Pirelli introduces "fastest and most performing" P Zero Race TLR RS with improved grip and hookless compatibility

This season, WorldTour team Lidl-Trek has been seen using Pirelli Prototype road tyres, which have now been officially unveiled as the P Zero Race TLR RS (racing speed) tyres. Claiming a 16% increase in rolling speed and an 8% reduction in weight, what's new on Pirelli's latest flagship road race tyre?

With a heritage in motorsport, Pirelli is no stranger to making race tyres for cars and bicycles. Now made in Pirelli's Italian factory after moving manufacturing back from Romania, the P Zero Race TLR RS is the brand's flagship tyre, sitting above the current Pirelli P Zero Race TLR for pure speed and performance. It promises to be Pirelli's fastest tyre yet for road racing.

Pirelli claims a 16% improvement in the P Zero Race TLR RS's rolling resistance compared to the P Zero Race TLR, a tyre renowned for its performance. According to Bicycle Rolling Resistance, the previous version was as fast as Continental's GP500 All-Season TR tyre, to give a comparison with a highly-rated tyre from another brand.

The P Zero Race TLR RS tyre maintains a similar tread pattern to the TLR, but the differences lie in an updated rubber compound claiming to improve performance.

Using expertise from Pirelli's background in motorsport, the SmartEVO compound has undergone improvements in speed and grip, so we're told. Additionally, the new SpeedCORE technology has enabled Pirelli to reduce the weight of the tyre by 8%.

Pirelli explains that by incorporating "a thin air-tight layer of rubber compound infused with aramid particles", they were able to lighten up the casing structure and overall thickness, decreasing the weight as well as further reducing the rolling resistance.

Sponsored by Pirelli, Mads Pedersen and Lidl-Trek have been using these tyres for a while, with 'Prototype' marked on them. However, Lidl-Trek will transition to using the fully badged up P Zero Rate TLR RS tyres starting from today's stage at the Giro d'Italia.

As the name suggests, the P Zero Race TLR RS are tubeless-ready, featuring an improved tyre bead to offer maximum compatibility with hooked and hookless wheels, according to Pirelli.

They are available in widths of 26, 28, 30 and 32mm. Widths of 28mm and above are hookless compatible.

The P Zero Race TLR RS is available to purchase now for a price of £84.99 and the P Zero Range of tubeless tyres is now as follows:

P Zero Race TLR RS - racing performance

P Zero Race TLR - all-round performance

P Zero Race TLR 4S - all-weather performance

