Live blog: Bike industry is 'booming' during the pandemic; Weekend catch-up + more

We've already reported widely that the demand for turbo trainers has shot up rapidly, but the BBC now reports that the bike industry on the whole is seeing an upswing in sales and demand.

The London Cycle Workshop say that they're twice as busy as normal, either servicing older bikes so key workers can travel without resorting to public transport, or servicing bikes for people "looking for something to do."

Brompton are reporting a 15% rise in sales across the industry, with CEO Will Butler-Adams telling the BBC: "People are thinking, I want to have independence."

Halfords have also reported big rises in sales, as well as Sigma sports. That doesn't mean the whole bike industry is benefiting of course, and some shops who are unable to trade and coaching businesses who have had to change to online-only are suffering - check out our rolling guide to cycling businesses that are worthy of your support during the pandemic.