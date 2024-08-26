7mesh Men’s Atlas Jersey SS

The 7mesh Men's Atlas Jersey is a cracking short sleeve top that's just as good on a warm day as it is with a base underneath when things turn cooler. The cut is the perfect balance between non-flappy and comfortable, particularly around the oft-troublesome bicep-shoulder area. With its Anything Series Pocket System, it's perfect for all-day adventures.
The Atlas Jersey's fit is looser than tight, but not so loose that when bombing a descent you feel an excess of flappage. It's not a skin-tight aero suit, but neither is it a laid-back casual top that you'd wear to the pub. If Goldilocks were to design a jersey that fitted the bear peloton just so, this would be it.
Sticking with the ursine references, a bugbear of mine is when jersey arms are too short. I have long arms for my height, and hate too-short sleeves riding up over my biceps. Especially when weather dictates arm warmers, de rigueur insists that never shall there be a gap betwixt warmer and jersey, lest the Gods Of Cycling Fashion descend and smite thee with punctures and suchlike for heinous transgression of all that is good and tidy.
Happily, 7mesh has made the arms just perfectly long enough so as not to appear oddly long. Chapeau and take note, rest of the cycling industry.
Apart from the sleeves (and pockets, which I'll get on to in a minute), most of the rest of the Atlas Jersey is standard practice. There's a quality single-direction zip, a snug collar to keep bugs and breezes out, and the elasticated hem has silicone gripper dots around to keep things in place.
Which brings us on to what 7mesh has in its pocketses...
With its Anything Series system – as used in its S2S and Ashlu men's and women's jerseys, but new to me – 7mesh has made the pockets out of three layers of fabric that aren't stitched at the bottom to the hem, just at the top and sides. What this means is, if you have the pockets stuffed full and you bend over, the jersey hem stays put as the rounded pockets are pulled upwards as your back curves.
The traditional three elasticated pockets are sewn onto the fourth and fifth pockets, which are accessed by hidden zips on the left and right sides. The left pocket is the width of the two external pockets on the left, the right pocket the width of the right pocket. They measure 23cm and 11cm wide respectively, and 18cm deep (ie top to bottom).
What this gives you is far more storage than a traditional jersey has, secured by zips to remove the concern of things falling out. That saves the traditional pockets for frequently accessed things like your phone, snacks or glasses, while the zipped pockets can hold things like arm warmers, a gilet and the like.
7mesh has aimed the Atlas jersey at the gravel-adventure market, where you're likely to be many miles between civilisation and therefore more likely to be carrying more gear and food.
If you're out in the sun all day, it's good to know the fabric carries a UPF rating of 20, meaning it stops 95% of UV rays. Depending on your skin type, that should be plenty enough for a sunny day's riding. The fabric is very soft against the skin, so if you don't run a baselayer that's OK.
Value & conclusion
Mavic appears to do a similar thing with its £149 Allroad Cargo Jersey, but details on exactly where and how the pockets work are scarce. Pedaled does its £140 Odyssey Adventure Cargo Jersey with seven pockets, but it's a different format, with none of them any larger than a traditional rear pocket, and all attached to the jersey fabric instead of floating independently.
So yes, at £160 the 7mesh Atlas is getting right up there in price. There's definitely extra engineering, fabric and zips going into the mix, so a premium seems fair. Whether that stuff-hauling capability is worth £160 to you will come down to how much you value secure stashing of said stuff on your person. If you're frequently pushed for pocket space and don't like the feeling of your laden jersey riding up your back when in the drops, the 7mesh Atlas may be the baby bear's porridge you're looking for.
Verdict
Supremely comfortable, stylish and capable stuff-hauling jersey
Make and model: 7Mesh Men's Atlas Jersey SS
Tell us what the product is for
It's a traditional but relaxed-fit jersey with huge cargo-carrying capacity.
7Mesh says:
"Atlas is the ultimate go-to jersey when you're not sure where the next turn will take you.
Description
With a slim fit that sits in the middle of race-tight and relaxed and a feature set built for one-and-done and one-week-long adventures alike, Atlas is the ultimate go-to jersey when you're not sure where the next turn will take you.
Atlas excels as a standalone piece in warmer conditions and as a layering piece when temperatures drop. The jersey's articulated shape features a gripper-free front hem to enhance ease of motion, paired with a traditional rear hem gripper that keeps things neat no matter what comes your way. Also, to the rear and within easy reach, Atlas includes two zippered Anything pockets that provide plenty of stow space for the rides that keep going till dawn."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
7mesh lists these features:
LYCRA® T400® technology adds spandex-free stretch, lasting shape, and moisture-wicking properties
Gripper at back hem to help keep hem in place and gripper-free elastic at front for ease of motion
Anything Pocket System
Tight knit material to help keep bugs out
UPF 20+
PFAS-free
Materials
Body: 57% recycled polyester, 43% elastomultiester
PFAS-free
Fit: Skin fit
1st layer
Cut close to body, with just a touch of room for comfort
Weight: Medium 170g
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
As with all 7mesh kit I've seen, it's beautifully made. And over half of the material is recycled.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
The comfort, matched with the ability to carry lots of stuff without riding up or feeling uncomfortable, is excellent.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
While the fabric isn't designed to be robust, it's survived months of scrapes with bushes and trees and looks like new.
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
The arm and shoulder fit is lovely, bent over or upright.
Rate the product for sizing:
10/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Whilst not superlight, it's light.
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Still looks new after dozens of washes.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Can't fault it.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The arm fit. It's lovely.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
As per the review, other cargo jersey options can be had for less, but arguably with less-practical pocketry.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, it's excellent. I can only mark it down on the premium price – everything else is perfect.
Age: 47 Height: 183cm Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Sonder Camino Gravelaxe My best bike is: Nah bro that's it
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, general fitness riding, mtb, G-R-A-V-E-L
