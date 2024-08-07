Support road.cc

“Red lights mean stop for all road users”: Police post video of cyclist “flagrantly contravening multiple red lights” – but some say fined rider was “enhancing his safety” + more on the live blog

Like a good team pursuiter, Ryan Mallon is dialled in, focused, and as aerodynamic as possible for another day of cycling news and views on the Wednesday live blog… When he’s not distracted by all the track cycling on TV, that is
Wed, Aug 07, 2024 09:44
“Red lights mean stop for all road users”: Police post video of cyclist “flagrantly contravening multiple red lights” – but some say fined rider was “enhancing his safety” + more on the live blogCyclist stopped and fined by Surrey Police for riding through two red lights in Guildford (Surrey Road Safe)
08:08
Cyclist stopped and fined by Surrey Police for riding through two red lights in Guildford (Surrey Road Safe)
“Red lights mean stop for all road users”: Police post video of cyclist “flagrantly contravening multiple red lights” – but some say fined rider was “enhancing his safety” and avoiding “going shoulder to shoulder with two-tonne vehicles”

Another day, another debate about cyclists and red lights on the internet.

This latest fair and balanced discussion comes courtesy of a video shared by Surrey Police’s RoadSafe account – which has a bit of history when it comes to contentious cyclists and red light clips – which shows a cyclist riding through two sets of red lights in Guildford last week, before being promptly pulled over by officers and issued with a £30 fine.

“Vanguard Road Safety Team officers patrolling in an unmarked car on Thursday witnessed this cyclist flagrantly contravening multiple red lights in Guildford town centre!” the Surrey RoadSafe account tweeted yesterday.

“The rider was handed a fixed penalty notice. Reminder: red lights mean stop for all road users.”

While the clip and news of the FPN was greeted with the usual glee from motorists – with some claiming they are “sick to death of seeing this kind of behaviour” and that “most cyclists don’t stop at red lights” (Nigel Havers, is that you?) – it has also appeared to divide opinion within the two-wheeled community.

> Under-fire police force releases full video of cyclists fined for ignoring red light amid questions over original footage

“Totally deserved. Red lights apply to everybody and there is no mitigation here,” wrote cyclist Paul Sheen, while Chapona Bike added that he hoped the £30 penalty “will teach him a lesson”.

“Good. Rules are there for a reason. It may not look dangerous until the situation when it ends up very bad,” wrote road safety activist account PhoneKills.

Meanwhile, Philip said: “As an occasional cyclist I’m glad to see this rider get a penalty, because it’s bad cycling like this that appears to give vehicle drivers the justification to ignore the rules around priority for vulnerable road users. A case of ‘they don’t follow the rules, why should I?’”

Cyclist stopped and fined by Surrey Police for riding through two red lights in Guildford (Surrey Road Safe)

However, others were critical of the decision to stop and fine the cyclist, arguing that he was, in fact, enhancing his own safety by riding through the lights (slowly) and not mingling with accelerating motor traffic.

“He treated those lights as give ways, which is safer for cyclists to do and should be legal, and it is legal in many places where they’ve thought about it. Get serious about road safety,” said Chris.

“I guess Surrey RoadSafe are unaware that RLJs at quiet intersections free of pedestrians are one of the ways cyclists enhance their safety over the length of their journeys,” added vfclists.

“Going shoulder to shoulder with 2+ tonne vehicles accelerating away from traffic lights must be very safe!”

> "Why I skip red lights": Journalist makes the case for cyclists riding through reds

When challenged that he only sees “the benefits and not the risk” of continuing through red lights, the cyclist continued: “If it wasn't safe why was the police carable to chase him right away through the same red lights? Didn’t they notice that the red lights were red too?

“Being in a car they would have waited for the lights to turn green then catch up with him. So why ignore the red lights?”

> Cyclists slam "victim blaming" road safety video advising "improve visibility on the road" so drivers don't hit you

Meanwhile, Travis, the owner of London’s most famous cycling cat Sigrid, pointed out that he’s “basically gone full California” – “If there is a green man in my direction, I jump the red (proceeding with caution and giving pedestrians priority, of course). It makes so much sense, but I doubt it’d fly here legally with the anti-cycling lobby.”

“100 per cent on this,” replied Sy. “If the red is for the pedestrians to cross, and there are no pedestrians, it also means no traffic to knock you off. Highway hierarchy should win always.”

And to back up his point, Travis reminded everyone of the time “I learned my lesson about unnecessarily stopping for reds”:

> Police scold cyclist riding with pet cat in basket for not wearing a helmet after moped rider knocks them off bike

Finally, other cyclists stayed out of the debate, with Adespoto noting: “It’s like all those times you tweeted film of drivers blocking cycle lanes. (Zero).”

Thoughts, comments?

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

