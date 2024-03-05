Support road.cc

review
Jackets
Gorewear Phantom Jacket Womens2023 GOREWEAR Phantom Jacket Womens.jpg

Gorewear Phantom Jacket Womens

9
by Suvi Loponen
Tue, Mar 05, 2024 09:45
0
£189.99

VERDICT:

9
10
Great convertible cycling jacket for autumn and spring – and as part of a winter layering system
Two-in-one design
Tall collar keeps the breeze out
Water resistant
Comfortable and warm
A bit bulkier than a non-convertible top
Weight: 
403g
Contact: 
www.gorewear.com
The Gorewear Phantom Jacket is a kind of two-in-one cycling jacket. Its removable long sleeves make it a solution for riding in the changeable conditions of spring and autumn, and with layering it works just as well in winter. The jacket – or softshell jersey, as I'd rather call it – is water-resistant and windproof and its three regular pockets are accompanied by a zipped security pocket.

There aren't that many convertible cycling jerseys and jackets, which helps to make Gorewear's Phantom stand out. Some might dismiss the removable sleeves as unnecessary, and I admit I was initially sceptical about the fit because of the double-layer sleeves on the upper part of the jacket.

But I have to say I was mostly won over by the Phantom's performance.

2023 GOREWEAR Phantom Jacket Womens - logo.jpg

In essence you get a short-sleeved jersey and two removable sleeves, each of which uses a pair of zips to attach it to the jersey's shoulder – over the shorter sleeves. The short sleeves are made of a thin material, with the longer, attachable raglan sleeves made of the same wind- and water-repellent Gore-Tex Infinium fabric as the jacket's body.

2023 GOREWEAR Phantom Jacket Womens - sleeve unzipped 2.jpg

I tested this jacket in deepest winter and didn't need to take off the detachable sleeves while riding, and I didn't feel the jacket's fit was affected by the convertible design. Yes, I could feel the double layer of sleeves at the top when I pulled the jacket on, but once riding I couldn't feel the shoulder zips or the extra layer the shorter sleeves added.

2023 GOREWEAR Phantom Jacket Womens - sleeve unzipped.jpg

And while the convertible nature of the Phantom will obviously add a little overall bulk, I found that was far outweighed by the jacket's comfort and practicality.

2023 GOREWEAR Phantom Jacket Womens - collar.jpg

Its high collar keeps the breeze out and the sleeves are long enough, with soft, snug cuffs again keeping the wind at bay.

2023 GOREWEAR Phantom Jacket Womens - cuff.jpg

Gore says the jacket remains breathable despite its water- and wind-resistant construction and during my winter rides not only were there no boil-in-the-bag moments, it also kept light rain at bay on hour-long rides. With a softshell jacket such as this, though, I do wish a two-way zip was a standard, as I think that prevents overheating better than any advanced fabric.

2023 GOREWEAR Phantom Jacket Womens - hem.jpg

The jacket's cycling-specific cut features a dropped tail with an elasticated gripper that helps to keep it in place when you're riding.

2023 GOREWEAR Phantom Jacket Womens - gripper.jpg

The three rear pockets have reflective details, as do the arms, and the pockets are spray-resistant, which is a nice touch for a winter-cum-mid-season jacket. The pockets are a good size too, though their resistance to rain means they don't have that much give.

2023 GOREWEAR Phantom Jacket Womens - pockets.jpg

But they can easily hold your ride essentials and there's a smaller, zipped pocket for keys or valuables.

2023 GOREWEAR Phantom Jacket Womens - zipped pocket.jpg

Gore says the jacket's fit is 'slim' but I'd say it's reasonably relaxed – though not baggy. Sizes range from EU34 to EU44 and I tested the smallest. I often fall between the two smallest sizes with Gorewear's kit but I found the 34 spot on for me, and I could easily layer the jacket with a winter base layer – and a thin mid layer when winter was really biting.

2023 GOREWEAR Phantom Jacket Womens - shoulders.jpg

The Phantom is a cycling jacket that I didn't think I needed – but after plenty of rides I can see its appeal for changeable weather conditions.

2023 GOREWEAR Phantom Jacket Womens - back.jpg

The convertible design makes it an excellent commuting jacket for autumn and spring, when you might be riding to work in low temperatures and returning home late in the afternoon when the thermometer may have reached double digits. And its ability for you to use it as part of a layering system makes it handy for winter too.

