road.cc Recommends updated with 14 brilliant products from Boardman, Endura, Oxford, Giro, Sonder + more

road.cc Recommends has been updated with the latest and greatest products that we’ve reviewed in the past month. There are some absolute belters in here so let’s check out what made the grade.

Before we dive in, here is the full collection of products that made the cut:

The Kidvelo Rookie 12 is a lightweight balance bike that comes in at a reasonable price of £130, boasts a lifetime warranty and it is easy to adjust if you’ve got a couple of kids that are sharing the bike.

The upright riding position that the geometry provides allowed our test rider, it wasn’t Liam, to easily look ahead at all times. As we all know, that’s ideal for balance and, as a result, it’s great for confidence.

Another product that impressed us in the value department was the Mason X Hunt 650b Adventure Sport Disc Wheelset.

The 650b tubeless-ready rims boast a 25mm inner rim width that provides excellent support to wider tyres and we found it easy to set up tyres without fuss.

The build from Hunt is very nice and while the parts list won’t leave you drooling, it is a sensible selection of parts that will work for miles and then be easy to repair or replace if needed.

An eBike also made the grade this month in the form of Tern’s Quick Haul. This is the company’s attempt to bring cargo biking to the masses – well, more of the masses, anyway – with a bike that takes loads of the versatility of the GSD and HSD models and squeezes it into a better value package. And you know what? It’s broadly a success. There’s lots to like about the Quick Haul, and nearly all of the compromises are sensible ones.

