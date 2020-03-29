Near Miss of the Day 392: The (lack of) social distancing edition

With social distancing in the headlines due to the coronavirus pandemic and the government advising us to keep at least 2 metres* away from non-household members, you'd think people would be getting used to visualising how far that is. However, there's a precedent in just how difficult it can be to get many members of the public to get their heads round such measurements, and it's regularly found in our Near Miss of the Day series.

Since West Midlands Police launched its Operation Close Pass three and a half years ago, forces up and down the country have been trying to educate drivers about the minimum space they should give cyclists when overtaking - 1.5 metres. But as video after video we post here demonstrates, the message isn't getting through to many.

The footage here was shot by road.cc reader John in Donacster, South Yorkshire this week as he went out for a bit of exercise to take a break from his COVID-19 confinement.

"A short clip showing how some drivers respect cyclists at [pedestrian crossing pinch points and some don't," he said.

* Or 1 Stephen Merchant, if you prefer ...

Vital social distancing advice pic.twitter.com/jyZLmx5ehf — Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) March 27, 2020