Value

Probably the closest contender to Gorewear's multi-functional top is the Castelli Perfetto RoS Convertible Jacket. We've only reviewed the non-convertible version, which is also made from Gore-Tex Infinium but has the added benefit of a two-way zip. The Perfetto features in our best winter cycling jackets buyer's guide.

Castelli has placed the zips for converting the jacket at the end of the short sleeves, which might be aesthetically more pleasing but I do think you're more likely to feel them there.

And while £190 isn't exactly cheap, the Phantom comes in over £100 cheaper than the Castelli, while the Le Col Womens Hors Categorie Jacket II that Emily rated very highly costs £330.

There are cheaper options, though, such as the £160 Lusso Women's Perform Winter, but while Emma really liked it, it doesn't have removable sleeves.

Overall

Gorewear has created a great two-in-one softshell jacket for commuters or those of us who appreciate the option to take off the sleeves mid-ride. And while expensive, that versatility certainly adds to the Phantom's value.

Verdict

Great convertible cycling jacket for autumn and spring – and as part of a winter layering system

road.cc test report

Make and model: Gorewear Phantom Jacket Womens

Size tested: XXS

Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Gorewear says: Ever popular versatile jacket with removeable sleeves, ready to transform into a short sleeve jersey as conditions demand.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?

Gorewear lists: GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ fabrics with GORE® WINDSTOPPER® product technology: totally windproof, extremely breathable and durably water resistant, lightweight protection

Cycling specific cut with dropped tail

Detachable raglan sleeves

Close fit high collar

Grip elastic at inner back waistband for secure fit

3-compartment spray resistant back pockets

Front zip

Black reflective details

Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
 
8/10

I wish there was a two-way zip.

Rate the jacket for performance:
 
10/10
Rate the jacket for durability:
 
10/10
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
8/10

There's water-repellent coating but this won't withstand heavy rain for extended periods and needs reapplying – though in two months of testing I've not needed to re-proof yet.

Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
8/10

Good breathability, but I think it also would benefit from a two-way zip.

Rate the jacket for fit:
 
8/10

Gorewear says it's a slim fit, but I'd say it's slightly looser than slim... though not overly roomy.

Rate the jacket for sizing:
 
9/10

Accurate sizing, as long as you refer to the size guide. The also fit allows you to use the Phantom as part of a layering system – I was able to fit a base layer and a mid-layer underneath it.

Rate the jacket for weight:
 
6/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the jacket for value:
 
8/10

Yes, it's an expensive jacket but as you're basically getting two jerseys for the price of one, I think the value is actually pretty good.

How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

The jacket washes well, and I didn't feel I needed to wash it after every ride as it doesn't pick up smells that quickly.

Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well. The jacket repels rain, keeps wind at bay and offers lots of room and options for layering and de-layering depending on conditions.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket

The way you can used it as both a long- and short-sleeve jersey is smart.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket

The lack of a two-way zip.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?

In terms of price, the Phantom is quite a bit cheaper than the £280 Castelli Perfetto and similar softshell jackets as the £330 Le Col Womens Hors Categorie Jacket II.

Less expensive options include the £160 Lusso Women's Perform Winter Jacket and the Altura Grid Women's Half Zip Softshell Hoodie that costs just £85, but these don't have removable sleeves or the performance of the exceptional performance of the Phantom.

Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes

Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes

Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a great softshell jacket that works for spring and autumn when you might need long-sleeve jersey in the morning, or at the start of your ride, and a short-sleeve later on. And with room underneath for a base layer and even a mid-layer, it will also work well in winter.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 30  Height: 164cm  Weight: 52kg

I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Sl6  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, general fitness riding, mtb, Ultra-distances

Gorewear Phantom Jacket Womens 2023
Gorewear Phantom Jacket Womens
Gorewear 2023
Gorewear
Suvi Loponen

Suvi joined F-At in 2022, first writing for off-road.cc. She's since joined the tech hub, and contributes to all of the sites covering tech news, features, reviews and women's cycling content. Lover of long-distance cycling, Suvi is easily convinced to join any rides and events that cover over 100km, and ideally, plenty of cake and coffee stops. 

