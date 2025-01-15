The best cycling bargains: check out the road.cc Recommends Bargain Buys of the Year 2024/25

Who doesn’t love an amazing deal? We all like to make our money stretch further, so we’ve rounded up the very best bargains from the hundreds of bikes, components, accessories, and items of clothing we’ve reviewed over the past year.

How we picked our best buys

You probably know the routine by now. Every month, we review dozens of products on road.cc and our two sister sites, ebiketips and off.road.cc. We select the best of these for road.cc Recommends, an area dedicated to recognising excellence. Our standards for road.cc Recommends are sky-high. Only truly exceptional products make the cut; nothing sneaks in under the radar. Them’s the rules.

For this collection (below), we took a look back at the past 12 months of road.cc Recommends to find products that offer remarkable value for money. Now, don’t get us wrong, we’re not saying that everything shown here is dirt cheap; that’s not what this is about at all. No, what we are saying is that in each case, the price is low for a product of its type and quality. In its market, each product here offers very high value. Think of this as our Bang For Your Buck awards.

You may find some of these bikes, components, accessories and items of clothing at knockdown prices, but that’s not what we’re talking about here. We’re dealing with full retail prices at the time each review was written. If you can find a particular product cheaper, good luck to you, but we can’t take that into account here because sale prices can vary wildly.

In our other end-of-year round-ups for components, accessories, and clothing, we’ve handed out awards: Editor’s Choice, Money No Object, and Bargain Buy. Since every product here is a bargain, we’re skipping those categories for this one, but stay tuned and we’ll reveal the overall road.cc Recommends Bargain Buy of the Year 2024/25 at the end.

Boardman SLR 8.6 (£650)

The Boardman SLR 8.6 is among the very best entry-level bikes out there, offering a light weight for its price, a very good gear range, and a lively, comfortable ride. The components are well selected, mudguard and rear rack fittings add practicality, and the value is good. We recommend it wholeheartedly.

Built around a triple-butted 6061 aluminium frame and full-carbon fork, the SLR 8.6 provides a surprisingly snappy ride. The geometry is a little more aggressive than you might expect – it's not race-bike aggressive, but it's not in laid-back endurance bike territory either. Its mainly 8-speed Shimano Claris groupset, with a 50/34-tooth FSA chainset and an 11-32 cassette, gives a gear range (28-120in) that’s suitable for most terrains. While the Tektro R315 brakes are okay, upgrading the pads would significantly improve stopping power.

Comfort is a strong point here, the skinny stays and Boardman SLR saddle smoothing over rough roads. Although the 25mm Vittoria tyres put in a decent performance, switching to 28mm rubber would enhance cushioning. The narrow 40cm handlebar – a couple of centimetres narrower than you'll find on most bikes of the same size (we reviewed a medium) – adds to the bike’s lively feel.

Practical touches like mudguard and rear rack fittings make the SLR 8.6 a versatile choice for commuting or winter training, while the efficient frame and reliable components ensure a rewarding ride, even over long distances.

If you’re looking for a road bike and don’t want to spend a fortune, the Boardman SLR 8.6 might be exactly what you're looking for. Affordable, dependable, and practical year-round, this is a great buy.

Why it’s here Comfortable, lively ride, an excellent gear range and well-chosen components – one of the best entry-level bikes you can buy

Van Rysel Road Cycling Shoes RCR (£169.99)

The Van Rysel Road Cycling Shoes RCR might not immediately sound like a bargain until you realise just what an excellent level of performance you get from Decathlon’s high-end bike and kit brand. These shoes come at a fraction of the price of the top-level options from the competition. They have stiff soles, a comfortable fit and a very good twin-dial retention system. Okay, they have a slightly long and narrow fit, and Decathlon's return policy is quite restrictive, but those are about the only downsides.

Shoes are a very personal item, but reviewer Josh Price found that these performed as well as any top-end race shoes on longer training rides and in high-level races. Stiffness, comfort and power transfer were excellent, and their two-dial closure system kept them secure without any pressure points developing.

