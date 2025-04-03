Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

He's ready! Tadej Pogačar blitzes iconic Paris-Roubaix Strava KOMs during 200km recon of cobbles... and then rides to Flanders for Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg + more on the live blog

Another sunny live blog on the way, with Dan Alexander in the hot seat for all your cycling news, reaction, silliness, and more as we edge towards the weekend
Thu, Apr 03, 2025 09:15
4
He's ready! Tadej Pogačar blitzes iconic Paris-Roubaix Strava KOMs during 200km recon of cobbles... and then rides to Flanders for Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg + more on the live blogTadej Pogačar Paris-Roubaix recon
07:54
He's ready! Tadej Pogačar blitzes iconic Paris-Roubaix Strava KOMs during 200km recon of cobbles... and then rides to Flanders for Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg

Is there a more ominous sight in cycling?

Tadej Pogačar Paris-Roubaix recon

No, not the new merch... Tadej Pogačar smashing iconic cobbled Strava KOMs in training ahead of the world champion's tilt at the Flanders-Roubaix double this month. What's more, once the Hell of the North recon was done he pushed on over the border and took in the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg too, completing his 212km at an average speed of 37.6km/h. 

Pogi doesn't upload his rides to Strava as much these days, but this one was — a warning shot to the rest of the peloton, Mathieu van der Poel and Co.?

We already knew he could ride the Roubaix cobbles, his exploits on the Tour de France stage back in 2022 evidence enough of that, so nobody should be surprised the UAE Team Emirates star can set some blistering times in training, the big test will come in the chaos of next Sunday's fight for position, crash fest, mechanical madness and puncture lottery... although given these times, Pogačar will be confident.

The world champ casually swept up the Strava KOMs for Auchy-lez-Orchies, Mons-en-Pévèle and Gruson, setting the second fastest time (one second off Wout van Aert's 2023 best set mid-race) on the iconic Carrefour de l'Arbre. He's ready.

On the Arenberg, Pogačar set a PR but didn't trouble the fastest times on Strava, although maybe he was just more bothered about getting the shot, this video later uploaded to his Instagram.

L'Équipe were on the ground to see it go down. How good do those rainbow bands look on the cobbles?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by L'Équipe (@lequipe)

Once he was done with Roubaix, Pogačar headed on to Flanders, finishing his ride with the double ascent of the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg because... why not when your name's Tadej Pogačar? No big efforts here, 'just' his third fastest time up the Kwaremont, flying up the famous climb at close to 30km/h. See? No big efforts.

 

After that it was on to Waregem where Dwars door Vlaanderen had ended earlier in the day. He probably thought he could win that too if he got there quick enough... the next two weeks are going to be absolutely brilliant, aren't they? 

09:04
"It was a stupid decision": No punches pulled as Visma-Lease a Bike left to dissect Dwars door Vlaanderen debacle

How it started:

Neilson Powless wins 2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen vs Visma-Lease a Bike

How it finished:

Neilson Powless wins 2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen vs Visma-Lease a Bike

To be a fly on the wall with Visma-Lease a Bike last night. The team so dominant in the classics so recently has fallen on tougher times and went into yesterday's Dwars door Vlaanderen under pressure to get back to winning ways before Flanders and Roubaix. There's a quite enormous amount of scrutiny and expectation from the Belgian press and fans around Wout van Aert, a generational talent who was expected to follow Tom Boonen's footsteps and win all the classics (multiple times).

Now 30 and Van Aert is still missing a Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix title from his palmares and, having spent the entire spring thus far at altitude in preparation for the big ones, suffered a slow return to the cobbles at E3 Saxo Classic last Friday. It's to all that context, and with Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar absent, that Van Aert and Visma-Lease a Bike went into yesterday's race needing a win to hush the noise. You all know what happened next...

Neilson Powless wins 2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen vs Visma-Lease a Bike

The other two Visma riders in the four-man break were honest in their interviews afterwards, Matteo Jorgenson calling it "the wrong decision" to ride for a sprint, Tiesj Benoot adding that "in hindsight, it was a stupid decision".

The Belgian told Eurosport's cameras afterwards: "I think we wanted Wout so badly to win after everything that happened last year [DdV the race where Van Aert suffered a horror crash that ruled him out of the rest of the classics season].

"Consequently, we took too much risk to bring Powless to the sprint. In hindsight, it was a stupid decision. Of course, it escalated. Matteo had won last year. I had spent three weeks on Mount Teide with Wout, and maybe I wanted him to win more than winning myself. But we should have made a different decision."

