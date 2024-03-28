These toe covers work very well at protecting your feet from rain as well as puddles thanks to their neoprene upper. They kept my feet surprisingly dry when out training in the rain, and made adjusting my shoes much easier compared with wearing full overshoes.
Another aspect I've been pleasantly surprised by is how well the material has withstood being walked about in. Of course I haven't walked too far, but the robust material hasn't been damaged at all from walking or putting my foot down at lights, which is likely down to the kevlar-reinforced sole. I've often found overshoes to deteriorate pretty quickly, but these haven't, which is great. They also wash very well.
At £12.90 they are great value, sitting at the cheaper end of the market alongside the likes of Lusso's Thermal Toe Covers, which Stu thought were excellent value at £9.99 when he reviewed them in 2020; they've gone up slightly, but are still only £12.
However, as much as I like the Mistrals, one slight annoyance is that they don't sit flush with my shoes. I wear S-Works Torch road shoes and the Boa dial does stick out a fair amount, so it may not be the same for all shoes, but the fact that they also only come in two sizes probably doesn't help, and they are unlikely to fit those with particularly small or large feet.
Make and model: Galibier Mistral Toe Covers
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Galibier says: "Belgian-inspired toe covers for cool climates
"Introducing our 6th generation toe covers, and continuously evolving for better performance. Perfectly tailored for road shoes, these toe covers are ideal for cool conditions. At just 1/5 the weight of traditional overshoes, they offer substantial foot protection without the bulk. The windproof design effectively keeps out road spray, ensuring warmth during those brisk spring mornings or chilly autumn evenings.
"Whether worn solo or as an additional layer under your overshoe, these toe covers provide versatile protection. Designed with a new-generation elastic construction, they're easy to put on, lightweight, and efficient in blocking wind. And if the temperature climbs, they're compact enough to stow away in your jersey pocket."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Galibier lists:
Sleek, contoured design for an optimal fit
Super-compact; easily fits into a jersey pocket
Elasticated cuff for easy wear and removal
Durable Neoprene upper
Reinforced base
Weighs only 47 grams per pair (size S/M)
Best suited for road shoes, as the road cleat keeps the fabric elevated
Rate the product for quality:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
8/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They performed really well, keeping my toes dry in the rain as well as surprisingly warm in 8°C+.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
How effective they were when used in the rain.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The only issue I experienced was that the hem of the toe cover didn't quite sit flush with my road shoes (S-Works Torches) due to the Boa sticking out. But it wasn't much of an issue and the elastic still gripped around the Boa, there was just a slight gap which was less than ideal, aesthetically. I didn't notice this impacting the function of the toe covers though.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Coming in at £12.90 the cost is very reasonable. They're just 90p more than Lusso's Thermal Toe Covers, and cheaper than Bontrager's Windshell Cycling Toe Cover, which cost £19.99, and Rapha's at £35 a pair.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I think they're excellent, both in quality and performance, especially as they're just £12.90.
Age: 25 Height: 173cm Weight: 65kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is: Road bike
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
is it such a dog-eat-dog world that has infected the world of "The Rider"? There is purity in the suffering on two-wheels; but not with this guy ...
Seems like a case for additional safety measures e.g. at least some feedback if you try to cross into a lane with oncoming vehicles. Although...
One way to find out is to put a member of the driver's family on the bike and ask them to repeat the manoeuvre.
I wasnt sure if the picture of the of the tunnel was a picture of a local canal somewhere or not......
The legal position has been pretty much settled since DDA in 1995 - reasonable adjustments. Though LTN 1/20 and Inclusive Mobility helpd determine...
This was in my local park and dogs are allowed off-lead. Cyclists are required to ride slowly and give due care and attention as it happens.
Something worth pointing out that's not mentioned in the article is with the Di2 buttons - the functions are not restricted to single presses, each...
My Cyclic Fly6 3 Gen is now 2 years old and the battery has continued its decline, it lasts just over 1 and a half hours, no light, no audio etc.,...
I've since learned that universal, inflatable roof racks are a thing and apparently work well. Going to try that next time, just getting a standard...
I thought it was everyone else that are the snowflakes, they certainly don't waste any time in being offended by everything and anything then wang...