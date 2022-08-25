Support road.cc

Live blog

‘Get rid of the bike lane, drivers keep hitting the kerb!’: More genius anti-cycle lane arguments; “Car culture machine”: SUV reviewer drives on cycle lane, over bollards; Not your usual feedback from a passing motorist + more on the live blog

It’s Thursday and, just like Rudy Molard, live blogger Ryan Mallon is keeping his eyes on the prize (the weekend that is, not the red jersey or Fred Wright’s back wheel…)
Thu, Aug 25, 2022 10:02
7
‘Get rid of the bike lane, drivers keep hitting the kerb!’: More genius anti-cycle lane arguments; “Car culture machine”: SUV reviewer drives on cycle lane, over bollards; Not your usual feedback from a passing motorist + more on the live blogStoke-on-Trent cycle lane (Ninja Breadhouse, Twitter)
12:18
‘Get in the cycle lane!’, ‘What cycle lane?’: Belfast edition

Belfast’s ‘Bolder Vision’ for active travel seems to be working out well:

If by bold, you mean almost non-existent:

11:35
Spot the bidon

What’s this? Yesterday’s Vuelta stage winner Marc Soler being helped on his way to victory by a cheeky bottle from his old mates at Movistar?

While Soler’s UAE Team Emirates squad ‘officially’ (through their Twitter account) thanked the Spanish outfit for their hand in the mercurial Soler’s solo win in Bilbao, one of the team’s soigneurs was on hand to quickly dispose of the evidence at the finish line:

Surely that’s worth half an episode or so in next year’s Movistar documentary series? Especially if Chente García Acosta punched the car roof in anger at the treacherous bottle-gifter, and then deleted the footage…

11:30
11:03
Hayter loving life at the Vuelta

While the Ineos Grenadiers’ Ethan Hayter was forced to relinquish the best young rider’s jersey at the Vuelta yesterday, at least he was able to pass it on to his old VC Londres mucker Fred Wright:

Though judging from that chaotic stage to Bilbao, Rudy Molard may be hiding somewhere under Wright’s new white jersey…

10:14
“The car culture machine in all its glory”: Ford Bronco Raptor reviewer drives on cycle lane, over bollards, on pavement…

How not to review a car in 2022 (or ever, really):

Now, I realise that road.cc’s readers aren’t necessarily the target audience for a review of an arrogantly-sized American quasi-monster truck, but even so, this YouTube appraisal – conducted by automotive lifestyle company Hagerty’s Jason Cammisa – surely takes the biscuit when it comes to romanticising the damaging excesses of car culture.

In the video, which is almost certainly aimed at six-year-olds, Cammisa nonchalantly drives the new Ford Bronco Raptor (comfortably the size of your average English village) up kerbs, on the pavement, and in cycle lanes, ticking off the flexi bollards designed to protect vulnerable road users as he goes.

Perhaps he thought he was driving in Stoke-on-Trent?

Cammisa then adds insult to bollard injury by casually making jokes about striking pedestrians, that you wouldn’t be able to see anyway from your twenty-foot-high cockpit.

“The off-road ability may be something people don’t actually use, but it pays huge dividends in the real word,” he casually says, sipping on a Slurpee as another bollard bites the dust.

“The Bronco Raptor hits the same potholes, kerbs and pedestrians that all the other cars hit. The difference is, they just don’t exist in this thing.”

Lovely.

But don’t worry, this review certainly won’t have any real-world implications – the video includes, for a whole two seconds, a tiny, tiny warning at the bottom of the screen that the driver is a ‘professional idiot’ and that you should ‘not attempt’ any of his dangerous driving antics.

That’ll be grand, I’m sure.

Maybe he’ll review the Ineos Grenadier next…

09:49
Beefeaters on the Beeb
09:15
Not your usual feedback from a passing motorist…

We’ve all been there at some point in our cycling lives (some more than others unfortunately), when a motorist attempts to overtake you and your mates out on a group ride.

As the driver pulls up alongside, you look to your right and notice their window’s down, bracing yourself for the almost inevitable volley of abuse or attempt at a smart alec remark about lycra or the Tour de France…

Well, that’s what FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope’s Australian pro Brodie Chapman was expecting when a driver shouted at her and her teammates while training in France yesterday.

Instead of the anticipated “naff abuse”, however, the motorist was in fact complimenting the FDJ riders for their performance at last month’s Tour de France Femmes:

If only all drivers praised every cyclist they passed on the roads – ‘Great 10-mile PB the other night, keep it up!’; ‘Fantastic commute home on Friday, good call on bringing your coat’ – what a world that would be…

08:32
‘Get rid of the bike lane, drivers keep hitting the kerb!’: More from Hanley’s famous new protected cycle lane, as one local says it should be ripped out – because drivers keep hitting it…

I enjoyed Dan’s take on the not-at-all-over-the-top reaction to Hanley’s newly extended segregated cycle lane so much that I’ve decided to kick off today’s live blog with round two… 

Unfortunately, Raging Russell Porter and Desperate Dan Jellyman couldn’t make this morning’s bout (reports suggest that they’ve failed anti-doping tests), but don’t worry as another resident, the less imaginatively named Stewart Robinson, has stepped up to top the bill.

And as far as anti-cycle lane arguments go, Stewart’s is worthy of any pay-per-view event [alright, enough of the wrestling metaphors – Ed.]:

“They've just put new cycle lanes in and the kerb is raised. Cars keep hitting them as they're just in the middle of the road,” says Stewart, who evidently struggled with simple maths at primary school.

“There’s signs on them, but one has already been knocked off from a car hitting it… I’ve contacted the council about one of the signs being knocked off and I’m going to ring Highways to see if we can get the kerbs taken out as there’s going to be more accidents. I’ve seen three vehicles hit them in the last month.

“Cars just come down the road and hit them, because they're just stuck in the middle of the road.”

Ah yes, Stewart, that classic argument against protected cycle lanes: that the poor motorists keep driving into the infrastructure, rather than just the cyclists themselves…

Apparently, the Shelton New Road isn’t the only part of Stoke where drivers are struggling to spot raised kerbs and bollards designed to protect the human beings on the other side:

So, the next time someone asks you why protected cycling infrastructure is necessary, just take them to Stoke.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

