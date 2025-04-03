He's ready! Tadej Pogačar blitzes iconic Paris-Roubaix Strava KOMs during 200km recon of cobbles... and then rides to Flanders for Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg + more on the live blog

How it started:
How it finished:
To be a fly on the wall with Visma-Lease a Bike last night. The team so dominant in the classics so recently has fallen on tougher times and went into yesterday's Dwars door Vlaanderen under pressure to get back to winning ways before Flanders and Roubaix. There's a quite enormous amount of scrutiny and expectation from the Belgian press and fans around Wout van Aert, a generational talent who was expected to follow Tom Boonen's footsteps and win all the classics (multiple times).
Now 30 and Van Aert is still missing a Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix title from his palmares and, having spent the entire spring thus far at altitude in preparation for the big ones, suffered a slow return to the cobbles at E3 Saxo Classic last Friday. It's to all that context, and with Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar absent, that Van Aert and Visma-Lease a Bike went into yesterday's race needing a win to hush the noise. You all know what happened next...
The other two Visma riders in the four-man break were honest in their interviews afterwards, Matteo Jorgenson calling it "the wrong decision" to ride for a sprint, Tiesj Benoot adding that "in hindsight, it was a stupid decision".
The Belgian told Eurosport's cameras afterwards: "I think we wanted Wout so badly to win after everything that happened last year [DdV the race where Van Aert suffered a horror crash that ruled him out of the rest of the classics season].
"Consequently, we took too much risk to bring Powless to the sprint. In hindsight, it was a stupid decision. Of course, it escalated. Matteo had won last year. I had spent three weeks on Mount Teide with Wout, and maybe I wanted him to win more than winning myself. But we should have made a different decision."
When asked about what Van Aert told him after the race, Benoot said: "Those are words I cannot repeat on camera. We regret it, but we rode strongly for the first time this spring. We made a difference like we have done in the past. So I am also proud, which gives me confidence, although we will feel more in the coming days than we do now."
Credit where it's due for the honesty in what must have been the worst interviews of their careers. In a weird way, you get the feeling now that the cycling public want Van Aert to win Flanders or Roubaix more than ever, even if yesterday didn't help the immense scrutiny in Belgium.
Soudal Quick-Step's admin had some fun at least.
Demi Vollering took to Instagram afterwards to pen some thoughts too:
Yep, I was also laughing a bit when I first heard and then saw that Visma lost while being in the break with three, but after watching it back once more and hearing Wout's interview, I changed my mind.
We should not forget that we are all human. We love a bit of drama. We love underdog stories. Wout is human as well. This guy has been through a lot! And everyone has had their opinion about him. We all judge too early, especially too easily. We are tempted to forget everything he has been through, and we probably don't even know half of it because we cannot look inside his head or understand what it does to him mentally.
Hearing him say that he was egoistic and that it is not who he is was painful for me, because we forget so easily what stress, doubt, and all the mess thrown at him actually do to him. For me, it is completely understandable that he lost himself a bit.
When people have so much to say about you, it is easy to start feeling lost. And it is probably something you do not even notice. It creeps in very quietly. You train a bit harder, focus a bit more, and before you know it, you are lost in your rituals, running on autopilot, trying to prove everyone wrong, trying to get just a bit closer to your dreams.
And before you know it, you make the wrong decisions and you cramp up. Maybe it was not the body. Maybe it was the mind that got too excited. But you did not stay true to yourself, so this win was not meant to be. It is a lesson. A wake up call for Visma and Wout, but not just for them. It is a lesson and a wake up call for all of us.
He is human. We are all human. I think I have been in his situation. You think you are making the right decisions, but under too much pressure, under too much focus, you cannot see it any more. And we will never realise it in that very moment…
