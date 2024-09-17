If you want a balance of comfort, adjustability and durability in your cycling footwear, I can confidently say that after several weeks of rigorous testing in varied conditions, the Udog Cento shoes deliver on multiple fronts.
Fit and comfort
One of the standout features of the Centos is their roomy toe box, reminiscent of Lake shoes. This wide fit is a boon if you have broader feet or prefer a bit more space in the forefoot area.
The two Micro Twist dials offer a high level of fine adjustability, allowing you to achieve a snug fit tailored to your preferences. They work with Udog's Tension Wrap System (TWS 2.0), the woven laces distributing pressure evenly across the bridge and sides of the foot, contributing to a secure and comfortable fit. I had no hot-spots or discomfort, even on longer rides.
They're not microadjustable both ways like BOA Li2 dials, but they also don't need popping up to fully release, only requiring a slight reverse turn to disengage the tightening mechanism completely, making on-the-go adjustments seamless and hassle-free.
If you have a high instep you'll appreciate the length of the laces, too, which let the tongue lift very high when the shoes are fully loosened. This makes it easy to put the shoes on and take them off, a convenience that is often overlooked in my experience.
The laser-perforated microfibre upper is soft to the touch and easy to clean, maintaining its sleek look ride after ride.
Performance
The Udog Centos excel in different riding conditions. During sweltering turbo trainer sessions in my shed, their breathability kept my feet cool and comfortable, though the sole isn't as well ventilated as the Quoc Escapes, which could be a consideration if you prioritise maximum airflow.
Out on the open road the shoes felt secure throughout the full range of pedalling, with no heel slippage when either lifting or kicking over the top of a pedal stroke – a problematic area with some shoes I've found – thanks to both the securing dials and the gripper pad on the inside around the heel cup.
They were also fantastically stiff with no evidence by feel or noise of flexing, even when subjected to stomping my chunky 90kg frame up the double-digit-gradient Mendip Hills. The only audible noise was my own suffering, but the shoes soldiered on without complaint.
On longer rides of six hours or more I didn't experience any hot-spots or pressure points, something that troubled me terribly with my old Fizik shoes that were too narrow. The Udogs really did feel as comfortable as a pair of old slippers, with only a very minor adjustment needed if my feet swelled in the hottest of conditions.
Stiff soles
As expected from a premium cycling shoe, the Udog Centos feature carbon soles that provide a fantastically stiff platform. Rated 11 on Udog's own stiffness scale, these soles deliver exceptional power transfer, which I found particularly beneficial when sprinting for town sign glory against my ride companions.
Setting up my Look Keo cleats was straightforward, the shoes offering a good range of fore-aft adjustability, though the sole markings are minimal. For precise cleat positioning, I recommend using the Ergon TP1 Pedal Cleat Tool or similar, which ensures that your cleats are positioned correctly, crucial for optimal performance and injury prevention.
Build quality
The Udog Centos feel exceptionally well made, and after hours of riding and countless clipping-in and out, there are no signs of wear or marking. I'm convinced they'll remain looking smart for thousands of kilometres.
Cleaning the Cotswold mud off the shoes was surprisingly easy, too, restoring the pristine white finish requiring no more than a wipe with warm soapy water. For those particularly muddy rides, Udog even suggests that the shoes can be washed in a machine.
They feature titanium cleat nuts, too, which not only enhance durability but also reduce the risk of corrosion and thread stripping. This attention to detail seems to underscore Udog's commitment to creating a long-lasting product.
Value
Positioned at the top of Udog's road shoe lineup, the Centos come with a price tag to match their premium features. However, considering the level of comfort, adjustability, and durability they offer, they're a worthwhile investment if you're serious about your cycling. The inclusion of a crash replacement and repair service for the original owner adds further value, providing peace of mind in case of accidents or damage to the rotary dials.
And while they're not cheap, at £250 they seriously undercut the premium offerings of similar styled shoes from the likes of Trek (£350) and Northwave (£360).
That said, they are challenged by Van Rysel with its £170 Road Cycling shoes, which offer similar features with only a marginal weight penalty.
Conclusion
The Udog Cento cycling shoes are roomy and adjustable, and their high build quality makes them a standout choice if you're seeking both comfort and performance. While the price is on the higher side, they're not as expensive as some, and I think it's justified by their quality and the thoughtful design features that enhance the riding experience.
Whether you're tackling intense training sessions, long-distance rides or competitive races, the Udog Centos are a great choice. Their ability to perform in various conditions, coupled with easy maintenance, makes them a versatile and reliable option for cyclists of all levels.
Verdict
Wide-fitting and well-designed premium road shoes that perform brilliantly
Make and model: Udog Cento shoes
Tell us what the product is for
This is primarily marketed as a road racing shoe, but it would be an excellent choice for any rider on tarmac.
Udog says: "CENTO incorporates the innovative brand new to market UDOG's Micro Twist dial.
It's a unique micro-adjusting rotor provides a uniform, customized fit for enhanced support and stability. The ergonomic dial with soft rubber edge guarantees greater grip in any ride condition. Its dial diameter is 30mm provides better handling in racing situation. The Micro Twist is markable lower in profile, only 10mm thickness for a more aerodynamic profile. Woven laces are very flexible yet ultra-resistant."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Udog lists the follow features:
2 Micro twist dial
Tension Wrap System - TWS 2.0
Laser perforated microfiber leather upper
Generous toe box & deep heel cup
High carbon composite outsole – stiffness index 11
Lightweight - 270g in size 42
11 sizes, from 38 EU to 48 EU, full sizes, gender neutral
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Exceptional fit, breathable upper and stiff carbon sole.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
No visible marks or scuffs after my weeks of testing.
Incorporation of design cues like titanium cleat nuts should prevent damage long term.
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
I have fairly broad feet and found these some of the best-fitting shoes I've ever tried, compared with contorting my feet into the slender fit of brands like Fizik or Giro; these shoes offered all-day comfort.
The deep heel cup combined with the twin rotary dial lacing system offered a secure fit with no slippage or hot spots.
Rate the product for sizing:
10/10
True to size, fitting the same as my normal trainers. I appreciate the wide toe-box won't suit everyone, though.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Lighter than some twin-dial road shoes, like the Northwave Veloce Extremes at 650g, though not as featherweight as knit and lace construction shoes.
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
All-day comfort straight out the box.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Not as good value as Van Rysel with its £170 Road Cycling shoes, but they are a premium product packed full of neat features and really well made, and they seriously undercut some.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very easy to wipe clean and restore their pristine white finish. In fact, Udog says you can even machine wash them (cold wash, max 30°C).
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A stiff and comfortable shoe that delivers when you are riding hard.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Roomy toe box and secure fit once tightened.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Minimal sole markings when setting cleat position.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £250 they seriously undercut the premium offerings of similar styled shoes from the likes of Trek (£350) and Northwave (£360), though they are challenged by Van Rysel with its £170 Road Cycling shoes, which offer similar features with only a marginal weight penalty.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes – they were fantastic!
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes – to any friend looking for a wider fit.
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're excellent – premium road shoes that undercut the opposition on price.
Age: 33 Height: 190cm Weight: 94kg
I usually ride: Santa Cruz Stigmata My best bike is: Factor One Disc
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Gravel, Track and Zwifting
