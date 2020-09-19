Alé Agonista Plus Bibshorts

Alé says these Agonista Plus Bibshorts are ideal for long, hot summer rides, and that description is spot on. They're great in summer heat thanks to a clever mix of fabrics that increases breathability and a very comfortable pad, and though they're expensive they earn it.

The sidepanels on the Agonista Plus' legs is called Air Cell Lycra, and it's more of a mesh style than most. It works well, keeping you noticeably cool as the wind flows over your legs.

The main body is a more standard type of Lycra. It's soft and smooth, so there's no itchiness against the skin, and I like the slightly compressive feel. It keeps the shorts in position no matter what, and is backed up by the large grippers inside the cuffs.

The cut is well contoured for riding – there's little in the way of bunching as you move around or crouch down into the drops.

The wide, flat straps don't apply undue pressure on your shoulders, even though they are quite a snug fit. The straps at the rear are joined by another mesh panel, which also helps with heat and moisture venting.

Alé specs its 8H pad, and it's a great choice. I really like it, especially for long days in the saddle or riding gravel trails. The padding is quite firm but feels very supportive, while it takes out any road buzz and even the knocks and jolts of a really rough surface.

The pad's surface is covered with small dimples which only seem to add to the comfort, and the foam never loses its shape by getting squished flat.

They're sturdily-built on the outside, too – six weeks of use has seen no signs of bobbling or scuffing from rubbing against the saddle surface. They've been through the washing machine countless times without issue as well.

At £160, the Agonista Plus Bibshorts aren't cheap, but they are priced fairly for the quality and performance when compared to the competition. Le Col's Pro bibshorts impressed Simon and cost £150, while dhb's Aeron Lab XC Bib Shorts are £140 and the Chapeau Club 2 Bib Shorts are £139.99.

Then again, the Bioracer Spitfire Bibshorts are extremely well made with an absolutely luxurious pad, but are £84.99. There's no doubt the Agonista Plus are premium shorts with a premium price.

Spend the money though, and you won't be disappointed. The Agonista Plus Bibshorts' pad is great, the cut and fit is perfect whatever position you hold on the bike, and they stay cool and comfortable on the longest, hottest of summer rides.

Verdict

Great fit, top quality and very impressive comfort – especially as the miles clock up

