Suplest launches limited edition Fabian Cancellara shoe

Suplest has unveiled a Fabian Cancellara limited edition of its top-level Edge+ Road Pro cycling shoe, and the black/gold finish looks pretty special.

Cancellara's initials are printed on the tongue and the choice of gold – used on both the microfibre upper and the outsole – is a nod towards his two Olympic gold medals (the 2008 and 2016 time trials).

Cancellara's major cycling achievements are given in black on black numbers printed on the uppers.

Only 250 pairs of these shoes have been made. We imagine Cancellara has bagged a couple himself, so that doesn't leave all that many for everyone else.

Spartacus didn't use Suplest products during his racing career, having always been on teams with shoe deals, but following retirement he's free to work with whichever brands he likes. Both Suplest and Cancellara are Swiss, of course.

The Edge+ Road Pro features a dual Boa IP-1 dial closure and has a claimed weight of 230g (per shoe, size 42, excluding 49g sockliner).

The standard version of this shoe is €359 (about £321), but the Fabian Cancellara limited edition is €379 (about £338).