The stiff full-carbon soles are great for sprinting, and Josh found the sole ventilation to be outstanding when riding abroad in very hot conditions.

The Habu closure system (Habu is owned by Boa Technology) tightens in small increments, and you let the tension off by popping the dials up. They come with a lifetime guarantee, so if you damage a dial, you can easily replace it.

Josh did find the sizing a little odd – longer and narrower than shoes from a lot of other brands – so we’d encourage you to try before you buy, and if you go for the white rather than the black finish, prepare to spend time keeping them clean. But if you’re looking for top-end race shoes at the best possible price, you won’t go wrong here.

Why they’re here A high-quality pair of top-end shoes at an excellent price compared with the opposition – though the fit is slightly odd

Estarli eCargo Longtail (£2,995)

Yes, it’s £3k and, yes, it’s niche, but the Estarli eCargo Longtail is an incredible amount of bike for the money. A whopping motor, sizeable battery, belt drive, stepless hub gears and a vast cargo capacity for this kind of money can't be matched.

With a new Ananda mid-drive motor that delivers 110Nm of torque, this bike offers exceptional hill-climbing ability. In terms of carrying capacity, the rear rack is rated for 90kg, and you can add another 20kg at the front.

The frame comes with a long and strong rear section and a low step-over height, while the handlebar post drops down (like on a folding bike) and you also get folding pedals – both of which make for easier storage. However, you’ll almost certainly be using some carrying accessories on the back plus a front rack, and these will make it harder to stow in tight spaces.

While the exposed cable runs and non-integrated battery at the rear may look a little raw, they reflect a practical and future-proof approach, ensuring easy replacements and upgrades.

The eCargo uses a Gates belt drive (rather than a standard chain) with Enviolo stepless rear hub gearing to produce a smooth, low-maintenance system.

Front suspension and wide tyres add comfort, so riding is possible even on well-made unsealed tracks, while hardwired LED lights and metal mudguards increase practicality. A central kickstand holds the bike stable when you’re loading, although you’ll need to distribute the weight of your cargo evenly to ensure balanced handling.

Although you don’t get a low-speed throttle, and those who want to carry children might want all-weather protection (which Estarli doesn’t currently offer), the eCargo offers impressive power, durability, and versatility.

It’s also outstanding value. If you’re looking for an e-cargo bike that’s practical and capable, the Estarli eCargo Longtail can’t be beaten at this price.

Why it’s here The best value longtail out there given the awesome climbing power

Prestacycle Prestaratchet Go (£30)

The Prestaratchet Go – which won our Editor’s Choice award in road.cc Recommends Accessories of the Year 2024/25 – is exceptional value for money. This is a compact, lightweight multi-tool that can handle out-and-about bike maintenance as well as provide a versatile addition to a home workshop.

Its most unusual feature is the ratchet, which we’ll come to in a sec. You also get a valve core tool, a quick-link breaker, tyre lever and tubeless tyre plugger. Coming with a five-year warranty, the Prestaratchet Go makes a strong case for itself over a traditional multi-tool.

That ratchet, then… It makes tightening and loosening fasteners in tight spots a whole lot easier. With a thumbwheel, it speeds up adjustments without you needing to keep removing and reinserting bits. You get a selection of Phillips, hex, and Torx bits, all stored in a soft wallet. The ratchet is rated to 30Nm, which is high enough to cover most fasteners you’re likely to come across on a bike.

The additional tools – like the quick link breaker to remove your chain – are very useful and the tyre lever is sturdy.

The Prestaratchet Go is easily carried – the whole kit weighs just 125g – and offers excellent value. Overall, it’s an exceptional option.

Why it’s here Exceptional ratcheting tool that covers a number of other uses, at an excellent price

Rockrider Mountain Bike/Gravel Shoes Race 900 (£79.99)

The Decathlon Rockrider Mountain Bike/Gravel Shoes Race 900 are seriously impressive race-style shoes for gravel riding and mountain biking, combining performance, comfort, and exceptional value for money. They feature reasonably stiff nylon and glass fibre polymer soles with a lugged pattern that provides reliable grip in all conditions, including muddy trails.

