road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2024/25: the best road bikes

Here are the top road bikes we reviewed in 2024, including the outstanding model that we’re naming the road.cc Recommends: Road Bike of the Year 2024/25.

First, let’s clarify which bikes are eligible for this category. We’re only considering models that we reviewed on road.cc during 2024. If we didn’t ride a particular bike during the last calendar year, it’s not eligible for inclusion here – as simple as that.

Second, although some of the bikes included here were launched in 2024, that’s not a requirement for inclusion. Older models that are still in the range? That’s fine by us.

This category is for road bikes, including sportive and endurance bikes. Previously, we separated these bikes into categories of their own, but this year we're merging them, given how blurred the line between these bike types has become.

Allroad bikes? These sit somewhere between road and gravel, so which category should they go in? Our solution is this: if an allroad bike comes into us in a road-biased build, we include it with the road bikes; if it has gravel capabilities, it goes in with the gravel bikes. In other words, if you're interested in allroad bikes, check both road and gravel categories.

In terms of price, this category is open to road bikes priced under £9,000. Money-no-object bikes – which we have this year defined as anything over that threshold – are covered separately.

Why £9,000? When we started making this distinction in our awards a decade ago, the cutoff was £2,000.

Wow! How times change! Prices have increased vastly since then, particularly at the top end. Although it’s certainly open to interpretation and it varies between brands, the £9,000 threshold mostly separates top-of-the-range race bikes from everything else, so we reckon that’s as good a dividing point as any.

The average price of the bikes included in this year’s roundup is much higher than previously. Believe us, we’re no more keen on this than you are and we’re certainly not suggesting you need to spend thousands to get a decent bike.

Bear in mind that everything here is judged on its own merits with the price very much taken into consideration. A carbon-fibre bike with lightweight wheels and an electronic groupset has no advantage over an aluminium bike with entry-level parts because we consider value (compared to other similar bikes) as well as performance.

The prices quoted here are from our original reviews, though some may have increased since that time. They’re the prices upon which our conclusions were made, regardless of whether they’re higher now.

Remember that money-no-object superbikes, gravel bikes and e-bikes have their own categories; they’re not included here.

Let’s dive in!

Bubbling under

First of all, we’d like to give out a couple of honourable mentions to bikes that just missed our top 10.

It has been a tough few months for British brand Orro with its parent company I-ride going into administration before the brand was acquired and saved from collapse by a capital and investment company.

However, before all that the £2,499.99 Orro Gold Evo 105 Hydro Bike impressed us massively with its speed, balanced handing, and comfortable ride. Essentially, this is an endurance bike with sporty aspirations. In other words, it feels like a race bike in terms of speed and efficiency, but it’s more comfortable than most rivals and the handling is easy to live with.

Another bike that just missed our top 10 is the Merida Scultura 4000 (£2,300). This model provides a comfortable ride from a stiff carbon frame, and it’s an ideal choice for the aspiring racer or anyone who wants a quick road machine with a reasonable price tag. The Scultura 4000 is fitted with Shimano's excellent 105 mechanical groupset, and there’s plenty of scope for upgrading as parts wear out.

10. Boardman SLR 8.6 £650

The least expensive bike in our top 10 is the hugely impressive Boardman SLR 8.6, priced at just £650. This is among the best entry-level bikes out there, with an excellent gear range, well-chosen components, and a comfortable, lively ride.

The Boardman SLR 8.6 is a very good choice if you’re getting into road cycling, providing a balance of performance, comfort, and practicality. Weighing in around the 10kg mark, it's light enough for enjoyable rides, and its gearing range is suitable for flat roads and gentle hills.

What sets the SLR 8.6 apart from rivals is its ride quality. Okay, you might want to swap the 25mm tyres to 28mm for a bit more cushioning, but the bike’s skinny stays absorb road vibrations well, complemented by a saddle that reviewer Simon Withers found surprisingly comfortable.

