Specialized Align II helmet

The Specialized Align II is a low-cost helmet designed for a wide variety of riding. You wouldn't know it's only £45 – it definitely doesn't scrimp on features. It offers Mips for enhanced protection, the fit is really good, and it looks very stylish too. As with its predecessor, the Align II is a little bit on the weighty side.

The Align II is a sleeker, sportier, more modern-looking helmet than its predecessor, which we reviewed a few years ago. Though it's a bit more expensive this time round, by £15, you now get Mips (Multi-Directional Impact Protection System) included, so it's definitely worth the slight price hike for the added safety.

In studies it's been shown that Mips can help protect against rotational forces caused by angled impacts. According to Specialized, the Align II also earned a 5-Star Virginia Tech Helmet Rating from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

There are loads of classy colour options available, with the usual white, black and high-vis yellow suspects, but Specialized also offers some unique and vibrant colours, such as Gloss Sand, Matte CA White Sage, and Matte Vivid Coral Wild.

The Align II comes in three sizes: S/M (52-56), M/L (56-60), and XL (59-62). That puts me smack bang in the middle, with my 58cm noggin, and the M/L is a really good fit, with only a small amount of adjustment needed from the easy-to-use Headset SX dial to get it just right. Adjusting on the move is easy too – just rotate the dial clockwise or anti-clockwise to tighten or loosen it. It really is simple but effective.

Equally, the chin strap is simple and works really well. It might be basic, but function over form and all that. An elastic piece also keeps any excess strap neatly out of the way.

The Tri-Fix web splitter section under each ear is unchanged from the previous model, and as before it works to connect the helmet straps to the chin strap without having to adjust anything.

The Align II is ever so slightly on the larger side in terms of its shell, so you do notice it's there, unlike some sportier models that almost feel invisible once they're on. That said, it's certainly nothing that would bother you at all once you get riding.

I found it a very comfortable lid, with no pressure points, and the 4th Dimension Cooling System offers plentiful ventilation (unlike the first generation Align). Although my test period on a hybrid bike was mainly at slower speeds, most of the time I was towing a two-year-old and a four-year-old in a double Thule chariot (I worked out that all-in I'm hauling 58kg, not including a lock or any luggage), so I was definitely getting a sweat on, and at no point did I find my airflow to my head an issue. On more relaxed solo rides my head stayed very cool.

The Align II is designed for more relaxed rides, so it's aimed at commuting, days out on towpaths, that kind of thing, though really it looks streamlined and sporty enough to be used for anything, I think. Two curvy reflective strips at the rear of the helmet also make it a good option for low-light or nighttime riding.

The only disadvantage that might present itself on longer rides is the weight – 369g on the road.cc Scales of Truth makes it a bit of a heifer. I can't say it really bothered me at all, but I only ever used the helmet for rides of 20-30 miles maximum. You might find that on longer days in the saddle, or multi-day rides, it's not so comfortable.

Value

As I said earlier, the first generation Specialized Align was cheaper by £15, but a few years have passed since then, and things have moved on – for £45 you still get a lot of helmet for your money. By comparison, the next cheapest all-round helmet with Mips (or any helmet with Mips for that matter) is the Abus Macator MIPS at £69.99. Matt Page found it to be a decent helmet in general, and it's lighter than the Align II, but its ventilation appeared to be a problem.

For slightly less money, £10 to be exact, the Endura Xtract II is a decent looking lid and Matt found it performed well, but it lacks the added safety of Mips.

Overall

Thought it's a bit on the weighty side, there's lots to like about the Align II. As far as I can tell it's one of the cheapest Mips helmets you can buy. It's also great for a variety of riding styles, and there are enough sizes and colours to keep everyone happy.

Verdict

Great value Mips-equipped lid for all kinds of riding, though it's a bit weighty

