A helping hand during the pandemic: tell us about local cycling businesses near you!

road.cc is a small company and we’re feeling the pinch like many other businesses; but unlike many in the cycling industry, we operate online and like to think we have a strong voice in the industry, so want to make use of it to help if we can.

How to cycle responsibly in a time of pandemic

So, we’re putting out a request for you to give a shout out to a business near to you or that you love. Maybe you own a bike shop yourself, or are offering a cycling-related service - a coach switching your business online, for instance. We want to help you let people know that you’re open for business and what you can offer.

If you see something that you like then if you can, do something to help them along. That could be booking a bike fit for when we all get back to normal, or getting a gift voucher.

We already put out a call for suggestions on Facebook, and here are the businesses that you've told us about so far...

Cycle Art - bike shop in Prudhoe

Open: Mon-Fri 10am-5pm Sat 9am-5:30pm Sun Closed

Website: cycle-art.co.uk

“Doing out best to keep the wheels turning. We have lots of bikes to help you enjoy the great outdoors from Frog Bikes - the lightweight kids' bike, Pinarello, Ridley, Reilly cycleworks, Cérvelo, Forme and more.”

Haiko Cycling - bike repair in Portishead

Open: Mon-Fri 10am-4pm Sat/Sun Closed

Website: www.haikocycling.com

“We have just finished a workshop heavy rebuild and re-brand weeks ago which has taken a lot of investment, but it has allowed us to run the workshop at a higher capacity, while now operating a drop off / pick up service from the car park with contactless interaction and payment.”

Better Health Bikes - bike repair/recycling workshop in Haggerston

Open: Mon-Fri 8am-6pm Sat 10am-4pm Sun Closed

Website: betterhealthbikes.org.uk

“Servicing, repairs, new as well as refurbished bikes. We are a bike shop and bike recycling workshop based in Haggerston, East London and we’re also part of the Hackney mental health charity, the Centre for Better Health.

As a social enterprise, we provide trainee placements for adults recovering from mental ill-health, forming part of their supported recovery process. Our well-equipped and welcoming workshop, staffed by our team of five friendly Cytech-qualified mechanics, offers a range of quality bike services to the general public.”

Cycles Scuderia - bike shop in Bideford

Open: Mon-Sat 9am-5pm Sun Closed

Website: www.cyclesscuderia.co.uk

“Devon's premier road specialist.

The very best in bike builds, fitting and mechanics. Main stockist for Pinarello, Orro, Kuota & Orbea.”

Bomber Bikeworks - bike shop in Bristol

Open: Mon-Fri 8:30am-4:30am Sat/Sun Closed

Website: bomberbikeworks.co.uk

“Bike repairs, servicing and upgrades. Road bikes are our speciality but equally at home servicing suspension forks, brake bleeding and wheel building.”

Freedom Performance Coaching

Open: Not Stated

Website: facebook.com/freedomperfcoach/

“Online training plans, to give you more endurance, power and climbing strength, we will help you achieve more through structured plans tailored to your individual goals.”

Edinburgh Bike Fitting - bike shop in Edinburgh

Open: Not Stated

Website: www.edinburghbikefitting.com

“Not only do we offer access to the very latest bike fitting technology to give us great feedback on your position we offer you a fitter with a complex understanding of how your body works on the bike making sure you end up with the perfect fit.”

Velocity and Vitality - coaching

Open: Mon-Fri Sat Sun

Website: www.velocityandvitality.com/your-vv

Lockdown Offer: “If you’re in a lockdown zone due to Covid-19 it can be tough making a transition to indoor training. I can help you with an individual V&V indoor training plan. This is aimed at helping to prevent loss of condition, working on neglected aspects of your fitness, ensuring nutrition meets your needs and also adding mental skills to your daily training routine if necessary. These plans are custom designed for any level of fitness or experience and a 20% discount applies.”

Romney Cycles - bike shop in New Romney

Open: See Website

Website: www.romneycycles.co.uk/

“Supporting the local cycling community best we can and operating safely. Stay safe people and do the right thing by following the social distance policy as best you can.”