road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2024/25: the best electric bikes

Here’s our roundup of the very best electric bikes we’ve reviewed on road.cc and ebiketips over the past year. Whether you’re after a sporty off-roader with a little assistance, a leisure bike for enjoying the outside world, an urban bike for running errands in town and commuting to work, or even a cargo bike that can shift heavy loads, we’ve got something for everyone here.

Our annual awards recognise the truly exceptional bikes, components, accessories, and items of clothing from the hundreds we test annually. Only the very best performers get a place, and this time, it’s all about electric bikes.

As e-bikes continue to surge in popularity, the market is buzzing with innovation and fierce competition. The range of options available is astounding. Over the past year, we’ve reviewed electric bikes of all kinds. You name it, our team has ridden it. That diversity is apparent in our top 10, which covers diverse genres and prices.

Choosing an e-bike can be a daunting experience, especially with so many unfamiliar brands vying for your attention. It’s hard to know where to start, but our top 10 proves there are fantastic options from both established names and lesser-known companies – often delivering exceptional value.

The prices listed below were correct when we published our reviews and they’re what we based our comments on. Like specs, they might have been updated since then.

Now, let’s jump into our top 10 and check out the best electric bikes we rode in 2024.

10. Romet E-Modeco URB 3.0 £2,999

The Romet E-Modeco URB 3.0 is one of the most highly specced and capable city and trekking step-thru models out there, and it offers great value for money. If you’ve not have heard of Romet, this Polish company produces 400,000 bikes annually, and Romet UK offers full backup, including a two-year warranty.

The E-Modeco URB 3.0 is powered by the Shimano EP8 mid-drive motor, a rival to top-of-the-line mid-drives from the likes of Bosch and Yamaha. It delivers natural-feeling torque sensor performance and reasonable weight (2.6kg), and is combined with an impressive 830Wh BMZ battery that delivers an exceptional range; we’re talking about tens of miles even under the most testing conditions. Reviewer Richard Peace found that the system easily handled general around-town and trekking/touring use, as well as long commutes and demanding hill climbs, aided by the wide range of the 10-speed Shimano Cues drivetrain.

Practical features include mudguards, hardwired lights, a chainguard, a kickstand, and a sturdy rear rack compatible with the proprietary AtranVelo carry system. Available in two sizes, the bike’s stable step-through frame combines with riser handlebars, front air suspension, and wide (2.2in) puncture-resistant tyres to offer a comfortable ride.

The mudguards could offer more coverage, and the charging port's position could be higher to avoid splashes, but these are minor quibbles. The all-up 29kg is no more than you’d expect for a bike of this type, especially when you factor in the whopping capacity of the battery.

The central colour display is easy to read, and installing Shimano’s E-Tube app gives you extra data, including the percentage of the battery remaining and mapping with bike-friendly auto routing.

Overall, E-Modeco URB 3.0 delivers power, utility and comfort, and its value is hard to beat.

Why it's here A fully-equipped, high-quality step-through hybrid with a powerful mid-drive and a big battery

9. Estarli eCargo Longtail £2,995

The Estarli eCargo Longtail, complete with a new Ananda mid-drive motor that delivers an impressive 110Nm of torque, is a high-performance electric cargo bike that offers great value for money. This power translates into exceptional hill-climbing ability, even when loaded up with cargo. The bike looks like it should have an impressive carrying capacity, and it does. The front rack that comes as standard is rated at 20kg while the capacious rear seating/loading area is rated at 90kg. The maximum load, including the rider, is 210kg.

The frame is designed with a long, sturdy rear section and a low step-over height, while the handlebar post drops down (like on a folding bike) and you also get folding pedals – both of which make for easier storage. However, you’ll almost certainly be using some carrying accessories on the back plus a front rack, and these will make it harder to stow in tight spaces.

Aesthetically, while the exposed cable runs and non-integrated battery may seem utilitarian, they reflect a practical and future-proof approach, ensuring easy replacements and upgrades.

The eCargo pairs a Gates belt drive (rather than a standard chain) with Enviolo stepless rear hub gearing for a smooth, low-maintenance system. Its wide-profile tyres and front suspension add comfort for passengers, while hardwired LED lights and metal mudguards add practicality. A central kickstand holds the bike securely when loading, though weight distribution is key for balanced handling.

