DealClincher x Pearson Cycles Black Friday special! Save up to £2,000 on Pearson On And Off e-gravel bikes with carbon frame and range extender

If you’ve been thinking about making the leap to an e-bike then now might be the ideal time, because Pearson Cycles has some unmissable Black Friday deals on its On And Off e-bikes. Perfect for road riders and gravel adventurers alike, these bikes are designed to give you the freedom to explore further and climb steeper without the grind. What’s even better is that Pearson have slashed the prices by up to £2,000 for Black Friday.

With over 160 years of heritage, Pearson Cycles is a name that resonates deeply within the British cycling scene. Pearson Cycles offers a curated range of performance bikes for both road and gravel. Earlier this year, we had the opportunity to review the Pearson Forge, the brand's Performance Endurance model. True to its reputation, the Forge impressed us as a fast, responsive road bike, expertly designed with a rider-first focus on fit and geometry.

Pearson Cycles is now offering an exclusive Black Friday discount deal on its lightweight e-bike range, the On And Off. You can read more about the offers below, but to cut to the chase — you can save £1,500 on the GRX 610 and a mighty £2,000 on the GRX 820 model, both equipped with carbon frames and forks, plus battery range extenders. Don’t forget to check out the rest of Pearson's road and off-road bike range as well as framesets and equipment on the Pearson Cycles website.

Pearson On And Off GRX 820 Mahle X20 350W with range extender and carbon Rock & Roll wheelset, down to £3,865 from £5,865

The Pearson On and Off GRX 820 is a true all-terrain adventurer, blending the speed and efficiency of a road bike with the rugged capability of a gravel machine. Whether you’re tackling grimy gravel trails or cruising on tarmac, this e-bike offers power, precision and comfort for all kinds of rides.

The headliner here is carbon fibre: carbon frame, carbon fork, carbon wheels... you’ve got it all! The GRX 820 weighs just 13kg, making it one of the lightest all-terrain performance e-bikes out there. It’s also paired with Shimano’s GRX 820 12-speed groupset with Satellite shifters, as well as quality hydraulic disc brakes to deliver a smooth, precise and reliable ride on rough terrain or fast descents.

The Pearson GRX 820 is powered by the Mahle X20 Rear Hub motor, equipped with a sleekly integrated 350 Wh internal battery along with a 171 Wh Range Extender, the lightest e-bike rear hub system on the market. A Pulsar One wireless head display gives you all the info you’ll need about the bike’s range and mode. Speaking of modes, there are two standouts: Eco for efficiency during longer rides, and Sport, unleashing the full performance when you’re tackling steep hills or for faster riding.

Pearson On and Off GRX 610 Mahle X20 350W with range extender and DCR Gravel alloy wheelset, down to £3,465 from £4,965

The Pearson On and Off GRX 610 is again aimed at all-terrain performance rides and adventures. It’s very lightweight, weighing just 13.3kgs thanks to the carbon frame and fork, and the 3.2kg Mahle X20 motor with 350Wh battery and range extender.

It comes equipped with DCR Gravel alloy wheels and a Shimano GRX 610 40-tooth groupset, Satellite shifters, disc brakes, a Terra Argo X5 saddle and Pirelli Cinturato Gravel H 700x40c tyres. The geometry is also perfectly balanced, offering comfort on long rides and responsiveness when you need to push the pace. As well as the alloy wheels, the other difference on this model is that you're getting a GRX 610 groupset, which is still 12-speed but made with more affordable parts than the GRX 820 gruppo.

Both of these Pearson bikes look stunning as well, with a navy blue matte finish on the frame, a white fork with Pearson branding, and the iconic rose badge on the head tube.

