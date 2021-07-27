Pactimo Summit Stratos Range Bib Shorts

The Summit Stratos Range Bibs are Pactimo's most expensive bib shorts. They are designed for long rides and have useful cargo pockets. They cost £186, but they are hands down the most comfortable bib shorts I've tried.

Pactimo says the Summit Stratos Range Bibs are designed for 'guaranteed comfort on extreme adventures, all-day rides and self-supported road/gravel races'. That is a bold statement, but these shorts have really impressed me by actually delivering on that promise.

> Buy these online here

You see, I'm envious of people who never have any saddle area issues. On anything over 60 miles, I'd expect some chafing, and on a multi-day ride, especially off road, I'm pretty raw by the time I'm finished.

Not so with these shorts. I got to the end of a two-day gravel bikepacking trip from Barnstaple to Bath in pretty wet conditions with no nether region issues whatsoever. Likewise on a two-day 200-mile round trip to Stratford-on-Avon in 30 degree heat. As you can imagine, these are now my favourite shorts.

Fabric

Pactimo makes these bibs from Cerami-K fabric. The label says an 80% nylon, 20% spandex mix for the non-printed parts, and a 50% polyester, 35% nylon, 15% spandex mix for the printed parts. Cerami-K, it says, is a 'Swiss-milled, ceramic-print fabric that is super lightweight and extremely durable while also offering an even-compression fit for all-day support and heat dissipation'.

This ceramic print manifests itself in hexagonal dotted shapes on the fabric. There isn't really a noticeable texture difference to the Lycra on other bib shorts I've tried.

There is no bobbling yet on the fabric, so early evidence suggests it will prove to be durable. So far, so good, anyway.

I had perfect conditions to test the 'heat dissipation', otherwise known as breathability and wicking properties, on both of the rides mentioned above. On the hot ride, they dealt with sweat really well. On the wet ride, they only felt like a soggy mess when I put them on the morning of the second day, soaking wet. After that, I didn't really notice them.

The compression Pactimo's marketing talks about is just right for me: a supportive fit without being restrictive.

The fabric feels lovely next to the skin, and I didn't experience any chafing from seams or tabs anywhere.

The pad is made by Elastic Interface, and is its second generation Endurance Anatomic Super Air Chamois. It works really well for me – for hours and days on end.

I found the strap length well judged, particularly for long days. When you put the shorts on, they are close fitting, but nowhere near tight enough to force you into a cycling position.

The leg grippers are a 35mm band of what looks like a custom printed silicone pattern; they grip enough to keep everything in place, but not so much that they irritate or rip out leg hair (I don't shave mine).

So far, what I've described is the same for Pactimo's Summit Stratos '12-hour' bibs. Where these differ is that they also have four stretch mesh pockets – one on each leg, and two on the lower back.

I didn't find myself using the back pockets, but they are there if you need them. If you don't use them, you don't notice they're there. There is also a little elastic loop above the left lower back pocket, in case you want to stow a pump there.

Initially, I was unsure about the need for cargo pockets, but I found they are super useful and am a convert. They'll take a face mask, riding shades, gels, food wrappers, a GoPro, a phone... pretty much anything (though not necessarily at the same time) that is not too heavy and that you want quick or easy access to. All those things can go in a jersey pocket, but these provide both more space, and easier access than a jersey pocket.

Sizing

The medium pair on test fit me perfectly, as expected – I'm usually a medium in any non-Italian bib shorts.

My measurements are exactly those printed under 'M' on Pactimo's size chart.

Value

At £186, these bib shorts are very expensive. However, they are so good that, for me, it makes their price tag acceptable.

They are not alone at this price point, either. I reviewed Le Col's Hors Categorie Bib Shorts II a little while back. They cost £180 and are decent bib shorts, but they are not in the same league when it comes to comfort.

MAAP's Team Bib Evos cost £190, and you can pay more still: Castelli's Premio Black Bib Shorts cost £220.

> Buyer’s Guide: 38 of the best cycling bib shorts

Cheaper shorts are, of course, available. I really like the Stolen Goat Bodyline One Bib Shorts which, if not exactly cheap, cost a lot less at £98.

Conclusion

If you want super-comfortable shorts for long hours and days in the saddle, Pactimo's Summit Stratos Range Bibs are the most comfortable I've tried by a long way. Yes, £186 is a lot of money, but for me it's a price worth paying for a happy backside.

Verdict

Hands down the most comfortable bib shorts I've tried

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website