Though lacking features like a low-speed throttle and all-weather child protection, the eCargo excels in terms of power, durability, and versatility. Offering outstanding value compared with key rivals, its advanced motor and high-quality components make it a strong choice if you’re looking for performance and utility in an e-cargo bike.

Why it’s here The best value longtail out there given the awesome climbing power

8. Whyte RHeO 2ST £1,999

Britain’s Whyte is well known for its mountain bikes, and although it has explored non-electric hybrid/urban bikes in the past, the RHeO range features its first electric urban models. Positioned between the unassisted RHeO 1 (£999) and the feature-rich RHeO 3 (£2,299), the RHeO 2 ST offers a step-through frame option and is excellent value.

The Kynamic hub motor system, manufactured by KMC (the chain brand), provides up to 45Nm of torque, sufficient for casual urban riding and moderate hills. The bike’s 252Wh battery supports a range of 12–40 miles, depending on conditions. During testing, it delivered over 30 miles on flat terrain, even with strong winds and using the highest assistance level. While a larger battery would extend range, the current setup keeps the bike reasonably light and agile (15.5kg).

The Kynamic drive system is smooth, quiet and quick to activate, operated through a small display unit on the handlebars. It’s minimalist but functional, and the Whyte is still enjoyable to pedal over the 15.5mph assistance limit.

The ride quality is impressive, balancing sporty handling with comfort. Shimano’s 9-speed Cues groupset and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes perform reliably, while the 45mm Maxxis Reaver tyres are super-comfortable without being slow. They’re also knobbly enough for you to take on compact gravel and bridleways with confidence. Built-in lights, a kickstand, and compatibility with mudguards add to the practicality.

Overall, the Whyte RHeO 2 ST is a lightweight and enjoyable flat handlebar e-bike that has plenty of potential for urban commuting and leisure. While a larger battery would extend its range, the Kynamic hub motor is responsive and powerful enough for most riding.

Why it’s here Whyte's first hub-motor e-bike is competitively priced without compromising on performance

7. Moustache Lundi 27.5 £3,999

The Moustache Lundi 27.5 is a distinctive urban e-bike from a French brand that’s renowned for designs that look a little different from the norm. The moustache-shaped handlebars provide an upright and comfortable ride position, while the bright yellow frame and boxy front end make it a head-turner. Designed for daily commuting, shopping and other errands, the Lundi is both functional and fun.

Taking advantage of Bosch’s Smart System, the Lundi 27.5 boasts a Performance Line mid-drive motor that delivers 75Nm of torque. It handles steep inclines effortlessly, while the 500Wh Bosch PowerTube battery offers about 100km (62 miles) of range in Auto mode, depending on riding conditions.

Weighing 28kg, the Lundi 27.5 is hefty, and that might be a concern for those navigating tight spaces or stairs, but its superb ride quality more than compensates. The comfort of this bike is absolutely sublime. Yes, you still feel road imperfections but the overwhelming sensation is that you almost glide over urban roads.

Practicality is another strong suit. The Lundi features Enviolo hub gears, mudguards, hydraulic disc brakes, and a rear rack. Moustache also sells other accessories, like front racks, so there are options if you need more space for carrying stuff.

While the weight and price might not attract everyone, the Lundi 27.5’s build quality, functionality and comfort will win many fans. This a smooth and dependable e-bike for commuting, leisure, and shopping.

Why it’s here Functional and fashionable premium e-commuter or shopping bike

6. Tern HSD S00 £5,200

The second-generation Tern HSD is a versatile, compact cargo bike that can carry a lot of stuff while still feeling like a standard city bike most of the time. Chunkier than its predecessor, the HSD bridges the gap between Tern’s flagship GSD and the more economical Quick Haul. Its overhauled frame and upgraded rear rack (now capable of carrying up to 80kg) allow it to handle passengers or heavy loads with ease, making it a solid choice for many urban riders.

The HSD is powered by the reliable Bosch Performance Line motor paired with a 545Wh Power Pack, offering ample range for daily commutes and errands. While the motor doesn’t match the torque of Bosch’s higher-end models, it provides smooth, quiet assistance, even on moderate hills. The top-tier S00 build we reviewed features an Enviolo continuously variable hub and a Gates Carbon belt drive, delivering low-maintenance reliability.

The HSD’s modular design supports a vast array of accessories, from panniers to passenger seats and even dog carriers, so you can adapt it to your individual needs. While the bike is compact and agile, the single-sided kickstand struggles with heavier loads, making a double kickstand an essential upgrade.