The upper, made from durable polyurethane and polyester, is windproof though not waterproof, so you’ll need overshoes if you do a lot of wet riding. There are no noticeable seams in the upper and rubber strips at the front and sides of the toe box protect against rock strikes. You also get a slimmed-down protective layer around the lower heel area. The lack of vents limits breathability, making the shoes warm in higher temperatures, but makes them easy to clean after messy rides.

The Habu dial system offers smooth micro-adjustments for a secure fit, while the padded tongue and rough-grip heel cup ensure comfort and stability, even when you’re climbing and sprinting. The insole features minimal arch support and limited breathability, but it’s easily removable if you want to stick something else in there.

These shoes put in an excellent performance, transferring power efficiently to the pedals. When you need to get off, the lugged outsole ensures confident footing, whatever the conditions. Reviewer Pat Joscelyne found that the moulded toe studs provided extra grip when clambering on uneven ground and didn't mind the lack of screw-in studs.

These shoes offer incredible value, supported by a lifetime warranty on the Habu closure system and two years on the shoes in general. If you’re looking for a fantastic performance and a low price – and who isn’t? – we recommend these very highly.

Why they’re here A fantastic pair of off-road shoes for both gravel and mountain biking

Quoc Escape Road Lace shoes (£130)

The Quoc Escape Road Lace cycling shoes tick all the boxes for comfort, performance and style. The superbly stiff carbon composite sole is complemented by a secure-fitting and comfortable polyurethane upper, which offers a durable and long-lasting finish. They're also excellent value – half the price of some rivals.

These shoes' lace-up closure system is an interesting feature, which provides a snug and secure fit with minimal pressure points.

The overall construction is impressive. The sole, in particular, is incredibly stiff, with no noticeable flex even when reviewer Sam Smith was sprinting or climbing, and he’s a 90kg rider.

The shoes offer plenty of cooling in hot weather thanks to a ventilated sole and perforations in the upper. The downside is that rain and road spray can get in quite easily, but a pair of overshoes could fix that.

The build quality of these shoes is top-notch, too. From the choice of materials to the attention to detail in the stitching, it's clear that Quoc has spared no expense in creating a product that performs well and looks the part.

Overall, the Quoc Escape Road Lace cycling shoes provide performance, comfort, and style, and they’re excellent value for money.

Why they’re here Fantastically stiff and comfortable road shoes at an amazing price

Favero Assioma Pro MX-2 Dual-Sided Power Meter Pedals (£599)

The Favero Assioma Pro MX-2 pedals are the best off-road-specific power meter on the market, providing gravel and mountain bike riders with accuracy and durability at an exceptional price. These dual-sided power pedals offer consistent, reliable data in all conditions, including muddy winters, undercutting competitors without sacrificing performance or quality.

The pedals look like a standard Shimano SPD design, and they’re compatible with SPD-style cleats (a pair is included). The aluminium body, treated for water and corrosion resistance, is built to last, and the non-protruding end-cap design limits damage from rock strikes.

Favero has safely housed the electronic components, stain gauges and a 60-hour lithium-ion battery within the spindle, and should you ever damage the pedal in a crash or severe rock strike, the pedal body can be replaced for about £50.

Weighing just 382g in total, the Assioma Pro MX-2 pedals are among the lightest off-road power pedals available. Installation is straightforward, and setup via the Favero app unlocks a two-year warranty.

On the trail, the pedals perform flawlessly, clearing mud efficiently and shrugging off impacts without data loss. Metrics like power, cadence, torque efficiency, and left/right balance are accessible via ANT+ and Bluetooth, with automatic temperature calibration. We compared the data from the Favero Assioma Pro MX-2 pedals with figures from a Power2Max Ngeco power meter and they tracked one another incredibly closely.

The Assioma Pro MX-2 power pedals look good, don’t add significant weight to your bike, and provide rock-solid performance regardless of the weather conditions and terrain. Favero has set a new standard here; these are unmatched.

