Suplest launches limited edition Fabian Cancellara shoe

Only 250 pairs are available worldwide
by Mat Brett
Mon, Mar 30, 2020 10:56
Suplest has unveiled a Fabian Cancellara limited edition of its top-level Edge+ Road Pro cycling shoe, and the black/gold finish looks pretty special.

Cancellara's initials are printed on the tongue and the choice of gold – used on both the microfibre upper and the outsole – is a nod towards his two Olympic gold medals (the 2008 and 2016 time trials). 

Cancellara's major cycling achievements are given in black on black numbers printed on the uppers. 

Only 250 pairs of these shoes have been made. We imagine Cancellara has bagged a couple himself, so that doesn't leave all that many for everyone else.

Spartacus didn't use Suplest products during his racing career, having always been on teams with shoe deals, but following retirement he's free to work with whichever brands he likes. Both Suplest and Cancellara are Swiss, of course. 

The Edge+ Road Pro features a dual Boa IP-1 dial closure and has a claimed weight of 230g (per shoe, size 42, excluding 49g sockliner).

The standard version of this shoe is €359 (about £321), but the Fabian Cancellara limited edition is €379 (about £338).

Get more info over on the Suplest website. 

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