The HSD S00 comes at a premium price, but for urban families or riders looking to replace a second car, it’s a compelling, eco-friendly alternative. We’d probably choose the HSD P5i model for the best balance of features and value.

Why it’s here Top quality utility bike that can carry one passenger or a ton of stuff

5. Estarli e28.X £1,940

The Estarli e28.X is a belt-driven single-speed e-bike with a twist… It has a second gear. It’s not the best choice for tackling lots of hills, but it’s reassuring to have a smaller gear to fall back on when you need it.

Building on the success of its predecessors, this latest e28 introduces a belt drive and Bafang’s H700 rear motor with an automatic dual-speed system. Available in crossbar or step-through frames, it offers optional add-ons like a rear rack.

Compared with the original, the e28.X boasts significant improvements in design and functionality. The cables are now neatly integrated, and the lightweight mudguards have been replaced with durable aluminium ones. The Schwalbe G-One RS tyres reduce the likelihood of punctures.

The standout feature, though, is the dual-speed system, which automatically shifts gears based on speed. When you set off, the bike defaults to the smaller gear, then somewhere around 12.5mph, it will shift up. It’s quite a big jump and you don’t choose when to change, so there can be a bit of a thunk as you meet the increased resistance, but it’s not too jarring.

While the system is largely effective, it has a limitation when you’re climbing. If you hit a hill and maintain constant pressure on the pedals, you’ll remain in the larger of the two gears even if your speed drops below the level that would normally warrant the lower gear. You need to ease off the pressure for a moment to get it to drop down. Still, this isn’t often an issue, and the motor's 45Nm torque and the bike's relatively light weight (19.5kg with a rack) help maintain a decent pace uphill.

The e28.X’s removable 360Wh battery offers a 60-90km ( 37-56 miles) range, depending on conditions, while practical features like integrated lights, robust Tektro hydraulic brakes, and a clear display add to its appeal.

If you’re happy with two gears and you’re content to swap between them automatically, the Estarli e28.X is well-thought-out, well-made, and easy-to-live-with. Plus, it delivers excellent value.

Why it’s here Polished hybrid offers all the benefits of a belt-driven single-speed but with a handy extra gear

4. Whyte Elyte 140 Works £10,999

The Whyte ELyte 140 Works is a lightweight electric mountain bike that combines impressive power with cross-country versatility. Weighing just over 17kg, it’s ideal for trail riders who value agility and a generous battery range.

The ELyte 140 Works is powered by a Bosch Performance Line SX mid-drive motor with a combined 650Wh of battery (400Wh internal and 250Wh in the range extender). You get 55Nm of torque and 600W of peak power, which is hard to beat on a lightweight bike.

This setup delivers spectacular climbing capabilities, getting you up hills you didn’t think you’d manage, and the range is excellent too. You don’t get quite as much torque as on a full-fat eMTB, but this bike balances performance and weight, and you’re unlikely to find it lacking if you’re riding solo.

The ELyte 140 Works is designed around 140mm suspension at the front and 135mm at the rear, and Whyte’s Shape.it Link V2 allows you to adjust the geometry slightly and swap between 29in and 27.5in rear wheels. The unidirectional carbon frame is sturdy yet lightweight, the bike as a whole being manoeuvrable and easy to control, even for lighter riders.

Components like Fox Factory suspension, SRAM AXS T-Type gearing, and SRAM Level Ultimate Stealth brakes deliver a premium ride, although the Goodyear Escape tyres aren’t great in wet conditions.

Overall, though, there’s not a lot to fault with the Whyte ELyte 140 Works. If you’re after a lightweight and adaptable eMTB with a decent amount of power for trail or cross-country riding, this could be the bike for you.

Why it’s here An incredible e-bike from Whyte, with careful attention paid to all aspects of design

3. Mako Shark £2,600

The Mako is the top-of-the-range option from East Yorkshire brand Shark, offering an impressive mix of practicality, comfort, and performance at a mid-level price. Its standout feature is the Bafang M420 mid-drive motor, which provides reliable power for everyday use, from commuting to tackling moderately steep hills. It might not respond to your pedalling efforts with the liveliness of a high-spec Bosch motor, but crank away and the power keeps on coming. Combined with a 540Wh battery, this motor ensures a smooth, quiet ride and a range of 50+ miles in hilly terrain and even more on flatter ground.

