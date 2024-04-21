Fulcrum Speed 42 wheelset

As Campagnolo's in-house wheel brand, Fulcrum's product portfolio certainly has a premium feel about it. The Fulcrum Speed 42 wheels reviewed here are a case in point and have been built to 'offer the best performance in terms of aerodynamics, rolling resistance, lightness and handling, without compromising safety'. It's a bold claim, but I've been using them in a range of conditions and they really do live up to the hype. They're relatively light, carry momentum with ease, and relay all sorts of road feedback to you in spades. For the money, you're going to struggle to find a better all-round wheelset for racing, training, commuting or anything else for that matter.

The Speed 42s are one of the lightest disc brake options relative to their sub-£2,000 price point – there are lighter wheelsets but they'll cost you an extra £1,000 or more – and come in at 60g less than the Speed 40s they replace. Fulcrum claims they weigh 1,410g, and on my scales they were just 10g more than that (650g front, 770g rear), which is impressively close.

As well as being 2mm deeper than before, their inner rim width has been increased from 19mm to 23mm. The arch interface of the rim – where the spokes enter the wheel – has also been widened with a radius of 9.5mm. The external rim width is 29.3mm, which means the Fulcrum Speed 42s are bang up to date with contemporary wheel practices.

The Speed 42s follow the same stealthy design principles as most Fulcrum products, and the result is a beautiful looking wheelset. They're made from a new composite mix of FF100 high-modulus unidirectional fibres, which is evident when the sun hits them. The rims are tattooed with laser-etched graphics that boast the various technologies used in their construction, with acronyms such as DSRC and logos about the USB ceramic hubs, 2-Way Fit System, MoMag technology and C-Lux Mirror Finish rim bed taking pride of place. This collection of glyphs together with the laser-etched Fulcrum logo and silver foiling detailing create a sophisticated and premium appearance.

Like the Speed 25 wheels I reviewed last year, the Speed 42s use a two-way fit hooked system, so they play nicely with both tubeless or a conventional tubed setup. I fitted a new set of 28mm Vittoria Corsa Pros (Fulcrum designed the wheels around 28mm tyres), and setting them up was quick and easy, and carried out with a standard floor pump.

The rim bed uses Fulcrum's MoMag spoke positioning technology which, along with removing the need for rim tape, ensures the nipples are fixed below the sealed rim bed as opposed to drilled through the rim.

The hubs use ceramic Ultra Smooth Bearings, which are claimed to be 50 per cent faster rolling than standard bearings. The freehub body – available in Shimano/SRAM HG11, XDR, and Campagnolo N3W flavours – employs a 36T ratchet system, with a 10-degree angle of engagement.

The wheels are laced together with 24 bladed spokes both front and rear. The front wheel has 16 spokes on the rotor side and eight on the non-rotor side. The rear wheel is built the opposite way, so the higher-count drive side can handle the forces of the transmission.

Performance and handling

The wheels are responsive and roll effortlessly. With the 28mm tyres, the ride quality can be tweaked by lowering the pressures, which heightens communication with the rider above. One word: telepathic.

Their low weight means they are brilliant in the hills and, I suspect, the mountains, too. We don't have much in the way of mountains here in the Surrey Hills but we do have some nasty inclines, and it's here where the Speed 42s impressed me, maintaining speed and momentum and flexing their muscles as all-rounders. In fact, if I didn't know any better I'd have thought these wheels were half their depth – that's how well they dismiss lumpy terrain and thwart crosswinds.

The hubs are exceptional, too. Where the front spins like silk, the rear is pretty much inaudible, offering instant pickup and a light buzz when freewheeling thanks to the 36 points of engagement. There is no delay when you press on the pedals.

And what of the flats and the wind? Having raced the wheels at both Thruxton and Goodwood motor circuits, they hold speed with alacrity and just keep going. While I can't quantify the aerodynamic claims, they sure felt fast when manoeuvring through tight corners and chicanes and built up speed quickly again as soon as the lefts and rights unfolded into perfectly straight tarmac.

Both Thruxton and Goodwood are known for their exposure to the elements, and the Speed 42s handled everything thrown their way in terms of crosswinds and gusts. The 42mm cross-section does little to affect handling predictability and, instead, supplies you with confidence – this holds, even on fast sweeping descents and exposed roads where wind can destroy confidence.

Value

The Fulcrum Speed 42s are some of the best wheels available today. They are stiff and fast in a straight line and roll smoothly thanks to the ceramic bearings, but also balance comfort impressively well given their 42mm rim profiling. The all-round performance is so good I don't see a need to switch between climbing and deep-section crit racing wheels – the Speed 42s are quite at home in both scenarios.

As far as rivals go, they stack up well: the Zipp 353 NSW wheels that Stu reviewed in 2022, for example, are lighter (1,340g) but more expensive (£3,376) and are limited when it comes to tyre size and format given the hookless rim architecture.

And there's the Campagnolo Hyperon Ultra wheels that I reviewed last year. Despite the shared DNA with the Fulcrums, they are also significantly more expensive at £3,200, and though lighter at 1,240g a pair, they are also a little shallower at 37mm deep.

Conclusion

As far as all-round road racing wheels go, the Fulcrum Speed 42s are up there with the very best in class. In fact, having tested dozens of wheels over the past five years I'd go as far as to say these are my favourite set of all time. Of course there are fancier and more established wheel marques, but if you're serious about your riding I'd encourage you to consider the Speed 42s.

Sure, they are not what you'd call affordable, but they can be used every day and in all conditions without fear of ruining them – trust me, I tested them through one of the hottest summers and wettest winters on UK record and they've come out the other side as good as when they arrived for testing.

You would, however, expect wheels of this nature and at this price point to come standard with a crash replacement policy, so the lack of any comprehensive cover does let the package down a little – though there is a limited two-year manufacturer's warranty that will repair or replace any components deemed defective.

Apart from that, though, the downsides are limited. Where do I sign? I'll take a pair.

Verdict

Superb wheels that balance aerodynamics with lightweight performance – one of the best options, if you look after them