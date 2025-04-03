The Muc-Off AirMach Electric Mini Inflator - Pro is a very good addition and upgrade to the company's current line-up of electric inflators, bringing with it an LED display, an increased battery size, and the various attachments needed to make it compatible with pretty much every valve on the market. It does produce a lot of heat and vibration – but other brands do this too.

Muc-Off released its non-Pro AirMach Electric Mini Inflator in September last year (full review of that one to come), which has a 300mAh lithium-ion battery and is capable of 100psi. One thing it doesn't have is an LED display, something that makes this new Pro model very easy to use.

A tap of the power button lights up the screen, displaying the battery life by way of up to three dots, and the digital readout of your pressure limit. This can be increased or decreased by using the + or – buttons, and once set it is held in the unit's memory. Once the unit hits the limit, the pump cuts off.

A maximum pressure of 120psi is possible should you require it, and at lower pressures you will get a decent amount of battery life out of the Pro.

Set at 75psi, the Muc-Off will pump up a 32mm tyre three times – well, almost. I got two full inflations and then on the third it died at 74psi. A 28mm tyre at the same pressure can be inflated in just over a minute three times, with the fourth inflation getting up to 66psi.

Muc-Off claims a full recharge from flat in 30 minutes, something I'd say is achievable depending on the power source. With a cheap, generic USB plug that came with a phone, it recharged the pump in 36 minutes, and switching to a fast charger unit that went down to just below the half hour.

The AirMach Pro has an aluminium body and weighs 171g with the included silicone case. You'll want to keep that cover on as the pump does get very hot; the cover stops that heat transferring through to your hand.

If you are using TPU inner tubes, or plastic valves, then you'll need to use the included extender AirHose pipe to offset the heat which could melt the valve. I did puncture on a ride, and I'd forgotten the hose, so to inflate my Tubolito tube I just did it in short bursts of 25psi at a time, which massively reduced the heat build-up. The hose also allows you to pump up small diameter wheels which don't have the clearance between the spokes for the pump to fit in.

Whether using the AirHose or not, the connection between valve and inflator is solid and secure on the whole. I had a bit of leakage occasionally, but a bit of angle adjustment of the pump soon sorted it. It works on both Presta or Schrader valves.

Thanks to the compact size of the Pro (64.5 x 63 x 28mm), using it is a one-handed operation.

Overall, from a usage point of view I really rate the AirMach Pro. It's loads quicker than using a hand pump, takes up little room in your saddle bag or jersey pocket, and gives a secure and reliable connection to your valve. The build quality also feels very good.

Priced at £100 it's a bit more expensive than the very similar Cycplus AS2 Pro that Dave reviewed last year, which is $109, or around £84, with free shipping from the USA.

The latest version of the Fumpa miniFumpa that we reviewed back in 2019 is still the same price as it was then – it's not often we say that! – £109. It uses a 400mAh battery, although recharge time is longer at one hour, and achieves 120psi maximum. The weight is also pretty similar, but there is no digital gauge.

Conclusion

The AirMach Electric Mini Inflator - Pro is a great bit of kit that works very well and balances battery life with a size and weight low enough that it'll fit comfortably in your jersey pocket. And while it's not exactly a cheap option, it sits in the middle of the two others we've tested.

Verdict

Simple to use and effective inflator that'll bring peace of mind