The Gates Carbon belt drive and Shimano Alfine 8-speed hub gears add to the Mako’s low-maintenance appeal, making them ideal choices for an urban bike, where practicality is more important than the small decrease in efficiency they also bring. The trade-off is negligible for most users, especially given the durability and smooth performance.

Comfort is a priority, the Mako Shark coming with a suspension seatpost, an RST front fork with 40mm of travel, and 28 x 1.75 Schwalbe Active Plus Energizer tyres that provide a cushioned ride. Practical touches include a 25kg-rated rear rack, SKS mudguards, a kickstand, and integrated lights.

The 29.7kg weight might deter some, but the sturdy, step-through frame ensures durability. Overall, the Shark Mako delivers a balanced blend of comfort, power, and usability, making it a reliable, easy-to-maintain e-bike for everyday use.

Why it’s here Great value, highly functional mid-drive town bike

2. Cairn BRAVe 2.0 £2,359

The Cairn BRAVe 2.0 is a versatile e-bike that’s part flat bar gravel bike, part rigid mountain bike, part commuter bike, and part bikepacking rig. It offers exceptional adaptability for a whole range of uses and also delivers impressive value, especially thanks to its Shimano Steps EP6 drive system, which provides 85Nm of torque.

The Cairn BRAVe 2.0’s performance on rugged trails and bridleways highlights its robust construction and capability, and loads of mounting points on the frame add to its versatility. The bike's geometry and flat handlebars instil confidence, making challenging descents a whole lot more manageable.

The Shimano EP6 motor stands out for its smooth assistance and efficiency; reviewer Rebecca Bland found that a hilly 20-mile ride in Eco mode consumed only 10-20% of the 630Wh battery. She also rode 60 miles on one charge, and could certainly have done more if she hadn’t climbed as much or relied on the higher assistance modes.

While the BRAVe 2.0 emphasises function over form with its industrial aesthetic, performance doesn’t suffer to make a price point. Its Microshift Advent X 10-speed drivetrain and reliable brakes work well, although upgrading the shifters or adding a dropper post might enhance its versatility further.

The BRAVe 2.0 may not appeal to everyone, but it’s hard to beat for the value and enjoyment it offers both on- and off-road. If you’re looking for a fun and capable e-bike that provides excellent value, this is an outstanding choice. The bad news is that it was only available in large and extra large sizes from Cairn's website when we recently checked. The good news is that the price was reduced to £1,999.

Why it’s here Incredibly versatile flat bar e-gravel, rigid mountain, commuter, or bikepacker bike

1. MiRiDER 24 GB3 £2,995

At number one, the road.cc Recommends Electric Bike of the Year 2024/25 is the MiRiDER 24 GB3, an impressive e-bike that combines practicality with high quality throughout. Building on the success of MiRiDER's earlier models, such as the single-speed MiRiDER One and its successors, the GB3 offers 24-inch wheels and a three-speed G3ARED transmission system.

The GB3 delivers stability, comfort, and versatility, making it more suitable for everyday commuting and shopping than the smaller MiRider 16 models with their 16-inch wheels. Features like full-length mudguards, integrated lights, and optional racks add to its practicality. Despite its larger size, the GB3 remains compact with foldable handlebars and pedals for easy storage. At 21.5kg, it's not light, but neither is it heavy for an e-bike with enclosed gears, and the weight is nicely balanced so it’s pretty easy to pick up and lift over obstacles.

The G3ARED transmission, paired with a Gates Carbon Drive belt, is the GB3’s standout feature. It’s a low-maintenance three-speed system for e-bikes that rely on a rear hub motor. You get a clean, and durable drivetrain along with smooth and intuitive gear shifts. While the GB3 doesn't offer the torque of MiRiDER's 16-inch wheeled bikes models, it handles steep climbs steadily. The throttle is a rare and welcome feature. It allows for a slow start without pedalling and gives you a helping hand when you’re powering through traffic or need some assistance when a hill suddenly steepens.

You’ll appreciate the upright riding position, user-friendly display, and finishing touches like ergonomic grips and a plush saddle.

The MiRiDER 24 GB3 is up against some stiff competition from mid-drive rivals, but if you want a compact all-rounder that's comfortable and easy to ride, this is an excellent choice.

Why it wins A high-quality offering for those looking for a practical, compact, user-friendly e-bike

