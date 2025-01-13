Support road.cc

Does this new 10.8kg titanium e-road bike really “redefine what’s possible in lightweight e-bikes”?2025 Urtopia Titanium Zero e-bike - 1

Does this new 10.8kg titanium e-road bike really “redefine what’s possible in lightweight e-bikes”?

Urtopia has unveiled the drop-bar Titanium Zero e-bike at the CES Show – with 3D-printed titanium frame and “the world's smallest, lightest, and highest torque-density motor” – that weighs just 10.8kg
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Mon, Jan 13, 2025 13:25

First Published Jan 13, 2025

2

You’d be hard-pressed to identify Urtopia’s new Titanium Zero as an e-bike thanks to its discreet bottom bracket-mounted Quark DM 1.2 motor that weighs a claimed 1.2kg. Urtopia reckons that the bike as a whole, built around a 3D-printed titanium frame, comes in at just 10.8kg (23.8lb).

We’ve reported on Urtopia a few times previously. You might remember us covering its e-bike with ChatGPT voice interaction, for example, or the e-bike you control with a smart ring.

2025 Urtopia Titanium Zero e-bike - 1 (2)

The Titanium Zero concept e-bike, which made its debut at the CES 2025 expo in Las Vegas last week, features Urtopia’s self-developed Quark DM 1.2 motor.

“It can be said to be the world's smallest, lightest, and highest torque-density motor, weighing less than 1200g, with a max torque of 60 Nm,” says Urtopia.

“It features Urtopia’s self-developed high-precision torque sensors and high-dynamic-response magnetic encoders, ensuring rapid responsiveness and seamless performance.”

2025 Urtopia Quark DM 1.2 motor - 1

Urtopia claims that the 3D-printed titanium alloy frame offers “unparalleled strength, durability, and lightweight properties”.

The seatpost is titanium too, while the fork is carbon, as are the wheels and cranks. The 10kg claimed weight includes the motor and battery.

Although it’s a concept bike – meaning that it has been created to demonstrate new ideas and technologies rather than to be sold on the market – the Titanium Zero is said to be compatible with standard bike components.

Urtopia says, “The innovations pioneered in the Titanium Zero – from its ultra-lightweight motor to seamlessly integrated components – are shaping the future of Urtopia’ s e-bike lineup. With advanced features like Urtopia self-developed torque sensor and dynamic-response encoder technology, each ride delivers unmatched performance.”

2025 Urtopia Titanium Zero e-bike - 1 (1)

Urtopia also plans to offer the motor to other manufacturers, so we might well see it elsewhere in future.

We’ve not ridden the Titanium Zero, nor even seen it in the flesh, but it doesn’t immediately stand out as obviously an e-bike. Look more closely and you’ll see the control panel on the top tube and the oversized bottom bracket that contains the motor, but that’s hidden by the chainset on the driveside.

2025 Urtopia Titanium Zero - 1

Although Urtopia’s website proudly proclaims that the Titanium Zero as “the world’s lightest e-bike”, there are certainly lighter models out there. The HPS Domestique 1-21 road bike was said to be just 8.5kg when it was launched back in 2021, for example, while the Ribble Endurance SL e Hero is 10.5kg (23.1lb). Most lighter models come with carbon frames.

> Lightest electric bikes

But what do you think about the tech? We’d say it’s one to watch.

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Add new comment

2 comments

Avatar
Seagull2 | 3 hours ago
0 likes

$ 17,500    is my guess    .... 

Avatar
Terry Hutt replied to Seagull2 | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Where do I sign up? This is so much easier than dieting.

