Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Overshoes
Galibier Mistral Toe Covers2024 Galibier Mistral Toe Covers.jpg

Galibier Mistral Toe Covers

9
by Charlotte Broughton
Thu, Mar 28, 2024 15:45
0
£12.90

VERDICT:

9
10
High-quality toe covers that keep your feet dry at a great price
Great value
Robust material
Do a great job
Might not sit flush with your shoes
Only two sizes (S/M and L/XL)
Weight: 
44g
Contact: 
www.galibier.cc
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The neoprene Galibier Mistral Toe Covers are a brilliant alternative, or addition, to overshoes that protect your toes from the elements effectively. Or in Galibier's words: 'Belgian-inspired toe covers for cool climates'. They're a great price too. The only drawback is that they're only available in two sizes, S/M and L/XL.

> Buy now: Galibier Mistral Toe Covers for £12.90 from Galibier

These toe covers work very well at protecting your feet from rain as well as puddles thanks to their neoprene upper. They kept my feet surprisingly dry when out training in the rain, and made adjusting my shoes much easier compared with wearing full overshoes.

Another aspect I've been pleasantly surprised by is how well the material has withstood being walked about in. Of course I haven't walked too far, but the robust material hasn't been damaged at all from walking or putting my foot down at lights, which is likely down to the kevlar-reinforced sole. I've often found overshoes to deteriorate pretty quickly, but these haven't, which is great. They also wash very well.

2024 Galibier Mistral Toe Covers - sole.jpg

At £12.90 they are great value, sitting at the cheaper end of the market alongside the likes of Lusso's Thermal Toe Covers, which Stu thought were excellent value at £9.99 when he reviewed them in 2020; they've gone up slightly, but are still only £12.

There are plenty of more expensive options out there: Bontrager's Windshell Cycling Toe Covers have gone up to £19.99 since we tested them, and Rapha's are £35.

> Buyer’s Guide: Best cycling overshoes

However, as much as I like the Mistrals, one slight annoyance is that they don't sit flush with my shoes. I wear S-Works Torch road shoes and the Boa dial does stick out a fair amount, so it may not be the same for all shoes, but the fact that they also only come in two sizes probably doesn't help, and they are unlikely to fit those with particularly small or large feet.

Verdict

High-quality toe covers that keep your feet dry at a great price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Galibier Mistral Toe Covers

Size tested: S/M

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

Galibier says: "Belgian-inspired toe covers for cool climates

"Introducing our 6th generation toe covers, and continuously evolving for better performance. Perfectly tailored for road shoes, these toe covers are ideal for cool conditions. At just 1/5 the weight of traditional overshoes, they offer substantial foot protection without the bulk. The windproof design effectively keeps out road spray, ensuring warmth during those brisk spring mornings or chilly autumn evenings.

"Whether worn solo or as an additional layer under your overshoe, these toe covers provide versatile protection. Designed with a new-generation elastic construction, they're easy to put on, lightweight, and efficient in blocking wind. And if the temperature climbs, they're compact enough to stow away in your jersey pocket."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Galibier lists:

Sleek, contoured design for an optimal fit

Super-compact; easily fits into a jersey pocket

Elasticated cuff for easy wear and removal

Durable Neoprene upper

Reinforced base

Weighs only 47 grams per pair (size S/M)

Best suited for road shoes, as the road cleat keeps the fabric elevated

Rate the product for quality:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
8/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They performed really well, keeping my toes dry in the rain as well as surprisingly warm in 8°C+.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

How effective they were when used in the rain.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The only issue I experienced was that the hem of the toe cover didn't quite sit flush with my road shoes (S-Works Torches) due to the Boa sticking out. But it wasn't much of an issue and the elastic still gripped around the Boa, there was just a slight gap which was less than ideal, aesthetically. I didn't notice this impacting the function of the toe covers though.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Coming in at £12.90 the cost is very reasonable. They're just 90p more than Lusso's Thermal Toe Covers, and cheaper than Bontrager's Windshell Cycling Toe Cover, which cost £19.99, and Rapha's at £35 a pair.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

I think they're excellent, both in quality and performance, especially as they're just £12.90.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 25  Height: 173cm  Weight: 65kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is: Road bike

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Semi pro

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Galibier Mistral Toe Covers 2024
Galibier Mistral Toe Covers
Galibier 2024
Galibier
Charlotte Broughton

Having learnt to ride a bike in order to race as a child, Charlotte is no stranger to life on two wheels. Racing across multiple disciplines over the years, she now focuses her time on road racing. Racing with her Belgium based team. Not only that, but Charlotte has many years experience working within the cycling industry alongside her racing endeavours. Therefore, it’s fair to say that anything with two wheels is right up her street.

Latest Comments

 