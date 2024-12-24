Velocio Women’s Thermal Bib Knicker

Velocio's Thermal Bib Knicker is exceptionally comfortable and toasty warm – perfect for colder days in the saddle. With a low-bulk chamois, compressive fabrics and the brilliant FlyFree easy-pee design, they'll appeal to fans of 3/4s for colder temperatures, though they don't come cheap.

> Buy now: Velocio Thermal Bib Knicker for £189 from Velocio

Not sure how to dress for winter cycling? We have just the guide for you…

With quality fabrics, a great chamois and a functional FlyFree bib, all of which are identical to those used for Velocio's Thermal Bib Tight, the Thermal Bib Knicker is simply a cropped version of the tights. With more features than most female-specific knickers, they are a great option if you don't like to feel completely cocooned in thermal fabrics when it's cold, but still value protection for the knees.

ThermoRoubaix Power, a fleece-backed breathable material, is used the for the lower half of the knickers and offers good levels of compression. It's not the thinnest but, equally, it's far from bulky and moves well with the body.

The legs are anchored with a 45mm-deep band of elastic, which has a grippy weave on the inside. I've been pleasantly surprised by just how subtle it feels on the leg. There's no pinching, bulging or irritation at all, not even a trace of an impression when I take them off after long rides. Velocio has this feature nailed – the cuffs, and consequently the knickers, don't budge a millimetre when riding.

The fabric has good levels of breathability – you can feel some airflow through the fibres, so while you're warm, you're not cooking. Most of my testing has been done in temperatures ranging from 6 to 14°C. In the higher temperatures, if I was pressing on, things started getting a little heated. In my opinion, if the temperatures are well into double figures then the knickers are best suited to long, steady rides – I found them overwhelmingly warm for any kind of intense riding in temperatures above 12 degrees.

As the mercury drops, the fabric's ability to fend off very cold air begins to fade. Everyone has their own internal thermometer – you might find them sufficient for temperatures lower than 6°C, provided you don't mind exposing your lower calf to the cold air. For me, for temperatures lower than that I've been reverting to the Thermal Utility bib tights I've also been testing.

At the start of the review period the tights fended off light showers very well – the fabric has a PFC-free DWR treatment. With repeated wearing and washing, though, water repellency has become less effective; now, after a few weeks' use, after about 15 minutes of light rain I notice water penetrating. I certainly wouldn't be reaching for them if anything more than a passing shower was forecast. Thankfully, they continue to fend off road spray well – a must during winter in the UK.

I'm not usually a fan of extra panels in bib uppers, but the mesh panel that sits between the two bib straps here is pretty well executed and doesn't add excess bulk. It holds the straps firmly in place, which means they can't 'find their own position', which larger breasted women might find irritating.

For me, the panel and straps don't irritate. They are brilliantly proportioned to make using the FlyFree easy-pee function a breeze. Notably, Velocio's chart suggested M/L and I've been testing a size medium. If you have a longer torso you may struggle to lever the tights down – Anna had this problem when she tested a similar design back in 2022. My advice with these if you're out in the wilds is to select your position carefully and don't squat too low – the fleecy inner fabric acts as a sticky board for dried-out grass and leaves.

The mesh panel adds an extra layer of protection for the upper body, and I found I needed to adjust my upper body layers to compensate, using a baselayer or jersey with a little less protection than I'd usually opt for in the same temperatures with just bib straps.

Talking of extra protection, the tights have what Velocio describes as 'a windproof layer sandwiched between the chamois and the main fabric...only on the front part to protect from wind'. I'm not sure how much of an effect this layer has... Looking down while riding, I can only see an inch or so of the chamois above the tip of the saddle, equating to very little of the layer being exposed (to airflow). I can't say I've ever thought that region needed extra protection, especially given it already has a chamois in addition to the main fabric.

And talking of the chamois... it's the icing on the cake with these knickers, a low-profile chamois that's exceptionally comfortable for something with so little bulk. I've not experienced any kind of chafing or soreness, including on rides in excess of four hours. After rides in milder conditions, the pad felt a little damp, but I'd not sensed that while actually riding, so can't complain about breathability, especially as this only happened on mild days. In short, it's a great chamois.

Velocio offers the knickers in two colours – black and ganache (a kind of dark reddy-brown), and in sizes XXS-3XL; the choice is impressive.

Value

Let's not skirt around it, £189 is quite an investment for 3/4s. Admittedly, the quality is first class, but that's not to say you're necessarily compromising with cheaper options. Castelli's Entrata Bibknicker is £110 and Mike rated the men's version when he tested them at the start of this year, though there's no DWR.

At £73, Galibier's Female Roubaix 3/4s are a saving of over £100 – and actually available for much less right now. Again, there's no DWR, but at that price you can't have it all.

I've actually struggled to find premium brand comparisons. Rapha offers 3/4s, but they're waist not bib ones. For £170 you at least get pockets, but no DWR.

Seemingly, most alternatives don't boast DWR or an easy-pee design. So if these features are high on your priority list, perhaps Velocio doesn't have much competition and you won't begrudge the cost.

Conclusion

Overall, these are well-made, comfy knickers that will have you covered for a good proportion of the year. They offer light protection against showers and stand up to road spray well – perfect for British weather then. The FlyFree design, brilliant chamois and DWR genuinely set these knickers apart in a rather sparse 'women's 3/4s market' – as does their price tag.

Verdict

Great choice if 3/4s are your thing and you have the cash – only niggle is the slight deterioration in DWR