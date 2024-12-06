Surrey Police and Crime Commissioner denounces “full-Sky-replica-kit cyclists” riding “three or four abreast in front of me” and “ignoring red lights” – and says cyclists “don’t contribute in vehicle taxes”

While Surrey’s Roads Policing unit has gained a reputation over the years for debunking anti-cycling myths perpetuated by angry drivers – such as those surrounding riding two abreast, road tax, and ‘holding up’ traffic – it appears the message hasn’t got through to the county’s police and crime commissioner.
In a lifestyle article for the Guardian this week, Conservative politician Lisa Townsend claimed that “full-Sky-replica-kit Sunday cyclists” ignore red lights, cycle four abreast, and don’t deserve better infrastructure because they don’t pay “vehicle taxes”.
Townsend was appearing in the Guardian’s regular ‘Dining across the divide’ feature, which pits two people from different ends of the political spectrum together over a meal, during which they discuss the issues du jour.
Lisa Townsend
In this week’s edition, Townsend, who replaced David Munro as Surrey’s Police and Crime Commissioner in 2021 before being re-elected this year, was paired with “left-leaning” human rights consultant David.
After discussing Rachel Reeves’ Budget, approaches to crime, and the drawbacks of tribal politics, talk eventually turned to cycling.
“David is half Dutch, and he talked about how terrible our cycling infrastructure is,” Townsend said after the dinner.
“I know it’s not great, but it would never be a political priority for me to give cyclists better infrastructure, particularly when they don’t contribute in vehicle taxes.”
She continued: “I’m not anti-cyclist. I’m anti the full-Sky-replica-kit Sunday cyclists who ignore red lights and drive three or four abreast in front of me.”
Responding to Townsend’s curious “not anti-cyclist” stance, David questioned her understanding of the UK’s implementation of Vehicle Excise Duty, the levy commonly mislabelled as ‘road tax’.
> 'Road tax' is coming... but not for cyclists
“Road tax for bicycles is unworkable. Bikes do use roads, but so do pedestrians, and dogs,” he noted.
“I recently got a hybrid car and the tax is very low. By that logic, if you’re reducing what’s paid for polluting vehicles to pretty negligible amounts for hybrids and electric cars, what would you charge for a bike? How would you enforce it?”
As noted above, Townsend’s attitude towards cyclists appears at odds with the reputation garnered by Surrey’s Roads Policing team, earning praise from cyclists for its active presence on Twitter, where it often challenged the kind of anti-cycling claims made by their Police and Crime Commissioner in the Guardian this week.
> Surrey Police suggest Twitter user is ‘too childish to drive’ in response to criticism of its close pass operation
In 2017, the force was applauded by cyclists for publishing a video instructing drivers on how to overtake cyclists safely, while in the same year it responded to one motorist’s criticism of a close pass operation by witheringly concluding that they were “too childish to drive”.
And in 2022, the roads policing team’s social media team conducted an experiment by running two polls asking drivers how long they spend on average a week stuck in traffic caused by other drivers and cyclists respectively, in a bid to highlight the often hypocritical claims made by motorists – like Townsend – that people on bikes are constantly ‘holding them up’.
However, the force’s standing among cyclists has taken a bit of hit in recent years, after a Freedom of Information request in May 2023 revealed that 80 percent of the almost 1,000 motorists accused of close passing a cyclist in Surrey over a 15-month spell were issued with warning letters, with only three being prosecuted.
Surrey Police responded to those figures by claiming that “in the majority of cases, issuing a warning letter is the most appropriate course of action”, due to the “evidential viability” of the submitted videos and the “associated threat, harm, and risk” of the driving offence committed.
The force also told road.cc that it “regularly” receives video submissions of alleged driving offences “from the same people”, and called on those who frequently submit close pass clips to “engage with us further and work together to tackle” issues around road safety.
> “Red lights mean stop for all road users”: Police post video of cyclist “flagrantly contravening multiple red lights” – but some say fined rider was “enhancing his safety” and avoiding “going shoulder to shoulder with two-tonne vehicles”
Earlier this year, the Surrey RoadSafe account also came in for some (albeit short-lived) criticism after it shared edited footage of cyclists fined for riding through red lights. In January, a video was posted showing a group ride of four cyclists at a junction in Esher, the footage being widely shared on social media and online.
As the riders made the right turn a police vehicle was being driven just behind, the driver rolling up to the stop line as the group turned across the junction, the police following moments before the group was stopped and issued fixed penalty notices.
Some, including a lawyer from Leigh Day law firm, questioned why the video was “unnecessarily cropped to show the cyclists already passed the stop line and not crossing this when the light is red?”