The Boardman SLR 8.6 is also a winner when it comes to practicality, with mudguard and rear rack fittings making it ideal for year-round commuting, if that’s your thing. The Shimano Claris 8-speed groupset provides an excellent range of gears, and although the brakes could offer a bit more bite, a pad upgrade would improve your stopping power appreciably.

This is a really impressive entry-level bike at a reasonable price. Whether you're commuting or just enjoying a weekend ride, it’s a versatile choice that offers a hugely rewarding experience. We recommend it highly.

Why it’s here Comfortable, lively ride, an excellent gear range and well-chosen components – this is one of the best entry-level bikes you can buy

9. Fara F/Road £5,873.00

Fara describes the F/Road as offering “performance to go the distance”, and it delivers this by being both stiff and comfortable while also offering an aero boost. The carbon fibre frame and fork deliver a plush ride that smooths out high-frequency vibrations, making it a joy on any terrain. Whether you’re tackling a 100-mile ride or just out for a quick blast, the bike feels responsive, fun, and incredibly engaging.

Hitting the scales at 7.6kg, the F/Road isn’t the lightest bike out there but a claimed sub-900g weight for the frame is still impressive. It balances nimbleness with the aero benefits of deep-section tubing. Handling is sharp and confident, especially on descents and through corners, and the five sizes available cover riders from 160cm to 200cm tall The reversible seatpost is a clever touch, offering versatility for time trials or triathlon.

Visually, the F/Road is stunning, boasting clean lines and a fully integrated, cable-free design. The frame accommodates both mechanical and electronic groupsets and supports tyres up to 32mm wide, expanding its versatility to less-than-perfect roads.

Our test bike featured Shimano’s Ultegra Di2 groupset, which provided excellent ergonomics, smooth, precise shifting and powerful braking in all conditions. Zipp 303s wheels, with 45mm-deep carbon rims, were equally fabulous.

Above all, the F/Road’s ride quality shines through. This is a race-focused bike which doesn’t sacrifice comfort. It’s quick too, and all that comfort allows you to exploit the speed over longer distances than many other race bikes.

Why it’s here Quick, nimble, fun, an impressive ride quality and excellent comfort – and I think it looks stunning

8. Ridley Grifn RS £7,292

The Ridley Grifn RS is a strong addition to Ridley's lineup, offering impressive versatility and a lighter frame than the initial Grifn which was launched in 2023. With clearances for wider tyres – up to 42mm – it bridges the gap between road and gravel, providing a highly capable option for those with a penchant for speed. Ridley does offer the Grifn and Grifn RS in more gravel-focused builds, but with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset, 52/36T chainrings and 32mm tyres, we've decided to consider this one amongst the road bikes.

The Grifn RS feels at home on the road with its endurance-style geometry and nimble handling. It is stiff and responsive, with the Ultegr Di2 components delivering smooth shifts and reliability, and the DT Swiss ERC 1400 carbon wheels and supple Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres adding speed across the tarmac.

Off-road, the Grifn RS’s stability and surefootedness mean you can carry plenty of speed on non-technical sections, and it handles loose surfaces confidently, assisted by its balanced geometry. Though it’s not as rugged as a dedicated gravel bike, the Grifn RS holds its own on light trails, offering a smooth and composed ride. Ridley hasn’t overlooked practical features, either. You get mounting points for mudguards, three bottle cages, and a bento box on the top tube.

The Grifn RS comes as a complete bike with a range of electronic groupsets, starting with Shimano’s 105 Di2. More options are available through the brand’s configurator tool, including gravel-focused alternatives.

Overall, the Grifn RS’s geometry and finishing kit mean that it behaves like a fast, fun road bike, but you can also take it on broken surfaces and light gravel thanks to its tyre clearances. If you fancy a fast credit card tourer or even a money-no-object commuter… not a problem. Versatility is this bike’s strong suit.

