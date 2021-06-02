Le Col Hors Categorie Bib Shorts II

Le Col describes the Hors Categorie Bib Shorts II as its finest offering, made for the long haul. The fabric certainly feels premium and the pad kept me comfortable on all-day rides, but the slightly disappointing stitching and rapidly-bobbling fabric are meaningful issues given the very high price.

These are the updated version of the HC Bib Shorts Ashley reviewed last year. According to Le Col they have been "devised to fit and feel like nothing else. Soft, supportive and stretchy over the main body, they represent our high mark for comfort over countless kilometres."

The pad is Dolomiti's premium Gel Chamois, and remains comfortable for hours on end. The longest ride I did in these was an all-day 170km gravel ride, and my nether regions reported no undue discomfort.

The lower half of these shorts is a mix of 65% polyamide and 38% elastane, a fabric which feels premium and supportive. The upper half is different; 75% nylon and 25% elastane. Compared to the previous version, they're a bit lighter (187g versus 203g).

Fit and cut

The lower part fits really well and gives just the right kind of support – exactly what you'd expect at this price.

The straps are laser cut and feel good against the skin. They are both longer and stretch more easily than many, such as the similar Assos and Castelli shorts I had to hand.

Though the shorts stay in place, it's the fabric and cut in the lower part that does the heavy lifting here – the straps don't much for holding the shorts up. To be clear, the whole thing moves well with your body, so there isn't really an issue; the straps just feel less supportive than many.

Sizing

I'm right in between small and medium on Le Col's size guide. I'm reviewing a medium here and apart from the strap issue, it fits well. I haven't tried a small, but after riding these for hundreds of kilometres, I'm happy the medium is right for me. That's what I would expect – I'm a medium in most non-Italian brands.

There is subtle Le Col branding on the band at the bottom of the legs, and above the chamois on the back. There is a nod to reflective detailing on the side.

The leg grippers are a 35mm wide band of silicone dots in a pattern that reads 'Ride faster'. When Anna reviewed the women's version, she found the grippers not quite strong enough to stop the shorts riding up. I had no such issues, and these worked fine for me with knee warmers too.

Quality

While they feel premium, there are a couple of things I didn't expect to see on £180 shorts. The flatlock and overlock stitching, although it's not coming loose, is not the neatest I've seen. There are loose threads and the stitching pattern looks a bit variable.

Secondly, the fabric was bobbling under the chamois after 500km – this is them after around 750km. Both of these issues are disappointing, especially at this price.

Value

£180 is premium money to spend on bib shorts, though the Le Cols are not alone. Alé's Agonista Plus Bibshorts and Rapha's Pro Team Crit Bib Shorts are both slightly cheaper at £160 and £175 respectively.

You can spend a lot more though – for example on Rapha's Pro Team Powerweave Bib Shorts, which Leon gave 9/10 after they proved the best he'd ever worn, cost an massive £275.

Nevertheless, you can get premium-feel bibshorts for considerably less, too; I like the Stolen Goat Bodyline One Bib Shorts, and they're a lot less at £98. La Passione's Club Bib Shorts are also impressive and £105.

Conclusion

Le Col's HC Bib Shorts II are premium things, both in price and performance. They are a joy to wear on long days in the saddle and shorter, sharper efforts alike. However, for me they are let down a bit by the quality of the stitching and early bobbling of the fabric.

Verdict

Premium bib shorts in comfort, performance and price, but stitching could be better and the fabric bobbles easily