Why they’re here A reliable and durable, set-and-forget power meter for gravel riders and mountain bikers

Magicshine Rouleur Colour Photochromic Sunglasses (£59.99)

The Magicshine Rouleur Colour Photochromic glasses are an excellent choice if you’re looking for high-performance eyewear at a reasonable price. With a sleek, matt green frame that complements most riding kits (also available in white/pink), the Rouleurs offer an impressive range of features typically found in much more expensive models.

The lens is made from high-impact-resistant polycarbonate and provides 100% UV400 protection. It features a REVO coating that’s designed to enhance colour accuracy, contrast, and clarity, along with a rear coating to reduce glare. A smudge-resistant treatment helps keep the lens clean, and a hydrophobic coating ensures water beads off, allowing for uninterrupted focus. These features live up to expectations, with the lens maintaining optical clarity.

One of the key features is the photochromic lens technology, which adjusts light intake to suit conditions. While not particularly unusual these days, it's rare at this price point. The lens adjusts accurately and subtly to changes in the light, whether those changes are gradual over the course of a ride, or more suddenly – when you ride from bright sunlight into a dark tunnel, for example.

Comfort is another strong suit. Reviewer Shaun Audane found that the Rouleurs fitted snugly and remained in place during long rides on both road and bumpy gravel. Along with the broad lens, this helped keep out wind, rain, dust and insects. The TR90 thermoplastic arms are lightweight yet durable, and the polycarbonate lens has withstood direct hits from small stones without damage.

Overall, the Magicshine Rouleurs deliver excellent performance at a fraction of the price of similarly specced rivals.

Why they’re here Impressive technical glasses full stop. But especially for the price

Coros Pace 3 GPS Sports Watch (£219)

The Coros Pace 3 is an excellent GPS sports watch that provides lots of useful features and a big all-round performance at a price that’s modest compared with rivals. You get breadcrumb navigation, HRV (heart rate variability) tracking, compatibility with various cycling sensors, and built-in audio support. Lightweight and offering a generous battery life, there's little to fault here.

The 1.2-inch display includes a touchscreen alongside a digital dial and a back button for simple navigation. Reviewer Emily Tillett found the Pace 3 easy to set up, and you can choose from a vast number of watch faces in the Coros app, or create your own with photos.

You’re presented with whichever metrics you've selected in a readable format. Emily chose step count, calories burned, active time and heart rate, for example. You can click on each for more details. Emily also found the Coros app easy to use, allowing you to track your progress and look at metrics in more detail, create routes and plan structured workouts.

Although it doesn’t offer maps, the Pace 3 does provide breadcrumb and turn-by-turn navigation, and it alerts you if you go off course. Other key features include an optical heart rate monitor (so there’s no need for a chest strap), an optical pulse oximeter (which indicates the percentage of your blood that's saturated with oxygen), sleep analysis, and metrics for training status and load, designed to help you understand the impact of recent workouts. It can also store music, is water-resistant to 5 ATM (50 metres), and syncs directly to health and fitness apps like Strava and TrainingPeaks,

The battery life is a highlight, with up to 38 hours of GPS tracking or 15 days of continuous use and sleep tracking. Charging is quick: under two hours for a full charge, and up to around 25% in just 20 minutes.

Overall, the Coros Pace 3 is a great sports watch that boasts a whole heap of features usually found on much more expensive options.

Why it’s here Great value, lots of features, good battery life and very comfortable to wear

Boardman ADV 9.2 Carbon (£2,250)

It's Boardman again! The brand is making its second appearance in this roundup of the best bargains of the past year. If you're torn between choosing a gravel bike or an allroad bike, the ADV 9.2 Carbon is a fabulous blend of both. It’s agile and capable off-road while also working admirably as a winter trainer or a commuting bike on tarmac. Wherever you take it, the ADV 9.2 Carbon is quick, comfortable, and loads of fun, and it offers good value for money.