Why it’s here N+1 is no longer required – the Grifn RS is an awesome bike on the road and very capable away from it

7. Argon 18 Krypton Pro Ultegra Di2 £7,000.00

The Argon 18 Krypton Pro has established itself as a top performer in the ‘allroad’ category, offering both road bike performance and rough stuff capability. It’s light, fast, and nimble on smooth tarmac while confidently tackling more challenging surfaces like broken lanes or even light gravel. It’s exactly the versatile bike that many non-racers need.

The front-end design cleverly disguises a tall head tube which offers plenty of comfort, giving it the aggressive aesthetic of a race bike, and its performance matches that image.

At 7.6kg in the Shimano Ultegra Di2 build we reviewed (including a toolkit stashed inside the down tube), the Krypton Pro is responsive, fun, and climbs well. Out-of-the-saddle sprints highlight its stiffness, while its geometry ensures stability and confidence on descents.

What sets the Krypton Pro apart is its versatility. With 30mm tyres fitted as standard – and the option to go up to 38mm alongside this Ultegra groupset – it handles poor road surfaces and light trails with ease. The carbon frame, weighing under 900g, balances efficiency with a certain amount of compliance for comfort on longer rides. Thoughtful touches like internal storage in the down tube and mudguard and rack mounts enhance its practicality.

This build doesn’t cut corners, featuring top-tier components like Hunt’s excellent 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc wheels, a Repente saddle, and FSA’s SL-K SCR Compact carbon handlebar.

The Krypton Pro offers a riding position that’s more relaxed than that of a race bike, but it still feels aggressive enough when you want to lay down the power. The ride quality and handling are great, and it looks sleek. This is a capable all-rounder worthy of serious consideration.

Why it’s here Looks like a road bike, rides like a road bike, but is very capable on the rougher stuff too

6. Lauf Úthald £4,500

The Lauf Úthald blends performance and comfort, and reviewer Dave Atkinson was excited about its potential to shape the future of road bikes.

“[It] is either a strange outlier in the constellation of road bikes, or a portent of things to come,” he said. “I’m certainly hoping it’s the latter. If you like to have a fast bike in the shed but you're not a racer, then the Úthald has a lot to recommend it.”

Lauf describes the Úthald as a “fast fit performance bike”, while the name means “endurance” in Icelandic (the Lauf brand originated in Iceland). So which is it, a performance bike or an endurance bike? It manages to be both.

The geometry sits somewhere in between, making it a versatile beast and one of the Úthald’s most interesting features is the Integrated Compliance Engineering (ICE) design, which is Lauf's way of saying 'vertically compliant' without using that worn-out phrase.

This means that the back of the frame is designed to give a little under load: the top tube slims out, and a standard seatpost clamp is used instead of a wedge which can lock everything in place. The seatstays are dropped, as is common these days, which allows the seat to move backwards and downwards.

At the front, the ICE is implemented through Lauf’s Smoothie handlebar that uses glass fibre in the central portion for extra compliance.

Do you feel the difference on rough roads? Yes, you get a comfortable ride that still allows for quick handling. The bike's 32mm tyres, with clearance for up to 35mm, add to its ability to tackle mixed surfaces.

Equipped with a SRAM Force AXS groupset, the shifts are smooth, and the build quality is impressive, while The Zipp 303S wheels provide stability.

The Lauf Úthald is a real joy. It’s fast, comfortable, and user-friendly, making it an excellent option if you’re looking for a high-performance bike that’s not focused on racing.

Why it’s here Fast, comfortable and well-specced road bike with a relaxed and assured ride

5. Specialized Roubaix SL8 Expert £5,500

The Specialized Roubaix SL8 Expert is an excellent bike if you prioritise a smooth ride over an aggressive ride position.

One of its most unusual features is the Future Shock 3.0 system which sits between the stem and head tube to provide 20mm of movement at the handlebar. Along with the wider tyres (32mm fitted), this helps absorb road vibrations, reducing fatigue and keeping you fresher for longer.