> Absolute scenes at Dwars door Vlaanderen! Neilson Powless 'does a Stannard' and shocks the world by beating Wout van Aert in three-on-one sprint and derailing dominant Visma-Lease a Bike display

When asked about what Van Aert told him after the race, Benoot said: "Those are words I cannot repeat on camera. We regret it, but we rode strongly for the first time this spring. We made a difference like we have done in the past. So I am also proud, which gives me confidence, although we will feel more in the coming days than we do now."

Credit where it's due for the honesty in what must have been the worst interviews of their careers. In a weird way, you get the feeling now that the cycling public want Van Aert to win Flanders or Roubaix more than ever, even if yesterday didn't help the immense scrutiny in Belgium.

Soudal Quick-Step's admin had some fun at least.

DDV 2025 meme Soudal Quick-Step

Demi Vollering took to Instagram afterwards to pen some thoughts too:

Yep, I was also laughing a bit when I first heard and then saw that Visma lost while being in the break with three, but after watching it back once more and hearing Wout's interview, I changed my mind.

We should not forget that we are all human. We love a bit of drama. We love underdog stories. Wout is human as well. This guy has been through a lot! And everyone has had their opinion about him. We all judge too early, especially too easily. We are tempted to forget everything he has been through, and we probably don't even know half of it because we cannot look inside his head or understand what it does to him mentally.

Hearing him say that he was egoistic and that it is not who he is was painful for me, because we forget so easily what stress, doubt, and all the mess thrown at him actually do to him. For me, it is completely understandable that he lost himself a bit.

When people have so much to say about you, it is easy to start feeling lost. And it is probably something you do not even notice. It creeps in very quietly. You train a bit harder, focus a bit more, and before you know it, you are lost in your rituals, running on autopilot, trying to prove everyone wrong, trying to get just a bit closer to your dreams.

And before you know it, you make the wrong decisions and you cramp up. Maybe it was not the body. Maybe it was the mind that got too excited. But you did not stay true to yourself, so this win was not meant to be. It is a lesson. A wake up call for Visma and Wout, but not just for them. It is a lesson and a wake up call for all of us.

He is human. We are all human. I think I have been in his situation. You think you are making the right decisions, but under too much pressure, under too much focus, you cannot see it any more. And we will never realise it in that very moment…

08:55
"So very sad": road.cc reader reaction to news Brixton Cycles to close
Brixton Cycles fundraiser

> Iconic London bike shop Brixton Cycles closes citing "rising costs and brutal economic climate"

Many of you shared memories of Brixton Cycles, the iconic South London cycling institution which yesterday announced that it would be closing its doors permanently.

On Facebook, Mike Woof commented: "It's a real shame. I've been a regular customer for decades. I've bought three bikes from there over the years for myself and my sons and I've been in countless times for this and that as well as to have bike servicing or repair work done."

Rome73: "Even those of us in North London, who rarely have cause to go sarf of the river, will mourn the loss of Brixton Cycles."

OldRidgeback: "I bought my first MTB at Brixton Cycles decades ago and it's still in use as my hack. I've also bought bikes from there for my sons. I've had repairs and service work done there and bought many sets of lights, brake blocks, tubes and tyres as well. It'll be a big loss to the local cycling community, the BMX club included. Brixton Cycles was more than just a shop."

Rendel Harris: "Been living in the area 30 years now and Brixton Cycles (and local riders wearing their famed Rastafarian colours jersey) has been an iconic part of the local culture in all that time. I cycle past their store every morning, it'll be like losing a tooth not to have it there any longer."

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

Add new comment

4 comments

Avatar
HarrogateSpa | 42 min ago
0 likes

Is it possible for Strava KOMs to be 'iconic'?

Avatar
mdavidford replied to HarrogateSpa | 21 min ago
0 likes

Of course - you just need to resize them to ~25x25 px

Avatar
Miller replied to HarrogateSpa | 18 min ago
0 likes
HarrogateSpa wrote:

Is it possible for Strava KOMs to be 'iconic'?

If the sector itself is iconic, and PR cobbled sectors definitely are for road cyclists, then by extension, yes.

Avatar
mctrials23 replied to HarrogateSpa | 7 min ago
0 likes

I don't see why not. If we are going by the parlance of the youth these days then your gran going down the shops is iconic. Even by the standard definition I wouldn't say it excludes famous strava segments. 

Latest Comments

 