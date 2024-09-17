If you want a balance of comfort, adjustability and durability in your cycling footwear, I can confidently say that after several weeks of rigorous testing in varied conditions, the Udog Cento shoes deliver on multiple fronts.

Fit and comfort

One of the standout features of the Centos is their roomy toe box, reminiscent of Lake shoes. This wide fit is a boon if you have broader feet or prefer a bit more space in the forefoot area.

The two Micro Twist dials offer a high level of fine adjustability, allowing you to achieve a snug fit tailored to your preferences. They work with Udog's Tension Wrap System (TWS 2.0), the woven laces distributing pressure evenly across the bridge and sides of the foot, contributing to a secure and comfortable fit. I had no hot-spots or discomfort, even on longer rides.

They're not microadjustable both ways like BOA Li2 dials, but they also don't need popping up to fully release, only requiring a slight reverse turn to disengage the tightening mechanism completely, making on-the-go adjustments seamless and hassle-free.

If you have a high instep you'll appreciate the length of the laces, too, which let the tongue lift very high when the shoes are fully loosened. This makes it easy to put the shoes on and take them off, a convenience that is often overlooked in my experience.

The laser-perforated microfibre upper is soft to the touch and easy to clean, maintaining its sleek look ride after ride.

Performance

The Udog Centos excel in different riding conditions. During sweltering turbo trainer sessions in my shed, their breathability kept my feet cool and comfortable, though the sole isn't as well ventilated as the Quoc Escapes, which could be a consideration if you prioritise maximum airflow.

Out on the open road the shoes felt secure throughout the full range of pedalling, with no heel slippage when either lifting or kicking over the top of a pedal stroke – a problematic area with some shoes I've found – thanks to both the securing dials and the gripper pad on the inside around the heel cup.

They were also fantastically stiff with no evidence by feel or noise of flexing, even when subjected to stomping my chunky 90kg frame up the double-digit-gradient Mendip Hills. The only audible noise was my own suffering, but the shoes soldiered on without complaint.

On longer rides of six hours or more I didn't experience any hot-spots or pressure points, something that troubled me terribly with my old Fizik shoes that were too narrow. The Udogs really did feel as comfortable as a pair of old slippers, with only a very minor adjustment needed if my feet swelled in the hottest of conditions.

Stiff soles

As expected from a premium cycling shoe, the Udog Centos feature carbon soles that provide a fantastically stiff platform. Rated 11 on Udog's own stiffness scale, these soles deliver exceptional power transfer, which I found particularly beneficial when sprinting for town sign glory against my ride companions.

Setting up my Look Keo cleats was straightforward, the shoes offering a good range of fore-aft adjustability, though the sole markings are minimal. For precise cleat positioning, I recommend using the Ergon TP1 Pedal Cleat Tool or similar, which ensures that your cleats are positioned correctly, crucial for optimal performance and injury prevention.

Build quality

The Udog Centos feel exceptionally well made, and after hours of riding and countless clipping-in and out, there are no signs of wear or marking. I'm convinced they'll remain looking smart for thousands of kilometres.

Cleaning the Cotswold mud off the shoes was surprisingly easy, too, restoring the pristine white finish requiring no more than a wipe with warm soapy water. For those particularly muddy rides, Udog even suggests that the shoes can be washed in a machine.

They feature titanium cleat nuts, too, which not only enhance durability but also reduce the risk of corrosion and thread stripping. This attention to detail seems to underscore Udog's commitment to creating a long-lasting product.

Value

Positioned at the top of Udog's road shoe lineup, the Centos come with a price tag to match their premium features. However, considering the level of comfort, adjustability, and durability they offer, they're a worthwhile investment if you're serious about your cycling. The inclusion of a crash replacement and repair service for the original owner adds further value, providing peace of mind in case of accidents or damage to the rotary dials.

And while they're not cheap, at £250 they seriously undercut the premium offerings of similar styled shoes from the likes of Trek (£350) and Northwave (£360).

That said, they are challenged by Van Rysel with its £170 Road Cycling shoes, which offer similar features with only a marginal weight penalty.

Conclusion

The Udog Cento cycling shoes are roomy and adjustable, and their high build quality makes them a standout choice if you're seeking both comfort and performance. While the price is on the higher side, they're not as expensive as some, and I think it's justified by their quality and the thoughtful design features that enhance the riding experience.

Whether you're tackling intense training sessions, long-distance rides or competitive races, the Udog Centos are a great choice. Their ability to perform in various conditions, coupled with easy maintenance, makes them a versatile and reliable option for cyclists of all levels.

Verdict

Wide-fitting and well-designed premium road shoes that perform brilliantly