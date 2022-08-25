‘Get rid of the bike lane, drivers keep hitting the kerb!’: More genius anti-cycle lane arguments; “Car culture machine”: SUV reviewer drives on cycle lane, over bollards; Not your usual feedback from a passing motorist + more on the live blog

How not to review a car in 2022 (or ever, really):

The car culture media machine in all its glory. Running over bollards ✔️

Driving in the bike lane

Driving on the sidewalk ✔️

Driving over curbs✔️

Driving over medians ✔️

Hilarious reference to hitting pedestrians ✔️ "A street legal trophy truck." pic.twitter.com/u0uaQCAe4R — Tom Flood (@tomflood1) August 24, 2022

Now, I realise that road.cc’s readers aren’t necessarily the target audience for a review of an arrogantly-sized American quasi-monster truck, but even so, this YouTube appraisal – conducted by automotive lifestyle company Hagerty’s Jason Cammisa – surely takes the biscuit when it comes to romanticising the damaging excesses of car culture.

In the video, which is almost certainly aimed at six-year-olds, Cammisa nonchalantly drives the new Ford Bronco Raptor (comfortably the size of your average English village) up kerbs, on the pavement, and in cycle lanes, ticking off the flexi bollards designed to protect vulnerable road users as he goes.

Perhaps he thought he was driving in Stoke-on-Trent?

The next time your DOT refers to this as a “protected” bike lane… https://t.co/8JfmtH2Oxp — Queen Anne Greenways (@QAGreenways) August 25, 2022

Cammisa then adds insult to bollard injury by casually making jokes about striking pedestrians, that you wouldn’t be able to see anyway from your twenty-foot-high cockpit.

“The off-road ability may be something people don’t actually use, but it pays huge dividends in the real word,” he casually says, sipping on a Slurpee as another bollard bites the dust.

“The Bronco Raptor hits the same potholes, kerbs and pedestrians that all the other cars hit. The difference is, they just don’t exist in this thing.”

Lovely.

But don’t worry, this review certainly won’t have any real-world implications – the video includes, for a whole two seconds, a tiny, tiny warning at the bottom of the screen that the driver is a ‘professional idiot’ and that you should ‘not attempt’ any of his dangerous driving antics.

That’ll be grand, I’m sure.

Maybe he’ll review the Ineos Grenadier next…