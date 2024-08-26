Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Jerseys - short sleeve
7mesh Men’s Atlas Jersey SS2024 7Mesh Men's Atlas Jersey SS.jpg

7mesh Men’s Atlas Jersey SS

9
by Mike Stead
Mon, Aug 26, 2024 09:45
0
£160.00

VERDICT:

9
10
Supremely comfortable, stylish and capable stuff-hauling jersey
Five rear pockets separated from jersey hem
Two of the pockets are zipped & hidden
Great fit around arms & shoulders
Great minimalist looks
Recycled material content
Price
Weight: 
172g
Contact: 
7mesh.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The 7mesh Men's Atlas Jersey is a cracking short sleeve top that's just as good on a warm day as it is with a base underneath when things turn cooler. The cut is the perfect balance between non-flappy and comfortable, particularly around the oft-troublesome bicep-shoulder area. With its Anything Series Pocket System, it's perfect for all-day adventures.

> Buy now: 7mesh Men’s Atlas Jersey for £160 from 7mesh

The Atlas Jersey's fit is looser than tight, but not so loose that when bombing a descent you feel an excess of flappage. It's not a skin-tight aero suit, but neither is it a laid-back casual top that you'd wear to the pub. If Goldilocks were to design a jersey that fitted the bear peloton just so, this would be it.

2024 7Mesh Men's Atlas Jersey SS - back.jpg

Sticking with the ursine references, a bugbear of mine is when jersey arms are too short. I have long arms for my height, and hate too-short sleeves riding up over my biceps. Especially when weather dictates arm warmers, de rigueur insists that never shall there be a gap betwixt warmer and jersey, lest the Gods Of Cycling Fashion descend and smite thee with punctures and suchlike for heinous transgression of all that is good and tidy.

Happily, 7mesh has made the arms just perfectly long enough so as not to appear oddly long. Chapeau and take note, rest of the cycling industry.

2024 7Mesh Men's Atlas Jersey SS - cuff.jpg

Apart from the sleeves (and pockets, which I'll get on to in a minute), most of the rest of the Atlas Jersey is standard practice. There's a quality single-direction zip, a snug collar to keep bugs and breezes out, and the elasticated hem has silicone gripper dots around to keep things in place.

Which brings us on to what 7mesh has in its pocketses...

With its Anything Series system – as used in its S2S and Ashlu men's and women's jerseys, but new to me – 7mesh has made the pockets out of three layers of fabric that aren't stitched at the bottom to the hem, just at the top and sides. What this means is, if you have the pockets stuffed full and you bend over, the jersey hem stays put as the rounded pockets are pulled upwards as your back curves.

2024 7Mesh Men's Atlas Jersey SS - pockets.jpg

The traditional three elasticated pockets are sewn onto the fourth and fifth pockets, which are accessed by hidden zips on the left and right sides. The left pocket is the width of the two external pockets on the left, the right pocket the width of the right pocket. They measure 23cm and 11cm wide respectively, and 18cm deep (ie top to bottom).

2024 7Mesh Men's Atlas Jersey SS - zipped pocket.jpg

What this gives you is far more storage than a traditional jersey has, secured by zips to remove the concern of things falling out. That saves the traditional pockets for frequently accessed things like your phone, snacks or glasses, while the zipped pockets can hold things like arm warmers, a gilet and the like.

7mesh has aimed the Atlas jersey at the gravel-adventure market, where you're likely to be many miles between civilisation and therefore more likely to be carrying more gear and food.

> Cycling emergency essentials: the 10 things you should take with you on every ride

If you're out in the sun all day, it's good to know the fabric carries a UPF rating of 20, meaning it stops 95% of UV rays. Depending on your skin type, that should be plenty enough for a sunny day's riding. The fabric is very soft against the skin, so if you don't run a baselayer that's OK.

