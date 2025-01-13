Does this new 10.8kg titanium e-road bike really “redefine what’s possible in lightweight e-bikes”?

You’d be hard-pressed to identify Urtopia’s new Titanium Zero as an e-bike thanks to its discreet bottom bracket-mounted Quark DM 1.2 motor that weighs a claimed 1.2kg. Urtopia reckons that the bike as a whole, built around a 3D-printed titanium frame, comes in at just 10.8kg (23.8lb).

We’ve reported on Urtopia a few times previously. You might remember us covering its e-bike with ChatGPT voice interaction, for example, or the e-bike you control with a smart ring.

The Titanium Zero concept e-bike, which made its debut at the CES 2025 expo in Las Vegas last week, features Urtopia’s self-developed Quark DM 1.2 motor.

“It can be said to be the world's smallest, lightest, and highest torque-density motor, weighing less than 1200g, with a max torque of 60 Nm,” says Urtopia.

“It features Urtopia’s self-developed high-precision torque sensors and high-dynamic-response magnetic encoders, ensuring rapid responsiveness and seamless performance.”

Urtopia claims that the 3D-printed titanium alloy frame offers “unparalleled strength, durability, and lightweight properties”.

The seatpost is titanium too, while the fork is carbon, as are the wheels and cranks. The 10kg claimed weight includes the motor and battery.

Although it’s a concept bike – meaning that it has been created to demonstrate new ideas and technologies rather than to be sold on the market – the Titanium Zero is said to be compatible with standard bike components.

Urtopia says, “The innovations pioneered in the Titanium Zero – from its ultra-lightweight motor to seamlessly integrated components – are shaping the future of Urtopia’ s e-bike lineup. With advanced features like Urtopia self-developed torque sensor and dynamic-response encoder technology, each ride delivers unmatched performance.”

Urtopia also plans to offer the motor to other manufacturers, so we might well see it elsewhere in future.

We’ve not ridden the Titanium Zero, nor even seen it in the flesh, but it doesn’t immediately stand out as obviously an e-bike. Look more closely and you’ll see the control panel on the top tube and the oversized bottom bracket that contains the motor, but that’s hidden by the chainset on the driveside.

Although Urtopia’s website proudly proclaims that the Titanium Zero as “the world’s lightest e-bike”, there are certainly lighter models out there. The HPS Domestique 1-21 road bike was said to be just 8.5kg when it was launched back in 2021, for example, while the Ribble Endurance SL e Hero is 10.5kg (23.1lb). Most lighter models come with carbon frames.

But what do you think about the tech? We’d say it’s one to watch.

newurtopia.com