However, Surrey Police released the full unedited footage a day later, leading lawyer Rory McCarron to comment: “Thank you for showing the whole video. Justified FPN, no excuse. A lesson learned to the cyclists (and maybe the poster of the original video). Whilst this isn’t fatal 5, your work generally is applauded.”
And just last week, the force once again shared footage of the moment two cyclists riding metres in front of a Surrey Police vehicle were spotted jumping a red light, before being stopped and issued a fixed penalty notice, with the force telling its followers on social media that “red means stop”.
Goebels, Hitler's popaganda minister flat out said, that no mattter how outrageous, inspite of evidence, if a lie is repeated loud enough and long enough, it will eventually be believed
It doesn't have to be very loud or frequent for the police and legal process to accept pro-offender propaganda, especially where annoying cyclists are concerned
My opinion is that most horse riders, like most cyclists, are sensible and amenable people. The same cannot be said of most drivers. However, some of the riders have adopted the DM anti-cyclist position and assume the right to make imperious demands from what they see as their rightful physical and moral high ground. I recall labouring up a steep hill, towing my trailer, on the Pennine Bridleway when I encountered a rider coming towards. The horse baulked and stopped, and the rider berated me. I think it was a posh accent, but I might be imagining that. She thought I should have got off and waited for her to pass and claimed that my little flag mounted behind the trailer had upset the horse. There are many more frightening sights for a horse than an oncoming cyclist travelling very slowly
When was the last time she rode a bike on a road next to angry drivers like herself? Either never or it was so long ago she's forgotten what it's like.
PS How roads are paid for, maintained, and which methods of transport cause all the damage and death should be part of the driving theory test.
When road.cc reports on disinformed rants against cycling, I sometimes wonder whether there's an AI-filter, only letting unhealthy looking tories get through - of the kind that should pay more "road-wear-tax" not just for the 'political' weight they carry...
Are these people pre-selected or do they really all look alike???
Go give her some feedback https://x.com/_lisa_townsend
Is she on that white-supremacist platform? Sounds about right for someone involved with the police.
My letter to Surrey PCC
Dear Ms Townsend
Having read your Guardian article (Dining Across the Divide - 06/12/24), in which you set out your opinions on a variety of topics, I am slightly aghast at your comments relating to cycling.
Whilst you will undoubtedly respond that these were personal opinions, they repeat anti-cycling stereotypes and inaccurate information relating to the funding of road infrastructure. Why for example, should cyclists not enjoy wearing appropriate clothing and ride (not drive) 3 or 4 abreast? You also repeat the tired claim that they jump red lights. Yet strangely, you seem largely ignorant of your own 'Police and Crime Plan', in which you identify that, "Our roads carry over 60% more than the national average amount of traffic. High profile cycle events in recent years, coupled with the beauty of the countryside, have made the Surrey Hills a destination point for cyclists and walkers as well as off-road vehicles, motorcycles and horse riders" You also state that, "Our roads, footpaths and bridleways are vibrant and open Surrey up to economic prosperity as well as leisure opportunities."
As I understand, 742 people were seriously injured on Surrey Roads in 2023, with 28 deaths. Can you advise the proportion of those caused by cyclists? Moreover, are you aware that on one stretch of non-motorway roads in Surrey, over 18,000 motorists were caught speeding in a single year. It would be interesting to have your comments in relation to this non-compliance of road traffic regulations. As for jumping red lights, I would be interested to receive information from your office as to how many morists have been fined for this offence compared to cyclists. The last information that I can find is from 2015 and indicates that two roads in Surrey were in the top 20 for this offence, with over 1,500 motorists fined for this offence.
In terms of taxing cyclists, you will be aware (perhaps not) that road tax does not exist and that vehicle excise duty is a general taxation and does not directly contribute to road infrastructure. Take for example, the M25 improvements in Wisley, a scheme that will cost £317 million. Can you let me know how this has been funded directly by motorists? In fact, non-motorists will have contributed to this infrastructure project and one may question why they should have done so, not least to ease the congestion created by the 60% higher volume of motorists that use Surrey roads (your figures not mine). Perhaps if there were more cyclists (the ones that contribute to the economic prosperity of the county - again, your words), these congestion pressures would be eased and damage to the roads would not require Surrey County Council to invest an additional £300 million on road repairs over the next 5 years.
In short, as an elected official, your comments and inability to grasp simple facts in relation to both taxation and policing are worrying. The fact that you are simply parroting the misconceptions of the anti-cycling brigade and presenting them as if they are fact would lead me to conclude that you are unfit to hold the office that you do. In this regard,I look forward to receiving your response.
Slightly aghast?
"I know it’s not great but it would never be a political priority for me to give non-smokers better healthcare, particularly when they don’t contribute in cigarette taxes."
