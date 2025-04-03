He's ready! Tadej Pogačar blitzes iconic Paris-Roubaix Strava KOMs during 200km recon of cobbles... and then rides to Flanders for Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg + more on the live blog

How it started:

How it finished:

To be a fly on the wall with Visma-Lease a Bike last night. The team so dominant in the classics so recently has fallen on tougher times and went into yesterday's Dwars door Vlaanderen under pressure to get back to winning ways before Flanders and Roubaix. There's a quite enormous amount of scrutiny and expectation from the Belgian press and fans around Wout van Aert, a generational talent who was expected to follow Tom Boonen's footsteps and win all the classics (multiple times).

Now 30 and Van Aert is still missing a Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix title from his palmares and, having spent the entire spring thus far at altitude in preparation for the big ones, suffered a slow return to the cobbles at E3 Saxo Classic last Friday. It's to all that context, and with Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar absent, that Van Aert and Visma-Lease a Bike went into yesterday's race needing a win to hush the noise. You all know what happened next...

The other two Visma riders in the four-man break were honest in their interviews afterwards, Matteo Jorgenson calling it "the wrong decision" to ride for a sprint, Tiesj Benoot adding that "in hindsight, it was a stupid decision".

The Belgian told Eurosport's cameras afterwards: "I think we wanted Wout so badly to win after everything that happened last year [DdV the race where Van Aert suffered a horror crash that ruled him out of the rest of the classics season].

"Consequently, we took too much risk to bring Powless to the sprint. In hindsight, it was a stupid decision. Of course, it escalated. Matteo had won last year. I had spent three weeks on Mount Teide with Wout, and maybe I wanted him to win more than winning myself. But we should have made a different decision."

> Absolute scenes at Dwars door Vlaanderen! Neilson Powless 'does a Stannard' and shocks the world by beating Wout van Aert in three-on-one sprint and derailing dominant Visma-Lease a Bike display

When asked about what Van Aert told him after the race, Benoot said: "Those are words I cannot repeat on camera. We regret it, but we rode strongly for the first time this spring. We made a difference like we have done in the past. So I am also proud, which gives me confidence, although we will feel more in the coming days than we do now."

Credit where it's due for the honesty in what must have been the worst interviews of their careers. In a weird way, you get the feeling now that the cycling public want Van Aert to win Flanders or Roubaix more than ever, even if yesterday didn't help the immense scrutiny in Belgium.

Soudal Quick-Step's admin had some fun at least.

Demi Vollering took to Instagram afterwards to pen some thoughts too: