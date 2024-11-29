road.cc Cyber Monday cycling deals live blog: 60% off Le Col kit; £520 road bikes at Halfords (and they're even cheaper at Decathlon); £2,300 off Trek Domane; £49 Rapha jerseys; Big Garmin and Bryton deals + loads more

via GIPHY

The frenzy of consumerism that is Black Friday may have passed, but that doesn't mean the bargains are over... of course it's now 'Cyber Monday', a term hastily coined in a boardroom somewhere a few years ago to reflect the shift from fighting over heavily discounted TVs in real life towards madly tapping in card details on a keyboard at 00:01am to get the bargain before those heavily discounted TVs run out. Joy!

With the bike industry going through some turbulent times recently and overstock being an issue, particularly with bikes, from our observations it seems like there are still plenty of opportunities to pick up good deals that you won't find at other times of year, even after the heavy discounting of the past few days. We've given what was our Black Friday blog a spit and polish, checked over the deals we added last week and removed any that no longer stand/the stock has ran out. We'll also be adding shiny new ones throughout the day.

As much as we'd happily live in a Black Friday and Cyber Monday-free world, ultimately, what this all comes down to is that, whisper it quietly, it is actually quite a good time to buy new stuff. Bikes, kit, tech, accessories — you name it and it's probably cheaper today than it has been at any point this year — so, it's kind of our job to tell you when there's great cycling products available at tempting prices.

There's no need to order for the sake of it but that upgrade, bit of winter kit, or Christmas gift idea might well be as cheap as it's ever been. In which case, who are we to tell you not to.

If the deals we've posted aren't genuinely the best around and cheaper than they are at other times of the year, we won't run them. If you find anything we've posted for less, let us know and we'll edit or remove the post.

* You probably guessed, but we have to tell you: we may earn affiliate commission from some of the links you click on this page. Enjoy!