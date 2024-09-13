Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Shorts & 3/4s
Le Col Sport Bib Shorts II2024 Le Col Sport Bib Shorts II.jpg

Le Col Sport Bib Shorts II

7
by George Hill
Fri, Sep 13, 2024 09:45
2
£145.00

VERDICT:

7
10
A well-made and reliable set of everyday bib shorts that are comfortable on commutes, big days out and gravel rides
Well made
Comfortable chamois
Good wicking
Mesh a bit high for nature breaks
Weight: 
178g
Contact: 
lecol.cc
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Le Col Sport Bib Shorts II are effective, practical and comfortable. They're well made, priced about right and they're as adept on a short commute as they are on all-day rides and rough gravel adventures, thanks to an excellent multi-density chamois.

> Buy now: Le Col Sport Bib Shorts II for £145 from Le Col

2024 Le Col Sport Bib Shorts II - cuff logo.jpg

I have bib shorts for different uses – my dailies, my mucky set and my best shorts saved for special events. The Le Col Sport Bib Shorts II are very much in the everyday category, designed to be good at everything without specialising in any one area.

They sit one level below Le Col's pro level bib shorts, and come without the higher-end performance elements that those shorts have. The Sports are made with more panels, the chamois is designed to be used in various riding positions and prioritise comfort over an aero fit.

Fit

While the fit isn't as aggressive as you'll find on racing bibs, they're not baggy and they don't cause any excess drag.

2024 Le Col Sport Bib Shorts II - back.jpg

As you'd expect from a set of everyday shorts at this price, they're not as compressive as a pair of higher-end bib, but instead they're made up of four panels on each leg, which results in a good fit.

2024 Le Col Sport Bib Shorts II - legs back.jpg

The material is stretchy too, the panelling allowing a full range of movement when you're pedalling, and it copes well with your various lumps and bumps.

2024 Le Col Sport Bib Shorts II - legs front.jpg

They didn't ride up during use either, thanks to the effective silicone grippers around the inside of the hems – and even when I was sweaty they stayed in place.

2024 Le Col Sport Bib Shorts II - cuff gripper.jpg

Chamois

As with any bib shorts, the most important element for comfort is the chamois. This chamois differs from those Le Col uses in its pro-level shorts, as it's designed to be used in various positions rather than the aggressive position of its higher-end shorts.

2024 Le Col Sport Bib Shorts II - chamois.jpg

This comes in the form of a pad with different densities and thicknesses across it, allowing you to shift more easily in the saddle while still maintaining comfort and support. With the kind of riding that 99% of us do, this suits them well, letting you sit up more when you're climbing or shifting a little after hours in the saddle.

The chamois wasn't just comfortable on long road rides, I found it worked equally well on rough gravel-riding excursions.

Upper

The top of the shorts is made from a mesh material that has a bit of stretch to it, but not quite as much as you would expect from bib short straps. This does make them a little more awkward to put on than some other pairs, but it doesn't make too much of a difference.

2024 Le Col Sport Bib Shorts II - straps back.jpg

They also wick well and I found that I could comfortably wear them either by themselves or with an under layer, and they were still breathable and comfortable even when it was particularly hot.

One slight issue is that the mesh continues fairly high up, which made it a little trickier to take a nature break.

2024 Le Col Sport Bib Shorts II - straps detail.jpg

Value

The £145 RRP is about what I'd expect in terms of their features and overall quality – they're very comfortable but without more performance-orientated features such as compression material.

Isadore's Signature Bib Shorts are £20 dearer and have a similar construction and quality, but with some added storage too.

The Santini Karma Evo Delta bib shorts are £20 cheaper and constructed from a similar number of panels, though Sam found that the legs were a little longer than expected.

Our bib shorts buyer's guide covers our top choices at a wide range of prices.

Conclusion

The Le Col Bib Shorts II are more than capable as a pair of everyday shorts – not just in terms of their price, but in how long they're likely to last, their construction and their excellent multi-density chamois. The higher mesh makes nature breaks a little trickier, but that's about the only down side.

> Buy now: Le Col Sport Bib Shorts II for £145 from Le Col

Verdict

A well-made and reliable set of everyday bib shorts that are comfortable on commutes, big days out and gravel rides

road.cc test report

Make and model: Le Col Sport Bib Shorts II

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for

Designed to perform at speed, with the added durability and versatility to handle the everyday grind.

The Sport Bib Shorts II takes the performance technology found in our pro-level collection and distill [sic] it into a short that's more suited to training rides, sportives and everyday outings.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Four-way stretch

Quick-drying

Compressive fit

15-25°C Suitable temperature range

UPF 50+ Sun protection

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

A well-made pair of bib shorts that have strong stitching and a great choice of material.

Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

They were comfortable on long rides, didn't restrict movement and were impressive at wicking away sweat.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

The stitching on the shorts is strong and with logos either printed on the material or stitched, they're not going to degrade with time either.

Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10

Nice close fit, but with excellent stretch that didn't restrict movement.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

The large size I tried fitted as I would have expected from a pair of European bib shorts.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

The chamois is very comfortable for longer and rougher rides, with variable foam density and thickness throughout, so there isn't any chafing either.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

At £145 the price is about what I'd expect for shorts of this quality.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Simple – I chucked them in at 30°C and dried them on the line without issue.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well, I found them comfortable for longer rides and they came across as robust, with effective material and strong material used throughout.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The chamois – it's particularly effective.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The mesh is higher than on some shorts, which makes nature breaks more difficult than they could be.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These are a good pair of bib shorts with a high-quality chamois that's comfortable for long-distance riding, and the price is right.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

Le Col Sport Bib Shorts II - men's 2024
Le Col Sport Bib Shorts II - men's
Le Col 2024
Le Col
George Hill

George is the host of the road.cc podcast and has been writing for road.cc since 2014. He has reviewed everything from a saddle with a shark fin through to a set of glasses with a HUD and everything in between. 

Although, ironically, spending more time writing and talking about cycling than on the bike nowadays, he still manages to do a couple of decent rides every week on his ever changing number of bikes.

Add new comment

2 comments

Avatar
quiff | 2 hours ago
0 likes

I feel it's worth mentioning that, even if £145 RRP is considered about right for these shorts, nobody should ever pay that given the almost permanent discounting / availability of discount codes for Le Col via Strava. 

Avatar
Freddy56 replied to quiff | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Got these at 60% off. Has anyone ever paid retial price with Lecol.? Bib too high so cant pee on a ride, so these are just for turbo.

Latest Comments

 