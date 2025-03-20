The Gorewear Spinshift Bib Shorts Womens are an everyday and mid-length-ride design with an easy-to-use pee-break solution and a super-comfortable Elastic Interface chamois. They are quite possibly the most comfortable and best-fitting bib shorts I've ever used, and this is after a decade or so of riding road bikes and trying everything from £20 to £200 options.
I've had these on test for way longer than I should have (sorry to Tass, our wonderful reviews editor), but they haven't faltered. And in some respects, this is a more accurate review because I've used them through basically all seasons now – except outside in winter, because I'm not mad.
2024 Gorewear Spinshift Bib Shorts Women's - back.jpg (credit: road.cc)
That being said, they've been worn with leg warmers, without, and on the turbo, so they've pretty much covered all bases of road cycling that bib shorts can.
And I'm mightily impressed. I can be quite picky with bib shorts and chamois pads but Gorewear has absolutely delivered with the Spinshift bibs, and they're not even the most expensive shorts the company makes.
2024 Gorewear Spinshift Bib Shorts Women's - legs front.jpg (credit: road.cc)
We test our kit thoroughly at road.cc but several delays on my end meant I've ended up using these for a lot longer than a reviewer normally would before formulating an opinion, and throughout they've been my go-tos for decent length rides.
The Spinshifts use a dual-density foam pad with a Gorewear-specific liner, designed with Elastic Interface. Gorewear says it's designed for "support on middle to long-distance rides", and I would agree with that statement. The pad is a good thickness that keeps you comfortable after hours in the saddle but isn't so overwhelmingly thick that you feel like you're sitting on a cushion.
2024 Gorewear Spinshift Bib Shorts Women's - chamois.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The material construction offers light compression and support without feeling tight, and I definitely felt the benefits on longer rides.
2024 Gorewear Spinshift Bib Shorts Women's - cuff.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The other main feature to highlight is the easy-pee solution. This one works with a Y-connector at the rear that has a magnetic closure to detach the bib straps from the shorts without the need to remove your top layers. In theory, it's a great, simple idea. In practice, if you're okay fiddling about under your layers trying to reattach the Y-connector, then it's also a great idea.
2024 Gorewear Spinshift Bib Shorts Women's - straps back.jpg (credit: road.cc)
I only had one issue with the system, and that was that it came undone or I hadn't quite attached it properly and it ended up not closing. I didn't actually realise until I'd finished my ride, so I can confidently say that the bibs stay where they should even if you don't fasten up the system.
2024 Gorewear Spinshift Bib Shorts Women's - strap clip 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Fit and sizing
I tested an XS, which works out roughly at a UK 4-6. I think the size guide on the Gorewear website is pretty accurate, but I would suggest some caution at the estimated UK sizing. What I mean by that is, go off the measurements rather than the UK size that the guide thinks an XS or S etc correlates to.
The shorts come in pretty inclusive sizing, from an XXS (estimated UK size 0-2) to XL (estimated UK size 20-22).
Other details
Other notable features include the silicone grippers and raw cut legs. They gave me no irritation and aren't so tight that you get sausage leg.
2024 Gorewear Spinshift Bib Shorts Women's - cuff gripper.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The shorts come in navy blue (called Orbit Blue), black, Utility Red or Lab Graphite (grey). They're also available in a cargo version, for £144.99.
2024 Gorewear Spinshift Cargo Bib Shorts Women's - 3.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Value
It's an uncomfortable fact that cycling kit is getting more expensive, and you can quite easily spend upwards of £200 on a pair of shorts. But luckily, some brands, such as Gorewear and Santini, are still providing excellent quality shorts for less than that.
That said, even though Santini's Unico Women's Shorts have actually decreased in price since we reviewed them, they're still £27 more than the Spinshifts, at £152 (down from £169). Emily did think those were excellent, though, giving them 9/10, impressed with their chamois and exceptional comfort.
Emily also thought Le Col's Women's Pro Lightweight Bib Shorts were very good, ideal for hot weather rides, but they cost £180 at RRP.
> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling kit
Of course there are also cheaper options that are still good, such as the Bioracer Epic Women's Bibshorts at £104.67. Emily gave those 7/10, with a big care instructions label and lack of breathability around the zip marking them down.
Conclusion
Overall, the Gorewear Spinshift bib shorts are damn good at what they're designed for, and pretty good value. They still look like new after months of use, and have become my go-to 'best' bib shorts.
Verdict
Supremely comfortable bib shorts with an easy-pee solution that works really well
Make and model: Gorewear Spinshift Bib Shorts Women's
Tell us what the product is for
Gorewear says: "Ride, wash, repeat. Made for dedicated riders logging multiple mid-distance rides in any given week, this bib short combines muscle-hugging comfort, support and long-lasting durability.
"From the compression of the densely knitted fabric to the comfortable support of the multi-layered seat pad, the Spinshift bib delivers performance you never have to think about. Ideal for mid-distance rides, it's an essential piece of your daily kit."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Gorewear lists:
Interlock fabric construction adds compression and support
Moisture-wicking material helps keep you cool and dry
Made with recycled content
Wide, open-weave bib straps distribute tension evenly on the shoulders
Y-connector with magnetic closure detaches bib straps for quick and easy bathroom breaks
Dual-density foam seat pad with women's-specific GOREWEAR Liner
Soft silicone gripper print inside raw cut hem
Reflective details for visibility
Weight: 150 grams
MAIN: 65% Polyamide (recycled), 35% Elastane MESH: 70% Polyamide, 30% Elastane
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
I can't really fault these shorts. From the pad to the fit, to the easy-pee solution, they are just superb.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
I've had these on test for a fair few months now and they haven't shown any sign of wear and tear.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
The length suits me and my long femurs well, and overall it's quite a flattering fit.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Gorewear products can sometimes come up a little funny on sizing (anecdotally) but the XS sized up perfectly.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Quite possibly the most comfortable bib shorts I've ever tried.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
They're good value compared with other shorts around this level of performance – the Santini Unico Women's Shorts, for example, are £169.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Super easy, no signs of wear and tear even after many washes.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Designed for mid-length rides, these shorts really do what they set out to. They're incredibly comfortable and easy to remove without getting nude behind a hedge during the mid-ride pee-stop.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I absolutely love the fit of this product, and the pad suits me really well.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's hard to pick anything out that I disliked, but maybe once or twice the snap back clip at the rear for the easy-pee solution didn't quite pop into place and I'd end up riding with the shorts not fastened. But this didn't impact performance, and to be honest I only noticed after my ride.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
For the performance, these shorts are pretty good value at £124.99. Looking at the 9/10 Santini Unico Women's Shorts, they cost £169, though they are designed for longer days out.
The Le Col Women's Pro Lightweight Bib Shorts cost even more – £180 – and come with really long legs so may not suit all.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's really difficult to fault these shorts. From my perspective, they fit really well and I never experienced any discomfort while using them. The easy-pee solution works really well, too – bar once or twice when I didn't clip the magnets back together properly. They're excellent.
Age: 29 Height: 5'5 Weight: 55kg
I usually ride: Trek Émonda My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