The ADV features a more relaxed head tube angle than you’ll find on most endurance road bikes, but the head tube length and stack height put you into a sporty and efficient riding position. It feels stable and planted, providing you with plenty of confidence even when you’re descending fast on loose trails. The frame is compact, tight and nimble, making it an absolute blast to ride. Okay, it isn’t the lightest bike in the world – ours was 9.24kg – but it still manages to feel agile and never holds you back when climbing or sprinting.

The ADV puts in a fine performance on the road, too. Although it isn’t as quick handling as a dedicated road bike, its composed nature makes it ideal for back-road rides, especially in challenging conditions. Switch to slick tyres and it flies along on tarmac, making it an excellent all-round option if you have limited space or budget.

Boardman’s ADV range includes both aluminium and carbon frame options, with complete bike prices starting at £825. The 9.2 Carbon model features a SRAM Apex XPLR AXS groupset, offering reliable wireless shifting and strong, dependable hydraulic braking. Practical additions like mudguard compatibility add versatility for commuting or touring.

You get clearance for 42mm tyres, which isn’t massive by today’s standards, but our man Stu Kerton found it sufficient for a bike of this kind. As long as you don’t want space for wider tyres, the ADV 9.2 Carbon is a brilliant gravel bike that’s versatile and fun, with great spec for the money – and Halfords had it at a discounted price of £2,025 when we checked recently.

Why it’s here Fun, capable, budget-friendly gravel machine with allroad tendencies

Magicshine EVO 1300 (£79.99)

The Magicshine EVO 1300 is an exceptional bike light that combines impressive brightness, solid build quality, and neat features. You get a lot for your money here.

With a maximum output of 1,300 lumens, it offers plenty of power for both day and night riding. One interesting feature is the customisable app, which allows you to create your own lighting modes – ideal for adjusting the settings to your specific needs. For example, reviewer Josh Price created a mode with a full-brightness flash for daytime use, a maximum output more for riding lanes at night, and a less bright constant setting for dull days – but the choice is yours.

The Magicshine EVO 1300 mounts securely under your bike's handlebar so it’s out of the way of your hands while you’re riding. A quarter-turn Garmin mount makes installation and removal incredibly simple, while a small wireless remote allows you to switch easily between high and low beams or cycle through modes without needing to reach the light itself.

The high beam function is particularly impressive, providing a boost of brightness when needed. The beam is near-rectangular, the lower part being brighter so you can pick out details just in front of you, while the top is less bright to avoid dazzling oncoming traffic. Battery life is excellent, with up to nine hours on a full-brightness day flash setting and about two hours at maximum output.

The lens shape and dipping function mean the Magicshine EVO 1300 is excellent in both urban areas and on unlit routes, the output is top class and the battery life very good. It’s well-priced too. You won’t be disappointed.

Why it’s here Excellent, bright and long lasting. With customisable outputs and a great mount, there are almost no complaints

JLab Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Earbuds (£99.99)

The JLab Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Earbuds offer impressive performance, comfort, and very good value for money. Getting this level of sound quality and functionality from a more recognisable brand would cost you a lot more.

The ear-hook design ensures they stay securely in place, even during intense exercise, and with multiple sizes of silicone and foam ear tips included, finding a comfortable fit is easy. The earbuds are comfortable enough to wear all day.

Sound quality is good, these earbuds delivering surprisingly rich bass, and the active noise-cancelling (ANC) mode effectively reduces background noise – ideal for indoor cycling. For outdoor riding, the “Be Aware” mode lets ambient noise pass through so you can stay alert to your surroundings.

Battery life is exceptional, with the earbuds themselves providing 15+ hours of playback, and the charging case offering an additional 55 hours of use (less with ANC turned on). The case is a bit larger than some alternatives from other brands, but it ensures you’ll rarely need to worry about running out of power.

Although the controls can be a little fiddly, the JLab Epic Air Sport ANC earbuds deliver great sound, long battery life, and useful features. They’re also very good value. You’d spend a lot more for a product of this quality from a mainstream brand.

