Under-fire police force releases full video of cyclists fined for ignoring red light amid questions over original footage

Some have questioned why Surrey Police initially uploaded a shortened video which only showed the moments following the offence, after a group ride was stopped and issued fixed penalty notices at the weekend
by Dan Alexander
Mon, Jan 15, 2024 17:10
Surrey Police has released the full footage of an incident involving a group ride of cyclists, who were stopped and issued fixed penalty notices at the weekend for ignoring a red light, amid questions over the video originally shared on social media that did not show the offence being committed.

Addressing the hundreds of replies on the original post, the Surrey RoadSafe account posted a second video showing the moments leading up to and, crucially, the actual offence being committed, the group of four cyclists filtering to the front of a queue of stationary traffic on Copsem Lane in Esher before crossing the stop line and making a right turn while the traffic lights were red.

"Following on from yesterday's post, there were a lot of questions raised as to whether the cyclist had travelled over the stop line when the lights were red. As you can see from the downloaded cleartone, the lights were red when they crossed the stop line and then continued," the account said alongside the video below.

When contacted by road.cc, a Surrey Police spokesperson added: "Officers from the Vanguard Road Safety Team were in an unmarked police car on Copsem Lane travelling towards Esher Town on 13 January 2024. At this junction, the left lane is to go straight, right lane is designated right turn. There was queuing traffic in right lane, and the left lane clear. Both lanes were governed by a red traffic light which was clearly visible at the time.

"At 08.40 am, four cyclists continued in lane one with unmarked directly behind where the officers observed the cyclists contravene the red traffic light in lane on, failing to stop at the solid white stop line. They continued through, moving across in front of the waiting traffic in lane two. Traffic lights were still red when they crossed. The cyclists then turned right where the unmarked followed and stopped them.

"The cyclists were warned of their vulnerability and that they put themselves in danger of a collision and injury. All were issued with a £50 fixed penalty ticket for 'contravention of a red traffic light' and given suitable safety advice for the future."

The original footage of the incident shared on social media by Surrey RoadSafe only showed the moment the riders made the turn, having already crossed the stop line before the video started. This raised concerns from some, many of whom accepted that an offence had almost certainly occurred, but who questioned why a video [seen below] used for education purposes had been edited so to avoid actually showing the offence.

Rory McCarron, cycling lawyer at Leigh Day explained: "They probably did but the worrying issue here is that they didn't actually show the offence of crossing the stop line when red.

"Police normally request evidence of close passes etc. with back video leading up to the offence. If a motorist (or pedestrian/cyclist) presented this video in this form, with the start cut off, the police would reject it straight away."

In response to the full footage he later added:

Another cyclist replying to the post showing the extended footage said: "Thanks for clearing this up. Why initially only post the cropped video only showing the moment after the offence?"

A third rider added: "Thank you for posting the whole thing. The additional footage makes it clear that there was indeed an offence committed. Everyone needs to obey the rules, and the bigger the vehicle the more vital this is."

bloodylazylayabout | 10 min ago
I just don't understand why - all they have done is added an extra 4 cars that will want to overtake as soon as they turn the corner - I can understand filtering in large amounts of traffic but that seems pointless - MGIF works both ways

HoarseMann | 41 min ago
Well that's a fair cop.

Sometimes you might think there's an ASL and filter to the front, get a bit caught out and end up over the line a bit. But to carry on and make the turn there was poor.

Some red lights can be ridden through safely, but this situation was not one of those.

Bucks Cycle Cammer | 47 min ago
If the four individuals concerned are reading this, they may want to change their privacy settings on that ride pretty sharpish. At the very least, the two showing an average speed of 1.5mph on the relevant segment.

Muddy Ford | 54 min ago
They might have thought there was an ASL at the front, but then realised there wasn't and found themselves in the path of traffic coming from the right. Maybe...

Avatar
And they still should have *stopped*.

They could have easily have said to the right turn car that they had screwed up, can they go in front...
Or they could have waited in a single file on the left / right turn divider...

But they didn't.

They *chose* to break the law, and the law caught them.

Stop making excuses for shitty behaviour.

Muddy Ford replied to Oldfatgit | 7 min ago
Im not excusing the right turn, they got caught. They also didn't observe the car coming up on the inside, that turned out to be a cop car, so didnt do a lifesaver check before going up the inside of queued traffic. But I often do ride to the front where I know there is an ASL only to find the front car stopped or moving slowly into it to block me off. 

Hirsute replied to Muddy Ford | 11 min ago
I expect they were very familiar with the junction and timings.
They took a chance and lost.

Avatar
Hirsute wrote:

I expect they were very familiar with the junction and timings. They took a chance and lost.

Certainly if they weren't familiar with the junction they were taking a very stupid risk that the traffic from the right wouldn't be released straight into them. Looks like at least the leader (the guy at the back seems less sure and actually unclips to stop, then realises the rest are going on) knew the light timings and that they could get across on the phasing. No excuse, mind.

Backladder | 1 hour ago
Fair enough, the cyclists are in the wrong, but why wasn't that clip shown from the start?

