Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Shorts & 3/4s
Velocio Women’s Thermal Bib Knicker2024 Velocio Women's Thermal Bib Knicker.jpg

Velocio Women’s Thermal Bib Knicker

8
by Emma Silversides
Tue, Dec 24, 2024 09:45
0
£189.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Great choice if 3/4s are your thing and you have the cash – only niggle is the slight deterioration in DWR
Comfy
Breathable
FlyFree easy-pee system
Great cuff design
DWR treatment not so durable
Pricey
Weight: 
269g
Contact: 
intl.velocio.cc
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

Velocio's Thermal Bib Knicker is exceptionally comfortable and toasty warm – perfect for colder days in the saddle. With a low-bulk chamois, compressive fabrics and the brilliant FlyFree easy-pee design, they'll appeal to fans of 3/4s for colder temperatures, though they don't come cheap.

> Buy now: Velocio Thermal Bib Knicker for £189 from Velocio

Not sure how to dress for winter cycling? We have just the guide for you…

With quality fabrics, a great chamois and a functional FlyFree bib, all of which are identical to those used for Velocio's Thermal Bib Tight, the Thermal Bib Knicker is simply a cropped version of the tights. With more features than most female-specific knickers, they are a great option if you don't like to feel completely cocooned in thermal fabrics when it's cold, but still value protection for the knees.

ThermoRoubaix Power, a fleece-backed breathable material, is used the for the lower half of the knickers and offers good levels of compression. It's not the thinnest but, equally, it's far from bulky and moves well with the body.

The legs are anchored with a 45mm-deep band of elastic, which has a grippy weave on the inside. I've been pleasantly surprised by just how subtle it feels on the leg. There's no pinching, bulging or irritation at all, not even a trace of an impression when I take them off after long rides. Velocio has this feature nailed – the cuffs, and consequently the knickers, don't budge a millimetre when riding.

2024 Velocio Women's Thermal Bib Knicker - cuff gripper.jpg

The fabric has good levels of breathability – you can feel some airflow through the fibres, so while you're warm, you're not cooking. Most of my testing has been done in temperatures ranging from 6 to 14°C. In the higher temperatures, if I was pressing on, things started getting a little heated. In my opinion, if the temperatures are well into double figures then the knickers are best suited to long, steady rides – I found them overwhelmingly warm for any kind of intense riding in temperatures above 12 degrees.

2024 Velocio Women's Thermal Bib Knicker - logo.jpg

As the mercury drops, the fabric's ability to fend off very cold air begins to fade. Everyone has their own internal thermometer – you might find them sufficient for temperatures lower than 6°C, provided you don't mind exposing your lower calf to the cold air. For me, for temperatures lower than that I've been reverting to the Thermal Utility bib tights I've also been testing.

At the start of the review period the tights fended off light showers very well – the fabric has a PFC-free DWR treatment. With repeated wearing and washing, though, water repellency has become less effective; now, after a few weeks' use, after about 15 minutes of light rain I notice water penetrating. I certainly wouldn't be reaching for them if anything more than a passing shower was forecast. Thankfully, they continue to fend off road spray well – a must during winter in the UK.

I'm not usually a fan of extra panels in bib uppers, but the mesh panel that sits between the two bib straps here is pretty well executed and doesn't add excess bulk. It holds the straps firmly in place, which means they can't 'find their own position', which larger breasted women might find irritating.

2024 Velocio Women's Thermal Bib Knicker - straps front.jpg

For me, the panel and straps don't irritate. They are brilliantly proportioned to make using the FlyFree easy-pee function a breeze. Notably, Velocio's chart suggested M/L and I've been testing a size medium. If you have a longer torso you may struggle to lever the tights down – Anna had this problem when she tested a similar design back in 2022. My advice with these if you're out in the wilds is to select your position carefully and don't squat too low – the fleecy inner fabric acts as a sticky board for dried-out grass and leaves.

2024 Velocio Women's Thermal Bib Knicker - back.jpg

The mesh panel adds an extra layer of protection for the upper body, and I found I needed to adjust my upper body layers to compensate, using a baselayer or jersey with a little less protection than I'd usually opt for in the same temperatures with just bib straps.

Talking of extra protection, the tights have what Velocio describes as 'a windproof layer sandwiched between the chamois and the main fabric...only on the front part to protect from wind'. I'm not sure how much of an effect this layer has... Looking down while riding, I can only see an inch or so of the chamois above the tip of the saddle, equating to very little of the layer being exposed (to airflow). I can't say I've ever thought that region needed extra protection, especially given it already has a chamois in addition to the main fabric.

