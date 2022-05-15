Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
Tech

road.cc Recommends updated with 14 brilliant products from Boardman, Endura, Oxford, Giro, Sonder + more

Our collection of the best products we've reviewed in the past month has been updated, with 14 things making the Recommends grade
by Liam Cahill
Sun, May 15, 2022 14:30
0

road.cc Recommends has been updated with the latest and greatest products that we’ve reviewed in the past month. There are some absolute belters in here so let’s check out what made the grade.

Check out road.cc Recommends here

Before we dive in, here is the full collection of products that made the cut:

Boardman SLR 8.8 2022
Neomouv Adonis 2
Pro Cycling Style – Woven Into History
Repente Artax GLM saddle
r3pro Piston Release Tool
Endura GV500 Insulated Jacket
Oxford Aqua Evo 22L Backpack
Mason X Hunt 650b Adventure Sport Disc Wheelset
Giro Republic R Knit Road Cycling Shoes
Sonder Camino AL frame and fork
Tailfin Carbon Suspension Fork Mount
Shimano MW7 Gore-Tex SPD Shoes (MW701)
Tern Quick Haul P9
Kidvelo Rookie 12 Balance Bike

The Kidvelo Rookie 12 is a lightweight balance bike that comes in at a reasonable price of £130, boasts a lifetime warranty and it is easy to adjust if you’ve got a couple of kids that are sharing the bike.

The upright riding position that the geometry provides allowed our test rider, it wasn’t Liam, to easily look ahead at all times. As we all know, that’s ideal for balance and, as a result, it’s great for confidence.

Another product that impressed us in the value department was the Mason X Hunt 650b Adventure Sport Disc Wheelset.

The 650b tubeless-ready rims boast a 25mm inner rim width that provides excellent support to wider tyres and we found it easy to set up tyres without fuss.

The build from Hunt is very nice and while the parts list won’t leave you drooling, it is a sensible selection of parts that will work for miles and then be easy to repair or replace if needed.

An eBike also made the grade this month in the form of Tern’s Quick Haul. This is the company’s attempt to bring cargo biking to the masses – well, more of the masses, anyway – with a bike that takes loads of the versatility of the GSD and HSD models and squeezes it into a better value package. And you know what? It’s broadly a success. There’s lots to like about the Quick Haul, and nearly all of the compromises are sensible ones.

Head over to road.cc Recommends to check out all the latest additions, as well as those from previous months. We'll be back on Monday with a fresh update to this article after the road.cc Recommends video for May has gone live, so be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to watch if you haven't already! 

recommends
road.cc Recommends
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

Latest Comments

  • Awavey 1 sec ago

    Roads dont wear tyres out like the way turbos do, tyres get very warm on turbos and chunk lots of tyre marbles off, easily 500miles on a turbo...

    in: Wahoo Kickr Rollr Smart Bike Roller
  • Muddy Ford 7 min 29 sec ago

    And in that one comment you clearly demonstrate the ignorance and arrogance of the average thug motorist. You don't get why it was not safe to...

    in: Near Miss of the Day 769: Punishment pass
  • Sniffer 34 min 31 sec ago

    I think we will see more of Bouwman this Giro....

    in: Giro d’Italia
  • Rendel Harris 1 hour 50 min ago

    Just one point to add to this which I don't think anyone's noted, which is that the  Tour of Cambridgeshire has been running since 2015, while...

    in: Tour of Cambridgeshire will cost business £10,000
  • HLaB 2 hours 23 min ago

    I have the Endura FS260 and really like them but whilst it may just be me with them and a few other bibs (shorts and longs) and knee warmers I find...

    in: The 10 best cycling bib shorts for 2022
  • chrisonatrike 3 hours 19 min ago

    It's better to light a candle than curse the heavy plastic Eveready light!

    in: Did you use Ever Ready lights?
  • Secret_squirrel 19 hours 46 min ago

    Not entirely correct. It pops up a warning.  Disabling only happens when the battery is removed which in this case the thief will need a secure...

    in: Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder
  • HoarseMann 20 hours 36 min ago

    and even if you are racing it might not be the best choice. Mark Beaumont went for Ultegra on his round-the-world ride, as he found it gave him...

    in: Dura ace cassette 11-30
  • Sriracha 21 hours 51 min ago

    I guess their message is that, when it comes to climate change, we all have skin in the game. Just wish they could spell power.

    in: ‘Free Wilders’ to cycle naked across Britain
  • wtjs 22 hours 37 min ago

    It really does seem as though the various police forces make it up as they go along, with the aim of avoiding taking the matter seriously. And I...

    in: Near Miss of the Day 768