2024 7Mesh Men's Atlas Jersey SS - shoulders.jpg

Value & conclusion

Mavic appears to do a similar thing with its £149 Allroad Cargo Jersey, but details on exactly where and how the pockets work are scarce. Pedaled does its £140 Odyssey Adventure Cargo Jersey with seven pockets, but it's a different format, with none of them any larger than a traditional rear pocket, and all attached to the jersey fabric instead of floating independently.

> Buyer’s Guide: Best summer cycling jerseys

So yes, at £160 the 7mesh Atlas is getting right up there in price. There's definitely extra engineering, fabric and zips going into the mix, so a premium seems fair. Whether that stuff-hauling capability is worth £160 to you will come down to how much you value secure stashing of said stuff on your person. If you're frequently pushed for pocket space and don't like the feeling of your laden jersey riding up your back when in the drops, the 7mesh Atlas may be the baby bear's porridge you're looking for.

> Buy now: 7mesh Men’s Atlas Jersey for £160 from 7mesh

Verdict

Supremely comfortable, stylish and capable stuff-hauling jersey

road.cc test report

Make and model: 7Mesh Men's Atlas Jersey SS

Size tested: L

Tell us what the product is for

It's a traditional but relaxed-fit jersey with huge cargo-carrying capacity.

7Mesh says:

"Atlas is the ultimate go-to jersey when you're not sure where the next turn will take you.

Description

With a slim fit that sits in the middle of race-tight and relaxed and a feature set built for one-and-done and one-week-long adventures alike, Atlas is the ultimate go-to jersey when you're not sure where the next turn will take you.

Atlas excels as a standalone piece in warmer conditions and as a layering piece when temperatures drop. The jersey's articulated shape features a gripper-free front hem to enhance ease of motion, paired with a traditional rear hem gripper that keeps things neat no matter what comes your way. Also, to the rear and within easy reach, Atlas includes two zippered Anything pockets that provide plenty of stow space for the rides that keep going till dawn."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

7mesh lists these features:

LYCRA® T400® technology adds spandex-free stretch, lasting shape, and moisture-wicking properties

Gripper at back hem to help keep hem in place and gripper-free elastic at front for ease of motion

Anything Pocket System

Tight knit material to help keep bugs out

UPF 20+

PFAS-free

Materials

Body: 57% recycled polyester, 43% elastomultiester

PFAS-free

Fit: Skin fit

1st layer

Cut close to body, with just a touch of room for comfort

Weight: Medium 170g

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
10/10

As with all 7mesh kit I've seen, it's beautifully made. And over half of the material is recycled.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

The comfort, matched with the ability to carry lots of stuff without riding up or feeling uncomfortable, is excellent.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

While the fabric isn't designed to be robust, it's survived months of scrapes with bushes and trees and looks like new.

Rate the product for fit:
 
10/10

The arm and shoulder fit is lovely, bent over or upright.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
10/10

Matched the size chart.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10

Whilst not superlight, it's light.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
10/10

It's gorgeous to wear.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Still looks new after dozens of washes.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Can't fault it.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The arm fit. It's lovely.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

As per the review, other cargo jersey options can be had for less, but arguably with less-practical pocketry.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Overall, it's excellent. I can only mark it down on the premium price – everything else is perfect.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 47  Height: 183cm  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Sonder Camino Gravelaxe  My best bike is: Nah bro that's it

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, general fitness riding, mtb, G-R-A-V-E-L

7mesh Men's Atlas Jersey SS 2024
7mesh Men's Atlas Jersey SS
7mesh 2024
7Mesh
Mike Stead

Living in the Highlands, Mike is constantly finding innovative and usually cold/wet ways to accelerate the degradation of cycling kit. At his happiest in a warm workshop holding an anodised tool of high repute, Mike's been taking bikes apart and (mostly) putting them back together for forty years. With a day job in global IT (he's not completely sure what that means either) and having run a boutique cycle service business on the side for a decade, bikes are his escape into the practical and life-changing for his customers.

Latest Comments

 