The Fablecycle Tomahawk commuter shorts are very comfortable on and off the bike, a great choice for everyday wear as well as for cycling. While some shorts aimed at casual cycle commuting have a slightly baggy design, these look and feel pretty smart.
Check out our guide to the best cycling clothes for commuting for more ways to ride to work in comfort and style.
> Buy now: Fablecycle Tomahawk commuter shorts for £85 from Fablecycle
The Tomahawks are practical and functional, with five very usable pockets and fabric that, though not waterproof, does stand up well to small amounts of road spray, and is nice and breathable when the weather is more favourable.
The two regular hip pockets are deep enough to comfortably hold an iPhone 12 or a large wallet, and there are two stretchy cargo pockets with poppers securing the flaps.
You also get a rear pocket with a zip and a Velcro flap over the top.
The waistband includes belt loops, though I found the shorts stayed in place well without the need of a belt. Another handy feature is a little loop on the inside of the waistband, so you can hang them up on a peg.
I wore these shorts out on the trails as well as the road to give them a proper test of comfort and was pleasantly surprised at how much flexibility and movement they offer. They're very soft and comfortable, with a predominantly cotton make-up but stretchy lower legs (they're 62% cotton, 33% viscose and 5% elasthane). The shiny carbon-look front panel isn't attached along the bottom, meaning less restriction when you're shuffling around in the saddle.
They measure up true to size, with enough room to wear padded shorts underneath for longer rides.
They're also comfortable with regular underwear for shorter spins, and off the bike are fine for wearing all day, with a fit that's perfect for many different occasions. The length is pretty much spot on for me, coming down to just above the knee, although they did have a tendency to ride up a little when pedalling in anger. This didn't affect comfort so much, but did mean on occasion they felt like hotpants, briefly.
They're hardwearing and easy to wash at the recommended temperature of 30 degrees – odours and stains don't tend to cling to them. They're quick drying, too, and can also be ironed for a crisp look.
Value & conclusion
At £85 the Tomahawks are just a fiver more than Swrve's Transverse Rambler Belted shorts, another all-day multi-use pair that share many of the same features: deep pockets, stretchy fabric, and the same popper closure.
The Swrves feature an elasticated waist and come with an easy-fastening belt, but their pockets aren't as secure as those on the Tomahawks, and they don't have cargo pockets.
And, as Mike pointed out in his review of the Swrves, they're both a lot less than the now-£139 Chrome Industries Men's Sutros.
In conclusion, the Tomahawks are a great pair of hardwearing shorts, well made and ideal for everyday use.
> Buy now: Fablecycle Tomahawk commuter shorts for £85 from Fablecycle
Verdict
Comfortable and practical shorts, whether you're on the bike or off
Make and model: Fablecycle Tomahawk Commuter Shorts
Size tested: Medium (34in waist)
Tell us what the product is for
They're for commuting and day-to-day wear.
Fablecycle says, "The ultimate cycle commuter shorts designed for comfort and practical needs:
Side pockets to store phone, keys
Cargo pockets on the legs with popper buttons and a stretch opening to quickly stash and retrieve things like a security pass
Secure rear pocket with zip and Velcro pocket flap to secure a wallet
These shorts are designed for all weathers and have enough room to wear padded undershorts. You'll also be able to hang them in the changing room for faster drying with nifty inside the red hanging loop. We've road-tested these extensively on the mean streets of London to give you the best commute ride in the market."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Fablecycle:
62% cotton
33% viscose
5% elastane
5 large pockets
all weather design
red hanging loop
stretchy lower legs
belt loops
popper closure
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Mostly really good performance on and off the bike, just sometimes riding up the leg when pedalling.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
No signs of wear when worn pretty much daily for weeks at a time.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Very comfortable fit; a good blend of baggy and fitted in the right areas.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
About what you'd expect for commuter shorts.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Really comfortable shorts I would happily wear all day.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Around the same price as other shorts of similar design and use, such as the Swrve Transverse Rambler shorts, and a lot less than some.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Machine washed at 30 degrees, with no lasting odours or stains and no fading.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They performed very well, comfortable and practical.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The deep pockets.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The shorts sometimes riding up the leg.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're a fiver more than Swrve's Transverse Rambler Belted shorts, but have more secure pockets, and a lot less than Chrome Industries' Men's Sutros.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A really good pair of shorts which I looked forward to using. They occasionally ride up, but on the whole I'd highly recommended them.
Age: 21 Height: 171cm Weight: 72kg
I usually ride: Windover Bostal My best bike is: Windover Bostal
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, mtb, Gravel and ultra-endurance racing
Add new comment
4 comments
Maybe its me but these are the worst looking shorts I have ever seen.
The pockets make them look like they have come out of a workwear catalog and the shiny "carbon" front piece looks like its come from a pair of no-name £10.99 Amazon specials.
No thanks.
It's not just you
Same. They look like they were sewn from a cheap black woven plastic tarpaulin on the front. Or a bin bag.
I agreed with you until I found these:
https://fablecycle.com/products/excalibur-padded-lycra-shorts