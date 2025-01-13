Could this be the best pro cycling paint job of 2025? Meet the new street art-inspired Van Rysel–Roubaix RCR

Van Rysel's RCR aero road race bike has had a makeover for 2025, with a brand new paint job inspired by street art unveiled for the Van Rysel–Roubaix team. Retaining the team's signature pink and black colours, the kit has also had a revamp for 2025, with a nod to Roubaix's heritage. In particular, the focus is on 'Soleil Levant - Soleil Couchant' stained glass windows that can be found inside Roubaix's historic La Piscine.

Van Rysel has committed to five years as sponsor of the Van Rysel–Roubaix UCI Continental team, and this is the second season of the partnership. The pairing makes sense, given Van Rysel's headquarters is quite literally just down the road from Roubaix in Lille. And, both team and brand have a long history in developing cycling in the local community.

The low-down on the Van Rysel Roubaix RCR

While we may have been expecting an announcement about the long-awaited RCR-F, we can confirm that this launch is quite a way off, and even if it does come to market this year, the Van Rysel–Roubaix team will not be riding it.

So what do we know? We know that the RCR remains the team bike for the 2025 season. It's the brand's flagship aero bike that's also one of the most reasonably priced top-of-the-range bikes you can buy. We also know that this particular design is inspired by 'street art'. No word on what street art exactly, but the marble effect is pretty cool.

The bikes are hand-painted in the Netherlands too, so each frame will be unique, although encompassing the same style with the team colours, fluorescent pink and deep black. Van Rysel says this "embodies boldness and creates a strong, distinctive style." We think it looks pretty sleek, but we're sure the cycling world will be divided in opinion as always.

The tech

Getting up close and personal with the new team bike meant we could also have a proper look at some of the tech, and we discovered that the frameset remains the Van Rysel RCR Pro Carbon. We also asked if the bike in this livery would be available for purchase, and the answer was basically - it depends on audience response. So, if you want to get your hands on one, make sure you wax lyrical about it online!

The team is running Zipp 404 Firecrest carbon wheels and Michelin's 28mm Power Cup tubeless tyres this year, as well as Look pedals and Deda finishing kit including the brand's stem and handlebar. The Fizik saddle looks to be one of the 3D-printed Adaptive saddles, and Elite is providing the bottles and bottle cages. The team will also run SRAM's Force groupset and brakes.

Van Rysel–Roubaix kit

Beyond the star of the show - the bike, obviously - the team showed off their new 2025 season kit. We love when a team kit has a story behind it rather than, "oh you know, we just like blue." And the Van Rysel–Roubaix kit certainly tells a story.

Rather than drawing some cobblestones on the kit, the team worked with Van Rysel designers to focus on the cultural and artistic heritage of the city beyond the pavé.

The kit retains its striking pink and black colours, but with a subtle geometric pattern on the front of the jersey, which the team says is inspired by the "Soleil Levant - Soleil Couchant" stained glass windows in La Piscine in Roubaix.

The team partners are displayed as stickers on the left side of the jersey. This is a nod to the tradition of leaving stickers on La Piscine museum's main doors. On the back, a full colour image of the stained-glass windows apparently symbolises "the energy essential for a cyclist in the midst of effort, with vibrant hues and luminosity."

Whatever the reason, it's a nice touch with an obvious link to La Piscine. The deep black bib shorts finish off the colourful kit.

Van Rysel accessories

Although Van Rysel may not be the main kit sponsors this year, they are kitting out the team with helmets and sunglasses, plus some riders will even be using Van Rysel shoes.

The team will use the RCR, RCR-F and XCR helmets. Each offering a slightly different benefit for different races. The PERF 900 sunglasses will also be used, with a striking design.

For more info about the new Van Rysel–Roubaix team bikes and kit for 2025, and all the products in Van Rysel's range, head over to the Van Rysel website