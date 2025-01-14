New Spanish law to "protect" cyclists proposes drivers must slow 20km/h below speed limit before overtaking bike riders

Drivers in Spain will be required to adhere to new rules around cyclists, the roads authorities introducing several laws to better protect bike riders on Spanish roads.

The changes for 2025, proposed by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT), were reported by Majorca Daily Bulletin and will no doubt be of interest to British riders heading for future winter training on the island or Spain's mainland.

Perhaps the most striking addition is that motorists will be required to reduce their speed to 20km/h (12mph) below the speed limit when overtaking a cyclist. For example, on a 90km/h road a driver would need to slow to 70km/h to overtake.

The DGT had stated that this is because "the speed difference between the two is already large, so the protection of the weaker forces the speed to be reduced and not increased".

There will be no change to the existing requirement for drivers give cyclists at least 1.5m of space when overtaking. The changes follow on from a 2022 update to the Traffic and Road Safety Law. Failing to give the 1.5m overtaking gap is punishable with a 200-euro fine and up to six penalty points, although the DGT has not said it it is considering increasing the penalties. In urban areas, drivers will be required to keep at least five metres behind cyclists.

The other changes apply to cyclists who will be required to wear reflective or luminous accessories in low-visibility conditions to enable them to be seen from at least 150 metres away. Helmet-wearing is also to be made mandatory for all cyclists in all situations, although this is only a slight tightening from the previous law and removes certain exceptions that previously stood.

In urban areas, cyclists will now be allowed to filter and overtake on either side of vehicles and can ride against the direction of traffic on single-lane one-way streets if the speed limit is 30km/h or less.

The changes to the law come to the context of there having been 90 cyclist deaths in Spain in 2023, a figure that had increased on 2022's number. The DGT hopes the new measures will improve road safety and better protect cyclists, the authority urging coexistance and mutual respect.