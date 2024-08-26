7mesh Men’s Atlas Jersey SS

The 7mesh Men's Atlas Jersey is a cracking short sleeve top that's just as good on a warm day as it is with a base underneath when things turn cooler. The cut is the perfect balance between non-flappy and comfortable, particularly around the oft-troublesome bicep-shoulder area. With its Anything Series Pocket System, it's perfect for all-day adventures.

The Atlas Jersey's fit is looser than tight, but not so loose that when bombing a descent you feel an excess of flappage. It's not a skin-tight aero suit, but neither is it a laid-back casual top that you'd wear to the pub. If Goldilocks were to design a jersey that fitted the bear peloton just so, this would be it.

Sticking with the ursine references, a bugbear of mine is when jersey arms are too short. I have long arms for my height, and hate too-short sleeves riding up over my biceps. Especially when weather dictates arm warmers, de rigueur insists that never shall there be a gap betwixt warmer and jersey, lest the Gods Of Cycling Fashion descend and smite thee with punctures and suchlike for heinous transgression of all that is good and tidy.

Happily, 7mesh has made the arms just perfectly long enough so as not to appear oddly long. Chapeau and take note, rest of the cycling industry.

Apart from the sleeves (and pockets, which I'll get on to in a minute), most of the rest of the Atlas Jersey is standard practice. There's a quality single-direction zip, a snug collar to keep bugs and breezes out, and the elasticated hem has silicone gripper dots around to keep things in place.

Which brings us on to what 7mesh has in its pocketses...

With its Anything Series system – as used in its S2S and Ashlu men's and women's jerseys, but new to me – 7mesh has made the pockets out of three layers of fabric that aren't stitched at the bottom to the hem, just at the top and sides. What this means is, if you have the pockets stuffed full and you bend over, the jersey hem stays put as the rounded pockets are pulled upwards as your back curves.

The traditional three elasticated pockets are sewn onto the fourth and fifth pockets, which are accessed by hidden zips on the left and right sides. The left pocket is the width of the two external pockets on the left, the right pocket the width of the right pocket. They measure 23cm and 11cm wide respectively, and 18cm deep (ie top to bottom).

What this gives you is far more storage than a traditional jersey has, secured by zips to remove the concern of things falling out. That saves the traditional pockets for frequently accessed things like your phone, snacks or glasses, while the zipped pockets can hold things like arm warmers, a gilet and the like.

7mesh has aimed the Atlas jersey at the gravel-adventure market, where you're likely to be many miles between civilisation and therefore more likely to be carrying more gear and food.

If you're out in the sun all day, it's good to know the fabric carries a UPF rating of 20, meaning it stops 95% of UV rays. Depending on your skin type, that should be plenty enough for a sunny day's riding. The fabric is very soft against the skin, so if you don't run a baselayer that's OK.

Value & conclusion

Mavic appears to do a similar thing with its £149 Allroad Cargo Jersey, but details on exactly where and how the pockets work are scarce. Pedaled does its £140 Odyssey Adventure Cargo Jersey with seven pockets, but it's a different format, with none of them any larger than a traditional rear pocket, and all attached to the jersey fabric instead of floating independently.

So yes, at £160 the 7mesh Atlas is getting right up there in price. There's definitely extra engineering, fabric and zips going into the mix, so a premium seems fair. Whether that stuff-hauling capability is worth £160 to you will come down to how much you value secure stashing of said stuff on your person. If you're frequently pushed for pocket space and don't like the feeling of your laden jersey riding up your back when in the drops, the 7mesh Atlas may be the baby bear's porridge you're looking for.

Verdict

Supremely comfortable, stylish and capable stuff-hauling jersey