There’s even space to fit tyres up to a generous 40mm if you like, making this bike ideal for long distances over challenging terrain. It’s this smoothness that sets the Roubaix SL8 apart from the bunch, reviewer Suvi Loponen finding that it delivered a comfortable ride even over less-than-perfect surfaces, while mudguard compatibility helps you stay dry when road riding year-round.

At 8.5kg, the Roubaix SL8 doesn’t feel as light as some rivals on steep climbs, but what it does deliver is a planted and confident feel. Its relaxed geometry takes a little pressure off your back and neck, adding to your comfort.

The Roubaix SL8 Expert balances smoothness, comfort, and versatility, and it’s competitively priced to boot. If you're an endurance rider looking for a bike that can handle rough roads without sacrificing too much speed, this is a strong contender.

Note: stock of the Roubaix SL8 Expert was very low amongst Specialized dealers when we checked recently, but we've kept the bike in our countdown because various other Roubaix SL8s are available, although you might need to look around.

Why it’s here Sublimely smooth bike that is capable, versatile and comfortable without compromising performance

4. Mason Resolution 3 SRAM Force £5,380

The Mason Resolution 3 is the latest version of this excellent steel road bike, designed for all-season riding with some neat updates to keep it current and versatile. This model now features a T47 bottom bracket and increased clearances, allowing for more comfortable tyres up to 35mm wide. Thankfully, the stunning ride quality has been maintained, as have the exceptional finish and attention to detail.

This bike rides beautifully, offering comfort, control, and responsiveness. The wheelbase is long enough to give some stability, while the slightly relaxed head angle gives the front end predictability, and you get a huge amount of confidence whether you’re tapping out a fast pace or taking it easy.

The steel frame absorbs rough road vibrations, keeping your hands and body comfortable even on rough surfaces. The bike feels both sturdy and nimble, responding well to climbs or fast-paced rides, while still conforming to Mason's “Fast Far” philosophy; this is a bike you can cover plenty of miles on, and the Resolution has the geometry and tyre clearance to mimic many all-road bikes.

Made with Columbus Spirit and Life steel tubing and expertly welded in Italy, the Resolution 3 displays impressive quality in every detail, from the flawless welds to the stunning new Grigio Tecno colour finish of our review bike. You also get mounting points for mudguards and a rack, and an internal cable route for a dynamo light, so there’s plenty of practicality and versatility on offer here.

Reviewer Stu has been a fan of the Mason Resolution since it was introduced in 2014, and the latest version has done nothing to change that. With the adoption of the T47 bottom bracket and increased tyre clearances, Mason has brought it up to date without sacrificing those classical looks or its performance as a year-round, all-season road bike. Both the finish quality and the ride quality are exceptional.

Why it’s here Masterpiece in showcasing what can be achieved with steel tubing, finished to an incredibly high standard

3. Mason Definition 3.0 £3,815

It's easy to see why Britain’s Mason Cycles is so highly regarded. The Definition aluminium endurance road bike is a former road.cc Bike of the Year, and this 3.0 version has been fine-tuned to excel at long-distance riding in all weather conditions. It delivers beautifully for pleasantly buttery mile-munching.

Despite reviewer Suvi Loponen’s initial scepticism about the aluminium frame, the Definition 3.0 feels smooth and is particularly well-suited for long, steady rides. It’s not the lightest or punchiest bike out there for climbing, but its stability, balanced geometry, and composed handling are really valuable on long descents and rough terrain. Equipped with full mudguards and capable of taking 35mm tyres, this is a four-season machine that’s perfect for everything from sportives to Audax rides.

What you’ll love most – and what Mason is famous for – is the attention to detail. Clean cable routing, beautiful welds, and dynamo cable ports add to the bike’s practicality without compromising aesthetics. The Definition 3.0 doesn’t offer the snappiest acceleration but that’s not what this bike is about. It excels where it matters most: comfort, reliability, and ride quality.

