“Red lights mean stop for all road users”: Police post video of cyclist “flagrantly contravening multiple red lights” – but some say fined rider was “enhancing his safety” + more on the live blog

Another day, another debate about cyclists and red lights on the internet.

This latest fair and balanced discussion comes courtesy of a video shared by Surrey Police’s RoadSafe account – which has a bit of history when it comes to contentious cyclists and red light clips – which shows a cyclist riding through two sets of red lights in Guildford last week, before being promptly pulled over by officers and issued with a £30 fine.

#VanguardRST officers patrolling in an unmarked car on Thursday witnessed this cyclist flagrantly contravening multiple red lights in Guildford town centre! The rider was handed a fixed penalty notice. Reminder: red lights mean stop for all road users. #stopmeansstop pic.twitter.com/d1twPn6OvX — Surrey RoadSafe (@SurreyRS) August 6, 2024

“Vanguard Road Safety Team officers patrolling in an unmarked car on Thursday witnessed this cyclist flagrantly contravening multiple red lights in Guildford town centre!” the Surrey RoadSafe account tweeted yesterday.

“The rider was handed a fixed penalty notice. Reminder: red lights mean stop for all road users.”

While the clip and news of the FPN was greeted with the usual glee from motorists – with some claiming they are “sick to death of seeing this kind of behaviour” and that “most cyclists don’t stop at red lights” (Nigel Havers, is that you?) – it has also appeared to divide opinion within the two-wheeled community.

> Under-fire police force releases full video of cyclists fined for ignoring red light amid questions over original footage

“Totally deserved. Red lights apply to everybody and there is no mitigation here,” wrote cyclist Paul Sheen, while Chapona Bike added that he hoped the £30 penalty “will teach him a lesson”.

“Good. Rules are there for a reason. It may not look dangerous until the situation when it ends up very bad,” wrote road safety activist account PhoneKills.

Meanwhile, Philip said: “As an occasional cyclist I’m glad to see this rider get a penalty, because it’s bad cycling like this that appears to give vehicle drivers the justification to ignore the rules around priority for vulnerable road users. A case of ‘they don’t follow the rules, why should I?’”

However, others were critical of the decision to stop and fine the cyclist, arguing that he was, in fact, enhancing his own safety by riding through the lights (slowly) and not mingling with accelerating motor traffic.

“He treated those lights as give ways, which is safer for cyclists to do and should be legal, and it is legal in many places where they’ve thought about it. Get serious about road safety,” said Chris.

“I guess Surrey RoadSafe are unaware that RLJs at quiet intersections free of pedestrians are one of the ways cyclists enhance their safety over the length of their journeys,” added vfclists.

“Going shoulder to shoulder with 2+ tonne vehicles accelerating away from traffic lights must be very safe!”

> "Why I skip red lights": Journalist makes the case for cyclists riding through reds

When challenged that he only sees “the benefits and not the risk” of continuing through red lights, the cyclist continued: “If it wasn't safe why was the police carable to chase him right away through the same red lights? Didn’t they notice that the red lights were red too?

“Being in a car they would have waited for the lights to turn green then catch up with him. So why ignore the red lights?”

> Cyclists slam "victim blaming" road safety video advising "improve visibility on the road" so drivers don't hit you

Meanwhile, Travis, the owner of London’s most famous cycling cat Sigrid, pointed out that he’s “basically gone full California” – “If there is a green man in my direction, I jump the red (proceeding with caution and giving pedestrians priority, of course). It makes so much sense, but I doubt it’d fly here legally with the anti-cycling lobby.”

“100 per cent on this,” replied Sy. “If the red is for the pedestrians to cross, and there are no pedestrians, it also means no traffic to knock you off. Highway hierarchy should win always.”

And to back up his point, Travis reminded everyone of the time “I learned my lesson about unnecessarily stopping for reds”:

Impatient, close passing moped driver knocked us off our bike today. Fortunately the police (?) were right behind us, so they could scold me for not wearing a helmet and then leave. First time off my bike since 2007. Sigrid is fine; my knee is messed up, can't ride for a bit. pic.twitter.com/LdAESnSXnO — Travis and Sigrid (@sigirides) November 13, 2023

> Police scold cyclist riding with pet cat in basket for not wearing a helmet after moped rider knocks them off bike

Finally, other cyclists stayed out of the debate, with Adespoto noting: “It’s like all those times you tweeted film of drivers blocking cycle lanes. (Zero).”

Thoughts, comments?