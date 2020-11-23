Gore C5 Gore-Tex Infinium Thermo jacket

The C5 Gore-Tex Infinium Thermo Jacket is a soft shell that boasts full windproofing along with water resistance and a high-performance fit. After five weeks of testing, I'm pretty sure this jacket will cover about 90% of my winter riding – it's that good!

Gore says its Infinium products are made for when comfort and performance take priority over waterproofness, which to be honest is the majority of winter. A winter in the UK can be wet, but one thing I've learned from twenty years of riding – with seven of those as a serious commuter – is that it doesn't actually rain as much as you might think.

If you do get caught in a shower, the C5 Infinium has a durable outer coating which is at least water-resistant. Just like the standard C5 Thermo Jersey Jamie recently reviewed, the Infinium has a recommended temperature range of 5-15°C and I'd say that is pretty spot on. At the upper end it's best paired with just a summer baselayer, though.

With a long-sleeve baselayer underneath I've ridden at 2°C and was lovely and warm, so I reckon I could go a touch under freezing in this. I do run quite warm and rarely need to run a jacket over the top of a soft shell, though, even as the temperature drops past -5°C.

Breathability is impressive considering how well the Infinium fabric blocks the wind. Stopping a cooling breeze coming in can often create a bit of a boil in the bag effect, but not here. Gore has achieved a good level of heat transfer unless you're really going for it towards the top end of its temperature range.

At the time of writing, I've just got back from a blustery ride under clear dark skies and the C5 Infinium highlighted how good its windproofing qualities are. I'd gone for non-thermal tights, no overshoes, and thin gloves with each of those letting the chill through. My core and arms were noticeably warmer and the cut of the wind just wasn't getting through.

Speaking of cut, the C5 is shaped for the racer. It's got a slim fit, so if you ain't whippet-thin you'll probably need to size up.

The short front and dropped tail means that you get coverage at the rear with no bunching at the front, and while the arms look a little baggy off the bike, when you're stretched onto the hoods or drops they're spot on.

The wrists are cut at an angle too, which means plenty of coverage to tuck inside your glove but nothing to sit under your palm... it's all about the details.

The zip has a baffle to stop draughts getting through, and a generous zip garage at the top to stop irritation. It's welcome as the C5 has a nice tall neck to stop the wind getting in.

Some jackets like this don't come with pockets, meaning you have to wear a jersey, so I was glad to see a full deck of three running across the back. There's also an integrated valuables pocket.

The pockets are deep – 195mm in the case of the centre one, and 120mm wide – which gives a fair bit of storage for a tool roll, a large phone, or even a thin waterproof jacket.

The two other pockets are quite narrow, though. Still good for storage, but a little tight to get your gloved hands in on the fly. They are angled at least, which does make that restrictive access a little easier.

I can hear the muttering at the back of the class about 'yet another black winter jacket,' but if you ride in the dark Gore has included reflective panels either side of the pockets. They're pretty much invisible by day, but effective once the lights come on.

There's a similar arrangement on the cuffs, which can help to show up your indications, although in reality they'll probably be tucked inside your gloves. If black isn't your thing there is also a dark blue, a bright yellow, or bright orange.

Value

Right then, £169.99 for a coat... I'll have a go at justifying it.

Firstly, it covers such a huge range of weather conditions you're going to get a lot of use out of it. The C5 Infinium both looks and feels very well made too, so you can expect it to last a good few seasons. Work it out on a per minute or per mile ratio and it starts to look like pretty good value.

I was impressed with the Sportful Fiandre Strato Wind Jacket. In fact, it uses Gore's Infinium material for the front and side panels, and costs £155. Meanwhile the Lusso Aqua Pro Extreme Jacket is £164.99, offers similar levels of windproofing and impressive levels of water resistance.

Overall, I really like the Gore C5 Infinium Thermo Jacket. It's one of those Swiss army knife products that covers an awful lot of bases. The close fit keeps your body well covered and comfortable too, so to be honest you can just forget about the thing and enjoy your ride.

Verdict

A one-stop-shop of a jacket for riding into the winter and beyond

