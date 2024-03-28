The neoprene Galibier Mistral Toe Covers are a brilliant alternative, or addition, to overshoes that protect your toes from the elements effectively. Or in Galibier's words: 'Belgian-inspired toe covers for cool climates'. They're a great price too. The only drawback is that they're only available in two sizes, S/M and L/XL.

These toe covers work very well at protecting your feet from rain as well as puddles thanks to their neoprene upper. They kept my feet surprisingly dry when out training in the rain, and made adjusting my shoes much easier compared with wearing full overshoes.

Another aspect I've been pleasantly surprised by is how well the material has withstood being walked about in. Of course I haven't walked too far, but the robust material hasn't been damaged at all from walking or putting my foot down at lights, which is likely down to the kevlar-reinforced sole. I've often found overshoes to deteriorate pretty quickly, but these haven't, which is great. They also wash very well.

At £12.90 they are great value, sitting at the cheaper end of the market alongside the likes of Lusso's Thermal Toe Covers, which Stu thought were excellent value at £9.99 when he reviewed them in 2020; they've gone up slightly, but are still only £12.

There are plenty of more expensive options out there: Bontrager's Windshell Cycling Toe Covers have gone up to £19.99 since we tested them, and Rapha's are £35.

However, as much as I like the Mistrals, one slight annoyance is that they don't sit flush with my shoes. I wear S-Works Torch road shoes and the Boa dial does stick out a fair amount, so it may not be the same for all shoes, but the fact that they also only come in two sizes probably doesn't help, and they are unlikely to fit those with particularly small or large feet.

Verdict

High-quality toe covers that keep your feet dry at a great price

