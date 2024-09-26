The Fablecycle Tomahawk commuter shorts are very comfortable on and off the bike, a great choice for everyday wear as well as for cycling. While some shorts aimed at casual cycle commuting have a slightly baggy design, these look and feel pretty smart.

Check out our guide to the best cycling clothes for commuting for more ways to ride to work in comfort and style.

> Buy now: Fablecycle Tomahawk commuter shorts for £85 from Fablecycle

The Tomahawks are practical and functional, with five very usable pockets and fabric that, though not waterproof, does stand up well to small amounts of road spray, and is nice and breathable when the weather is more favourable.

The two regular hip pockets are deep enough to comfortably hold an iPhone 12 or a large wallet, and there are two stretchy cargo pockets with poppers securing the flaps.

You also get a rear pocket with a zip and a Velcro flap over the top.

The waistband includes belt loops, though I found the shorts stayed in place well without the need of a belt. Another handy feature is a little loop on the inside of the waistband, so you can hang them up on a peg.

I wore these shorts out on the trails as well as the road to give them a proper test of comfort and was pleasantly surprised at how much flexibility and movement they offer. They're very soft and comfortable, with a predominantly cotton make-up but stretchy lower legs (they're 62% cotton, 33% viscose and 5% elasthane). The shiny carbon-look front panel isn't attached along the bottom, meaning less restriction when you're shuffling around in the saddle.

They measure up true to size, with enough room to wear padded shorts underneath for longer rides.

They're also comfortable with regular underwear for shorter spins, and off the bike are fine for wearing all day, with a fit that's perfect for many different occasions. The length is pretty much spot on for me, coming down to just above the knee, although they did have a tendency to ride up a little when pedalling in anger. This didn't affect comfort so much, but did mean on occasion they felt like hotpants, briefly.

They're hardwearing and easy to wash at the recommended temperature of 30 degrees – odours and stains don't tend to cling to them. They're quick drying, too, and can also be ironed for a crisp look.

Value & conclusion

At £85 the Tomahawks are just a fiver more than Swrve's Transverse Rambler Belted shorts, another all-day multi-use pair that share many of the same features: deep pockets, stretchy fabric, and the same popper closure.

The Swrves feature an elasticated waist and come with an easy-fastening belt, but their pockets aren't as secure as those on the Tomahawks, and they don't have cargo pockets.

And, as Mike pointed out in his review of the Swrves, they're both a lot less than the now-£139 Chrome Industries Men's Sutros.

In conclusion, the Tomahawks are a great pair of hardwearing shorts, well made and ideal for everyday use.

> Buy now: Fablecycle Tomahawk commuter shorts for £85 from Fablecycle

Verdict

Comfortable and practical shorts, whether you're on the bike or off