Why they’re here Great sound quality, unbeatable battery life, with useful noise-cancelling and sound pass-through modes

Galibier Mistral Toe Covers (£12.90)

The Galibier Mistral Toe Covers are a fantastic alternative – or addition – to full overshoes, offering effective protection for your toes against the elements at an attractive price point. As well as keeping cold air out, these neoprene toe covers keep your feet remarkably dry in rain and on wet roads. Adjusting your shoes is also much easier than when wearing full overshoes.

Reviewer Charlotte Broughton was surprised at how well the Mistrals withstood being walked about in – not far, but to and from the bike. The Kevlar-reinforced sole is robust enough to handle it. They also wash up well.

A slight annoyance is that they don’t sit flush with all shoes (depending on the positioning of dials), and they were only available in S/M when we checked recently. Even so, the Galibier Mistral Toe Covers offer solid protection, durability, and easy use. Sitting at the cheaper end of the market, they’re also very good value.

Why they’re here High-quality toe covers that keep your feet dry at a great price

Velocite Hyperdrive Ultra 50mm Disc Wheelset (£999)

A £999 wheelset might not sound like a Bargain Buy – we’ve certainly reviewed far less expensive wheels over the past year – but the Velocite Hyperdrive Ultra wheels perform brilliantly thanks to their 50mm-deep rim profile and aero carbon spokes, while the low weight makes for excellent responsiveness. Taking that into account, the value is good.

Weighing in at just 1,337g on our scales (with tubeless rim tape fitted) the Hyperdrive Ultra wheelset is snappy and accelerates quickly. As you’d imagine, the low weight is particularly noticeable on steep climbs and when you’re getting up to speed from a standing start, although the greatest benefits come on rolling roads.

The rims measure 29mm externally (21mm internally), while the rounded shape at the spoke bed is quite stable in most crosswind situations. Gusts had to be pretty strong – above 25mph – before reviewer Stu Kerton found the Hyperdrive Ultras to feel at all twitchy. Although designed to work most efficiently with 28-32mm tyres, these wheels can happily accommodate wider options.

The hooked rim design ensures compatibility with many different types of tyres, while the straight-pull carbon spokes help keep the weight down. The rear Hyperdrive X hub features a fast-engaging ratchet freehub, and you can upgrade from steel to ceramic bearings for £100.

The Hyperdrive Ultra wheelset is built to a high standard, and stood up to everything we threw its way during the review period so we don’t foresee any issue with durability. Each wheelset is built in Velocite’s UK premises, and all components are backed by a three-year limited warranty covering defects in materials and workmanship.

Offering aero efficiency, low weight, and high-quality construction, the Velocite Hyperdrive Ultra wheelset is an excellent option at an unusually good price.

Why it’s here Aero, light and impressively stiff without costing a fortune

Madison Crypto glasses (£40)

Our Bargain Buy of the Year award goes to Madison's Crypto sunglasses which prove that high performance doesn't need a premium price tag, the large, single-piece polycarbonate lens and TR-90 plastic frame functioning superbly.

Lightweight yet durable, the frame offers flexibility before returning to its original shape, while the lens provides protection against UV-A and UV-B rays and is also resistant to impacts and scratches. That lens is large (129mm x 56mm lens), shielding your eyes nearly completely from wind, debris, and harmful rays.

The Cryptos are comfortable, thanks to a customisable rubber nose piece and non-slip temple tips. The tinted lens – shifting from green at the top and bottom to a shade of magenta in the middle – creates a contrast between the trail and green foliage and trees. A clear lens is a worthwhile addition for low-light rides.

Madison offers excellent after-market support, with replacement lenses suitable for various lighting conditions priced from £14.99 to £39.99. While the lens lacks the fancy tech that you find on more expensive glasses to boost contrast, clarity and sharpness, it’s hard to complain about for the price; the Crypto delivers superb value. It's light, comfortable, and doesn’t fog up, even on intense rides.

Though large glasses may not suit smaller faces, the Madison Crypto offers excellent coverage, comfort, and affordability. Budget cycling glasses don’t get much better than this. Reviewer Liam Mercer said he couldn’t recommend the Madison Crypto more highly.

Why they’re here Everything needed in a great pair of glasses at a very accessible price

