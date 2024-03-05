Gorewear Phantom Jacket Womens

The Gorewear Phantom Jacket is a kind of two-in-one cycling jacket. Its removable long sleeves make it a solution for riding in the changeable conditions of spring and autumn, and with layering it works just as well in winter. The jacket – or softshell jersey, as I'd rather call it – is water-resistant and windproof and its three regular pockets are accompanied by a zipped security pocket.

There aren't that many convertible cycling jerseys and jackets, which helps to make Gorewear's Phantom stand out. Some might dismiss the removable sleeves as unnecessary, and I admit I was initially sceptical about the fit because of the double-layer sleeves on the upper part of the jacket.

But I have to say I was mostly won over by the Phantom's performance.

In essence you get a short-sleeved jersey and two removable sleeves, each of which uses a pair of zips to attach it to the jersey's shoulder – over the shorter sleeves. The short sleeves are made of a thin material, with the longer, attachable raglan sleeves made of the same wind- and water-repellent Gore-Tex Infinium fabric as the jacket's body.

I tested this jacket in deepest winter and didn't need to take off the detachable sleeves while riding, and I didn't feel the jacket's fit was affected by the convertible design. Yes, I could feel the double layer of sleeves at the top when I pulled the jacket on, but once riding I couldn't feel the shoulder zips or the extra layer the shorter sleeves added.

And while the convertible nature of the Phantom will obviously add a little overall bulk, I found that was far outweighed by the jacket's comfort and practicality.

Its high collar keeps the breeze out and the sleeves are long enough, with soft, snug cuffs again keeping the wind at bay.

Gore says the jacket remains breathable despite its water- and wind-resistant construction and during my winter rides not only were there no boil-in-the-bag moments, it also kept light rain at bay on hour-long rides. With a softshell jacket such as this, though, I do wish a two-way zip was a standard, as I think that prevents overheating better than any advanced fabric.

The jacket's cycling-specific cut features a dropped tail with an elasticated gripper that helps to keep it in place when you're riding.

The three rear pockets have reflective details, as do the arms, and the pockets are spray-resistant, which is a nice touch for a winter-cum-mid-season jacket. The pockets are a good size too, though their resistance to rain means they don't have that much give.

But they can easily hold your ride essentials and there's a smaller, zipped pocket for keys or valuables.

Gore says the jacket's fit is 'slim' but I'd say it's reasonably relaxed – though not baggy. Sizes range from EU34 to EU44 and I tested the smallest. I often fall between the two smallest sizes with Gorewear's kit but I found the 34 spot on for me, and I could easily layer the jacket with a winter base layer – and a thin mid layer when winter was really biting.

The Phantom is a cycling jacket that I didn't think I needed – but after plenty of rides I can see its appeal for changeable weather conditions.

The convertible design makes it an excellent commuting jacket for autumn and spring, when you might be riding to work in low temperatures and returning home late in the afternoon when the thermometer may have reached double digits. And its ability for you to use it as part of a layering system makes it handy for winter too.

Value

Probably the closest contender to Gorewear's multi-functional top is the Castelli Perfetto RoS Convertible Jacket. We've only reviewed the non-convertible version, which is also made from Gore-Tex Infinium but has the added benefit of a two-way zip. The Perfetto features in our best winter cycling jackets buyer's guide.

Castelli has placed the zips for converting the jacket at the end of the short sleeves, which might be aesthetically more pleasing but I do think you're more likely to feel them there.

And while £190 isn't exactly cheap, the Phantom comes in over £100 cheaper than the Castelli, while the Le Col Womens Hors Categorie Jacket II that Emily rated very highly costs £330.

There are cheaper options, though, such as the £160 Lusso Women's Perform Winter, but while Emma really liked it, it doesn't have removable sleeves.

Overall

Gorewear has created a great two-in-one softshell jacket for commuters or those of us who appreciate the option to take off the sleeves mid-ride. And while expensive, that versatility certainly adds to the Phantom's value.

Verdict

Great convertible cycling jacket for autumn and spring – and as part of a winter layering system

