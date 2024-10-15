CHPT3 Transit Cycling Shoe

CHPT3's Transit urban cycling shoes offer premium-level style and build quality, with off-the-bike walking ability, and very impressive on-the-bike power transfer. They're not cheap but, then again, they certainly don't feel it either.

The Transits are the product of three years of design and development to create what CHPT3 is billing as 'David Millar's ultimate urban cycling sneaker'. To do this, it has taken all the requirements of the former pro, the professional experience and expertise of former Adidas man – and Millar's CHPT3 co-founder – James Carnes, and a no-expense-spared approach to the spec sheet.

Quite before we look at how everything works together, even in terms of its component ingredients, the Transit is pretty impressive. There's a 3D moulded insole, a moulded EVA midsole, a ventilated mesh tongue, a reflective element at the heel, some super-tactile cushioned lining, luxury-grade leather and 'revolutionary new micro-plate technology' that provides pedalling efficiency without the off-bike stiffness of a normal plate.

In style, the Transit is comparable to a retro trainer, albeit a top-end example made by a premium shoemaker; this is a beautifully made cycling shoe. Perhaps the only thing marking the Transit out as something different to a typical shoe is the sole thickness, which is noticeably more substantial than you'd probably see on a non-cycling equivalent. That translates to a walking experience that is fairly firm underfoot, although – like 'proper' high-quality shoes – your feet and insole develop a pretty harmonious relationship the more you wear them in.

A more apples-with-apples comparison is with cycling-specific urban shoes, such as Giant's Jacket IIs or Pearl Izumi's X-Alp Flows. Even in this comparison, the Transits are still just a tad stiffer; the plush, soft lining is certainly welcoming but there's a definite sense of rigidity once your foot is in place.

On the bike, this translates to impressive performance and a really direct feeling of power transfer. That surefootedness is matched by grip on the pedals. Obviously, pedal choice plays a part in this, but even modestly studded flats will pair with these very nicely.

Or you can remove the cleat bracket cover and fit SPD, Crank Bros or XTR cleats into the sole's recessed section. As one would expect, this takes your connection with the bike a significant step forward and, without looking at your feet, it would be easy to think you are wearing dedicated road or touring shoes – albeit ones that are uniquely comfortable. Thanks to the recessed nature of the cleat position, it doesn't affect walking, either.

I tested the Transits on some balmy late summer days and, despite their substantial build, they didn't cause my feet to heat up unnecessarily at all, though I don't know how they'll fare in the cold, yet. They're not claimed to be waterproof and there's no membrane – as they're made of leather there's a certain resistance, but you're not going to want to get them too wet.

So, all in all, very good, with only a couple of very minor complaints or perhaps constructive criticisms. The first is the lack of a lace garage or retaining band. The laces are very stiff and you can easily keep them away from the drivetrain, but a subtle bit of dedicated engineering here wouldn't go amiss.

And the second issue is this off-white colour. They look amazing out of the box, but the nature of urban cycling means you're going to end up getting oil and general filth on them probably sooner rather than later. CHPT3 does a black version with white sole, and my personal thought is that they're probably the best option for smart long-term use.

Value

At £195, the Transits are far from cheap, but CHPT3 really does know how to present it as a premium product. Inside the smart box, complete with CAAD-style engineering diagram on the lid, you get a nice shoe bag for storage. But it's the obvious quality of the shoes themselves that makes you feel you are getting something special for your money.

That said, there are other exciting options out there for a little less. Earlier this year, George reviewed Adidas's Velosamba COLD.RDY cycling shoes and thought they were great on the bike – though not so great off it – and they're now £120. Quoc also makes some smart and comfortable SPD-compatible Chelsea boots for £180.

Overall

If I was to make a fairly direct analogy, I would say the difference between CHPT3's Transits and your typical urban cycling shoes is very similar to the difference between buying a pair of smart shoes from M&S or Next, and a pair of handmade English shoes from Barkers or Church's. There's absolutely nothing wrong with the less expensive option, but the Transits just have an extra sense of substance and solidity – and quality – about them.

While they are a tad stiff in comparison to non-cycling trainers, they're still immeasurably more comfortable for on-feet excursions than rigid-soled cycling shoes. And when you add in their general comfort, smart styling and on-bike performance that gives little away to nylon-soled road shoes, it's hard not to be impressed.

Verdict

High-quality premium cycling trainers that mean business on the bike, and look the business off it