She sounds like a twitter troll. I wonder what car she drives? It would be deliciously ironic if it were a zero tax EV - anyone know a way to find this out? Also I wonder what she thinks abour Surrey Police's fleet of EVs? I look forward to her introducing a policy that they must yield to any "road tax" paying real motorists.
She's a prize winning idiot - not least for failing to realise that the cyclists riding "three or four abreast" still take up less road space than she does driving her vehicle with no-one else in it.
A pity there wasn't time to drill into when and where and if this actually happened.
(Local Facebook horse rider "I'm against cycling because of what happened to my friend 2 years ago")
Horse riders always seem so arrogant and entitled.
To say nothing of prejudiced and bigoted
... oh, wait.
Oh, the irony in a Police and Crime Commissioner pontificating on wasting taxpayer money. Although I suppose in this instance it's actually a relief that PCCs cannot influence police operational matters.
Let's face it, the Police and Crime Commissioner "job" was invented to give party members who are so utterly and completely useless that they couldn't even make it as an MP or a regional mayor, something to do that'll "earn" them their eventual "rightful" place in the House of Lords.
I saw someone in full Sky kit once. Sky jersey. Sky bibs. All the gear, I thought; bit much, I thought. Then I saw the branded helmet. And the Pinarello. And the Racing Jackets. It was G.
Reminds me of an incident about 10 years ago. I saw a group of about 200 men in lycra team kits ,riding about 10 abreast on the A6108 near Ripon. They were even occupying the opposite carriageway, as well as ignoring red traffic lights. There was a fleet of cars stuck behind them for miles, unable to pass. I was incensed when I found out that it was stage 1 of the Tour de France, and that most of the cyclists were foreign and didn't pay road tax.
A person oblivious to anything beyond the puerile Torygraph-installed prejudices & intolerances she sucks up each day then repeats like an automaton. Comes with other associated preferences that involve various cruelties as well as distain for "the other":
"Lisa: The food was fantastic, the chef did a lovely mixture from the menu for starters, then I had veal. David looked like somebody who, you know, lives in Surrey – a person I’d be friends with".
"Voting record Conservative – Lisa has been a party member since she was 17."
A tortured-calf eating woman who likes only people just like herself and will employ any alternative-facts available to demonise whatever and whoever The Spiv Party tells her to. Been that way since she was 17.
Bottled blighter-barmpot bonehead ........ . 89 guineas a quote, 25 extra for a pic showing vacuous ingratiating gurn.
Most people who go through red traffic lights are pedestrians. Most people who go through red traffic lights and kill somebody are motor vehicle users. The people who go through red traffic lights and get the most complaints from pedestrians, motor vehicle users and the media are cyclists.
Of course, going through a red traffic light as a pedestrian is not (in the UK) an offence, unlike the other two.
Just to be a smartarse, I would note that "jaywalking" IS an offence in Northern Ireland, and could include crossing against a red man.
"it would never be a political priority for me to give cyclists better infrastructure...". Dear Lord.
No, I mean who'd want to protect the vulnerable & make roads safer? (they're not just for cars dear). Not when "they" are in front of me sometimes. How dare anybody hold me up (even though in the grand scheme of things they're probably not).
It seems an odd thing to say. Surely her priority should be road safety. Politicing shouldn't really come in to it.
What about all those schools that they keep building along with all of those highly paid teachers that get almost as much time off as Gregg Wallace's agent? I have it on good authority that NONE of those kids has ever paid tax. And then they've got the cheek to want us to slow down whilst we drive past - who do they think we are, some kind of priest?
Look, I'm not anti-education, I just don't want to waste perfectly good tax money on non-tax-payers.
Traffic lights? What are they for? All they do is turn red (then become established) and stop me?! Not being funny but we spend tax on this? That wouldn't be a political priority for me...
Other people? In front of me? Not being funny - but they wouldn't be a priority for me.
Lisa, l hate to feel.that l need to educate you, but l do not contribute to any form of road tax either, and l drive two cars (as well as cycle for local journeys). Of course that is putting aside that Churchill ended the Road Fund License.
Of course we are all paying massive amounts for repair of the roads, even if we are part of the nearly 1/4 of the population who have no use of a car at all. And actually, anyone cycling is avoiding becoming a drain on the NHS by staying healthy, and drastically reducing the potential of becoming a drain on their district council through care costs as a result of becoming ill through inactivity.
I just saw this post on the BBC, and thought...
1/ it's about time some diversion of funds went in the other direction
2/ Do folks not realise that more active travel means less traffic which means less damage to the roads...?
3/ Why do folks never want to look at the bigger picture?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9wlk45lvn7o.amp
