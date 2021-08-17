Gore Ardent Fade Bib Shorts Men’s

Gore's Ardent Fade bib shorts are good all-round performers, with a nice fit and a comfortable pad. They're also the ideal complement to the Fade jersey I've also been testing.
Sharing the same design cues as the Fade jersey, the Ardent Fade shorts are clearly designed to be matched up with the top. With the white fade version that I've tested here, it's not critical – they work fine with a range of neutral-coloured tops – and the same would be true of the grey fade, whereas the red and blue options will likely limit your jersey choices quite a bit.
The shorts have a multi-panel construction, and three main fabrics are used. The majority of the fabric is a reasonably compressive 80% polyester, 20% elastane mix that's comfortable against the skin; none of the seams were problematic.
The printed sections on the legs are a lighter-weight fabric (similar to the jersey fabric). The legs are quite long, and the raw-cut hems have a double band of silicone grippers that keep everything secure.
Behind the front panels there's a separate second layer that uses Gore's Windstopper fabric to keep the chill off your nether regions on those cold starts. Gore says the shorts are designed for warm weather, but the main fabric is reasonably weighty and the Windstopper insert adds to their cool weather credentials.
I used the shorts from about 10°C (with knee warmers) up to the mid-20s, and I'd say they're better at the lower end of that range than the top, which is good news for UK riders who spend a lot of time riding in the summer in the mid-teens.
The bib straps on the Ardent Fade shorts are a flat mesh band, and they're very good: supportive and comfortable. There's a radio pocket in the back of the straps which you're unlikely to be using for a radio, but I found that it's big enough to sling an ice pack in if you're using the shorts on the indoor trainer, so that's an extra benefit if you ride a lot indoors.
The pad is a four-layer construction, with an antibacterial and hydrophilic fabric layer covering three different densities of foam. I found it to be just about perfectly placed for a road riding position, and the compressive fabric keeps it locked there pretty well.
I've used the shorts for rides up to about four hours and never had any issues; I'd be happy to choose these for all-day rides too based on the overall comfort. I didn't really have any issues with how the shorts felt in use. Fit-wise I'm more or less exactly on the line between L and XL on Gore's chart, and the L pair I tested were snug but still very comfortable.
There's not much to gripe about here. You might be slightly put off by the fact that the design will limit your kit choices a bit, or you might be the kind of rider who only wears matching kit anyway, so it's not an issue. My only performance concern is that the printed material on the legs feels a bit fragile; it's started to bobble where my legs catch against the saddle, and the white fibres are pulling through the black print. There's the odd pull on the seat too, but no more than I'd expect.
At £149.99 the Ardent Fade shorts aren't cheap, although you wouldn't really call them expensive either. Certainly you can get great shorts for a lot less: dhb's Aeron bibs are half the price, and I wear a pair of those regularly; comfort levels are definitely on a par.
There are other, cheaper, options too, such as La Passione's Minimal shorts at £125.
For this kind of money I'd expect the Gore shorts to perform well, and they do. Probably you're going to be most interested in them if you're looking to buy a matching outfit, and both the jersey and the shorts here are solid: comfortable and well-fitting.
Verdict
Good quality shorts that work well in UK conditions
Make and model: Gore Ardent Fade Bib Shorts Mens
Tell us what the product is for
Gore says:
Bib shorts cut for perfect pad positioning, in our most popular material, with graphic print.
FORM FIT : Our closest fit, designed to be worn tight to the body, to enhance moisture management, thermal efficiency or aerodynamics.
Made to be a high performance short everyone can wear, on every ride.
Using the same cut lines and shaped construction as our C7 bib shorts we are able to make an incredibly high level short accessible to everyone in one of our most proven and liked fabrics.
Design Story
"Filtering down the product knowledge from our C7 shorts we have used the same Central Torso Architecture to create cut lines and shaping to ensure the pad remains perfectly in place throughout your ride. Less seams and a raw edge on the leg gives a cleaner smoother look and the ADVANCED High Vent seat insert with GORE® WINDSTOPPER® Cup has incredibly high levels of breathability, making this a high performance short every rider can benefit from."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Gore:
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
Seat insert with GORE® WINDSTOPPER®
Designed for warm weather
Engineered for Cycling
Product Details
ADVANCED High Vent seat insert with GORE® WINDSTOPPER® Cup
GORE® WINDSTOPPER® Cup Technology: highly breathable, preformed windproof front for optimum comfort
Central torso architecture keeps chamois in place
Quick drying material
Full mesh bib construction for optimum fit and breathability
Silicone grip inside leg hem create snug fit without restricting movement
Overlock seams add durability and minimise chafing
Raw cut hem at legs
Radio pocket at back
Inseam length 22.5 cm / 8.8 inches
Reflective details
Construction:
GORE® WINDSTOPPER® Cup Technology
Multiple density structure in order the pad more comfortable, elastic and breathable
The hydrophilic process prevents the foam from absorbing moisture, hence making it more durable and durable
Materials:
Multiple density structure makes the pad more comfortable, elastic and breathable:
1st layer made of peach hand fabric with antibacterial treatment and hydrophilic process
2nd layer made of soft open cell foam 75kg/m3 providing elasticity
3rd layer made of high density open cell foam 120kg/m3 giving comfort and support
4th layer made of open cell "filter" foam 100kg/m3 allows perfect ventilation and regulation of the body temperature
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Wash at 30°C with no conditioner; no issues during testing.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
They're comfortable; the straps are especially good and the pad is excellent.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Fabric on the legs has started to bobble.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£149.99 puts them in the mid-range of many manufacturers and at the top of the range of more value-orientated brands such as dhb and Lusso.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe
Would you recommend the product to a friend? If they wanted a solid matching shorts and jersey combo, yes.
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're good shorts, no doubt. In terms of performance they edge it over the jersey of the same design, but realistically you'll probably be looking at buying both as an outfit, and they're a solid buy.
Age: 49 Height: 189cm Weight: 92kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
