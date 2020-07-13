The Rapha Core Lightweight jersey performs impressively well in high temperatures. Its two ultralight fabrics supply great ventilation, build quality is impressive and it has Rapha's distinctive look and feel – but compared to the close cut of the rest of the jersey, the sleeves could be tightened up slightly.

Rapha's Core range, launched in 2016, was billed as more affordable but featuring the same Rapha quality. The new 2020 Core jersey – there's a standard Core and this Lightweight Core summer version – is £15 cheaper than the original Core and nudges the price-to-performance slider up even further. It's great news for label-conscious riders who are also budget conscious and, since this jersey actually does feature the same Rapha quality as the more expensive jerseys, Rapha gets to keep its reputation as a status brand.

Other summer jerseys I've reviewed recently, such as the Le Col Sport II and the Shimano Climbers Jersey, have more relaxed rather than aero fits for comfortable, all-day riding. The Rapha Lightweight Core jersey is closer fitting than those two (all three tested in size medium) except for the sleeves, which don't have the tightness or the silicone grippers to stop them from riding up when in the bike position.

Nick Cox found a similar scenario with the Rapha Men's Pro Team Training jersey, saying that he found the sleeves 'very slightly baggy, not helped by the silky elastic material of the cuff, which doesn't have any element of grip to it'. Possibly Rapha cuts its jerseys for riders with bigger guns than road.cc's reviewers, so it's worth checking that out if you can, or maybe we just need to shut up and pump more iron.

I was happy with the close but flattering fit of the torso (I am 178cm and 68kg, not me in the pics), the neck was exactly right zipped up to the top and the pockets were at the right height, so I was certain with the medium I had the correct size.

The construction of the jersey is just right for the long, hot, midsummer riding it's designed for. Two lightweight fabrics – a mesh front and sleeves for efficient ventilation, with a slightly denser knit on the back for UV protection, according to Rapha – do a great job of simultaneously letting in the airflow and not holding onto moisture. I wore it in the hottest days of the June heatwave without a baselayer and felt comfortable riding hard, never overheating. Although it excels above 20°C, I would also argue that you could wear it in temperatures in the high teens with a baselayer if you were worried about getting enough use out of it.

It comes in five colours, all of them familiar Rapha shades including black, all with the trademark white armband.

Despite the fabric being very lightweight, there's no danger of pocket sag. The three rear pockets are well supported thanks to the good fit of the jersey's torso; the 100% polyester fabric (with no elastane component) is bulge resistant and a double row of stitching at the bottom of each pocket (the gusset) ensures sleek lines even when loaded.

As I mentioned, the pockets are at the right height and deep enough. Some might criticise them for not having a zipped valuables compartment but I prefer to use the Velopac PhonePac which means I don't have to worry about whether I've remembered to do up a zip pocket.

And finally, at the bottom of the jersey, a really nice, wide band with a silicone gripper holds the jersey securely at the waist. If the sleeves had been designed like that, this jersey might have been looking at a perfect score.

Conclusion

There's no doubting the great value for money the Rapha Core Lightweight jersey offers. Scrolling down the list of jerseys we reviewed recently, only Altura and dhb undercut it. Both the Shimano Climbers Jersey and the Le Col Sport II mentioned above are priced higher, and there are no obvious compromises made to bring it in at such a low price point.

> Buyer’s Guide: 25 of the best summer cycling jerseys

You could argue that we don't get enough hot, humid days in the UK to warrant a special, very light summer jersey and it's true the standard Rapha Core jersey is probably more of an all-rounder – but for midsummer heatwave-type riding or riding abroad in the mountains, the Core Lightweight does exactly what it's designed to do. If the sleeves fit you, you're quids in.

Verdict

Great-performing, lightweight summer jersey, but check the fit of the sleeves

