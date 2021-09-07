MAAP Training Bib

MAAP's Training Bib shorts are the cheapest in the Australian brand's line-up. That's not to say they're cheap, either in terms of price or performance – in fact they are very good, as you'd hope for £140-plus.

On rides of up to about seven hours I've found the MAAP shorts perfectly pleasant companions. The pad works well, and I've not experienced any irritation from logos, stitching, seams or straps. They are simply very good. The fact that I haven't really got anything to report here is testament to that, though you'd probably like a little more information than that, so here goes.

> Buy these online here

The shorts have a multi-panel construction and are made using a 79% polyamide, 22% elastane Italian fabric (I know that doesn't add up to 100%, but that's what it says on the website).

That fabric is Bluesign approved, which according to MAAP means 'our goods are made from materials that are produced only using chemicals and processes that are safe for people and the environment, minimizing the impact on air and water emissions from the manufacturing processes'.

It also incorporates SPF 50+ protection.

The straps and back portion of the upper body are made from a mesh fabric for more effective moisture management. The length of the straps is well judged, as is their width, not making their presence known while riding.

I tested a size medium, which is generally right for me in any non-Italian bib shorts, and the MAAP sizing chart confirmed this, with my waist measurement in the middle of the medium range and my hip measurement on the lower end of the medium range.

The straps and the stretchy fabric combine to give just the right level of supportive feel to these bib shorts. They are not tight enough to force you into a cycling position off the bike, but there's enough compression to give a bit of support.

The hems are a 5cm wide band of elastic material imprinted with the MAAP logo. I found them just the right side of too tight on me. There's the tiniest amount of thigh bulge just below the hem when I relax my leg muscles, which goes away when I engage those muscles. No issue for me while riding, nor off the bike, but something to bear in mind if you have particularly well developed thighs.

On the inside there's a dotted pattern of silicone grippers which together with the tight elastic work well in stopping the legs riding up.

Pad

MAAP doesn't say who makes the pad, only that it's ergonomically engineered. Its more expensive Team Bib Evo shorts that we reviewed recently use a pad made by Elastic Interface.

Regardless of its provenance, I found the pad comfortable for rides of around seven hours in duration. The MAAPs aren't quite up with the Pactimo Summit Stratos Range Bib Shorts I reviewed recently in terms of comfort, which would be my choice for all-day epics or multi-day events, but then those are £186.

Other features

Other than the embossed logos on the hem, there's also a white MAAP logo on the side of the right leg, which isn't showing any signs of peeling.

There's a reflective tab on the back of both legs, which is better than nothing, but not big enough to rely on for being seen.

The shorts are also available in navy blue.

Value

At €165, which currently translates to £141.79, these are neither cheap nor what you'd really call expensive.

They're a little less than Gore's Ardent Fade bib shorts at £149.99, and nearly £20 less than Alé's Agonista Plus Bibshorts at £160.

You can spend more – Le Col's Hors Categorie bib shorts are £180 and Castelli's Premio Black Bib Shorts are even more expensive at £220 – but you can get decent shorts for a lot less: Stu really liked the Endura FS260 Pro bib shorts which are a lot cheaper at £84.99.

> Buyer’s Guide: 38 of the best cycling bib shorts

It's worth mentioning that MAAP has a crash replacement policy. If you damage your bib shorts, it'll give a 40% discount on a replacement pair. Conditions apply.

Conclusion

MAAP's Training Bib shorts have an understated look and perform well on rides of at least seven hours. They're well priced at around £142, and offer premium performance.

Verdict

Very good shorts with understated looks that perform well on longer rides

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website