy and way of living which seeks to exclude—as far as is possible and practicable—all forms of exploitation of, and cruelty to, animals for food, clothing or any other purpose; and by extension, promotes the development and use of animal-free alternatives for the benefit of animals, humans and the environment. In dietary terms it denotes the practice of dispensing with all products derived wholly or partly from animals.'
The key bit is ' as far as is possible and practicable'.
Not me, PETA says so stuff https://www.peta.org/living/animal-companions/vegetarian-cats-dogs/
@Steve K, You could just say that I exist and therefore exhale CO2 and that would be an even greater argument.