There are plenty of cheaper bikes out there but Mason’s meticulous craftsmanship and thoughtful design make it one to consider seriously for long-distance, year-round riding.

Why it’s here Continues to define how good an aluminium road bike can be, especially for steady, long miles

2. Orro Venturi STC SRAM Force eTap Tailor Made £4,999.99

Orro experienced well-publicised troubles in 2024 – behind the scenes business stuff – but the British brand lives on. Very much so. The Orro Venturi STC aero road bike has received a few subtle tweaks to make it lighter and sleeker without compromising its exceptional performance. The ride quality, handling, and speed remain untouched. This bike is still smooth, fast, comfortable, and an absolute blast to ride.

Orro has reduced weight from the frame – by around 80g in the medium size – without sacrificing stiffness. An EPS latex core is now used in the mould, which makes sure that the frame is clean and smooth internally, reducing excess material and weight. It still uses the same Sigmatex spread tow carbon (STC) which means the fibres are arranged in flat, wide tapes like ribbons woven together, the idea being to reduce weight and increase stiffness.

With its angular tube profiles and aero styling, you might expect a harsh ride, but the Venturi is anything but. Even on rough roads, it keeps you comfortable, which means you stay fresher for longer, making it fun to ride over all kinds of distances.

The geometry plays a role in its comfort. The front end isn't as steep as you might expect, slowing the steering a touch to avoid twitchiness. It feels well-planted and gives plenty of confidence even in crosswinds.

The Venturi STC offers excellent feedback from the road but without harshness. It's an easy bike to ride fast, and you don't need to be a fearless descender or experienced racer to get the best from it.

On climbs, the stiffness and light 7.55kg weight shine, while aero features – like deep tube profiles, an integrated fork crown, and deep-rimmed wheels – boost speed on the flat.

The Venturi is a complete aero package. Orro has refined a winning formula, offering a performance-oriented yet comfortable bike at an impressive price, and it is now building bikes again. This top-tier choice is a joy to ride.

Why it’s here Real-world aerodynamics and well-designed geometry create an excellent bike that is fast and easy to ride

1. Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS £6,699

Coming out on top, the road.cc Recommends Road Bike of the Year 2024/25 is the Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS, a fantastic all-round race bike that ticks all the boxes for speed, efficiency, and comfort. After first emerging in 1997, the Giant TCR is now in its 10th generation and it keeps on getting better. Equipped with a wireless SRAM Force AXS groupset, including a Quarq power meter, it offers very good value. If you don’t want to spend this much, the TCR Advanced Pro range starts at £3,999 and TCR Advanced bikes are available from £2,699.

Let’s start with the ride: it’s a dream. At just 7.26kg for the large size, it’s light and responsive when you push the pedals hard. While not as stiff as the top-tier TCR Advanced SL, it still feels efficient, and the superb fork ensures precise cornering. The race-focused geometry keeps you balanced and ready for action without feeling over-stretched, and line changes are effortless.

Comfort is a high point. The slim seatstays, composite Variant seatpost, and short-nose saddle with ParticleFlow tech all work together to smooth out the ride. There’s space for 33mm tyres, but even the stock tubeless Cadex Race GC tyres in 28mm offer a plush feel alongside great grip

Although the Propel remains the all-out aero bike in the range, Giant has refined the TCR’s tube shapes to reduce drag. It has also hidden the brake hoses in a channel on the underside of the stem, and from there they run internally into the head tube. You can still swap the stem and/or adjust handlebar height without re-doing the brakes so it’s a user-friendly setup.

Topped off with Giant’s impressive SLR 0 wheels and reliable SRAM Force AXS shifting, the TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS is a balanced, race-ready machine that excels in every department. This is an outstanding bike with a superb ride quality.

Why it wins Excellent all-round race bike that balances efficiency with comfort