And talking of the chamois... it's the icing on the cake with these knickers, a low-profile chamois that's exceptionally comfortable for something with so little bulk. I've not experienced any kind of chafing or soreness, including on rides in excess of four hours. After rides in milder conditions, the pad felt a little damp, but I'd not sensed that while actually riding, so can't complain about breathability, especially as this only happened on mild days. In short, it's a great chamois.

2024 Velocio Women's Thermal Bib Knicker - chamois.jpg

Velocio offers the knickers in two colours – black and ganache (a kind of dark reddy-brown), and in sizes XXS-3XL; the choice is impressive.

Value

Let's not skirt around it, £189 is quite an investment for 3/4s. Admittedly, the quality is first class, but that's not to say you're necessarily compromising with cheaper options. Castelli's Entrata Bibknicker is £110 and Mike rated the men's version when he tested them at the start of this year, though there's no DWR.

At £73, Galibier's Female Roubaix 3/4s are a saving of over £100 – and actually available for much less right now. Again, there's no DWR, but at that price you can't have it all.

I've actually struggled to find premium brand comparisons. Rapha offers 3/4s, but they're waist not bib ones. For £170 you at least get pockets, but no DWR.

Seemingly, most alternatives don't boast DWR or an easy-pee design. So if these features are high on your priority list, perhaps Velocio doesn't have much competition and you won't begrudge the cost.

Conclusion

Overall, these are well-made, comfy knickers that will have you covered for a good proportion of the year. They offer light protection against showers and stand up to road spray well – perfect for British weather then. The FlyFree design, brilliant chamois and DWR genuinely set these knickers apart in a rather sparse 'women's 3/4s market' – as does their price tag.

> Buy now: Velocio Thermal Bib Knicker for £189 from Velocio

Verdict

Great choice if 3/4s are your thing and you have the cash – only niggle is the slight deterioration in DWR

road.cc test report

Make and model: Velocio Women's Thermal Bib Knicker

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Velocio says: "Built with the same proprietary chamois as the Signature Bib Shorts, the Thermal Bib Knicker adds an integrated wind block panel for warmth and compressive thermal fabric that punches above its weight when temperatures drop.

"FlyFree Technology allows for roadside bathroom breaks without any need to undress."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Velocio lists these features:

Easy-access bathroom breaks with FlyFree Technology

ThermoRoubaix Power fabric: fleece backed, DWR treated, highly breathable and wicking for warmth without bulk

Three-quarter length to cover knees

Integrated windproof front panel for added protection from the cold where it matters

Flatlock stitching

Seamless Microfiber bib straps

Reflective logos for added visibility

Proprietary Signature Chamois developed with Cytech EIT

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
10/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

DWR has lost its edge during testing, but this can be replenished, and all good otherwise.

Rate the product for fit:
 
10/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Fine in a 30 degree wash.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Great – comfy, super chamois and good protection against road spray.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Stable fit – no riding up.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing to dislike.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Premium designs are few and far between... Rapha has some slightly cheaper offerings, though they are waist not bib tights, and Castelli's are lower still but don't have any DWR... Galibier has some that are way cheaper.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes, in a sale!

Would you recommend the product to a friend? If they like 3/4s over tights in winter, yes.

Use this box to explain your overall score

They offer more than most women's 3/4s – easy-pee design, DWR (albeit compromised after several washes), effective and comfortable cuffs, good protection and first rate quality. All of this goes a long way to justifying a higher RRP. They're very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 173cm  Weight: 64kg

I usually ride: Road  My best bike is: Carbon road.

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!

Velocio Women's Thermal Bib Knicker 2024
Velocio Women's Thermal Bib Knicker
Velocio 2024
Velocio
Women's Clothing
women's tights
Emma Silversides

Emma’s first encounters with a road bike were in between swimming and running. Soon after competing for GB in the World Age Group Triathlon Championships in Edmonton in 2001 she saw the light and decided to focus on cycling. 

After a couple of half decent UK road seasons racing for Leisure Lakes, she went out to Belgium to sample the racing there and spent two years with Lotto-Belisol Ladies team, racing alongside the likes of Sara Carrigan, Grace Verbeke, Rochelle Gilmore and Lizzie Deignan. Emma moved from Lotto-Belisol to Dutch team Redsun, then a new Belgian team of primarily developing riders, where there was less pressure, an opportunity to share her experience and help build a whole new team; a nice way to spend her final years of professional racing. 

Since retiring Emma has returned to teaching. When not coercing kids to do maths, she is invariably out on two wheels. In addition to the daily commute, Emma still enjoys getting out on her road bike and having her legs ripped off on the local club rides and chain gangs. She has also developed an addiction to touring, with destinations including Iceland, Georgia and Albania, to mention just a few. There have also been rare sightings of Emma off-road on a mountain bike…

Latest Comments

 